Sports Roundup – July 7

There’s a doubleheader in AGR Fastpitch action today, as St. Joseph’s takes on the Guysborough Broadhorns beginning at 1:30 at the Drysdale Field.

Also today, the St. Peter’s Royals face the Petit de Grat Red Caps in a doubleheader in Petit de Grat starting at 1pm. At the same time, Louisdale begins a doubleheader with Inverness at Veterans Memorial Ballfield.

Mother Nature forced another postponement of the Canada Day 150 at Oyster Bed Speedway in PEI. Due to rain on Saturday, the race is now scheduled for 2 this afternoon. Truro’s Dylan Blenkhorn currently leads in the points race, with a 34-point lead over Jarrett Butcher of Porter’s Lake.

A full slate of Atlantic Sires Stakes events will take place this week, beginning with the two and three-year-old trotters on Tuesday. Wednesday, the two-year-old pacing fillies line up behind the gate to make their debut in ATSS action and the two year-old pacing colts will debut on Thursday. Atlantic Sires Stakes racing action winds up at Red Shores Summerside Raceway on Friday and Saturday with the three-year-old pacing fillies and colts. Points earned in each Atlantic Sires Stakes trotting event and ‘A’ division pacing event go towards earning a spot in the season-ending Atlantic Breeders Crown Championships.

B-C Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks has his first C-F-L victory. Sergio Castillo missed a field goal as time expired, but booted it deep enough into the end zone for the single to lift the Lions over the host Toronto Argonauts 18-17. Claybrooks spent three seasons as the Calgary Stampeders defensive co-ordinator before joining the Lions this off-season.

Another tough day at the plate for the Blue Jays. Andrew Cashner pitched seven solid innings, and the Baltimore Orioles silenced Toronto’s bats in an 8-1 victory at Rogers Centre. The lone Jays run came in the fourth inning when Cavan Biggio singled home fellow rookie Vladimir Guerrero junior.

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff have been added to rosters for Tuesday’s All-Star Game. They replace Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, who has a strained pectoral muscle, Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke and Brewers closer Josh Hader.

NASCAR has run at Daytona during the American July 4th weekend since 1959, but is abandoning that tradition in a scheduling shake-up next season. Daytona will instead host the regular-season finale in August, while the holiday weekend race will move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

MLB

American League

Minnesota 7 Texas 4

Baltimore 8 Toronto 1

Boston 10 Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4 L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6 Oakland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 12 Milwaukee 2

Miami 5 Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 6 Philadelphia 5

San Francisco 8 St. Louis 4

Arizona 4 Colorado 2

San Diego 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Washington 6 Kansas City 0

Cleveland 7 Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6 Chicago White Sox 3

MLS

Cincinnati 3 Houston 2

Minnesota United 3 Montreal 2

Seattle 2 Columbus 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Chicago 0

Los Angeles FC 6 Vancouver 1

San Jose 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Orlando City at Philadelphia (postponed)

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-6) at Toronto (Thornton 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 6-2) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 9-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 3-1) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-9) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at San Francisco (Samardzija 5-7), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-3) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-8), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-8) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

MLS

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.