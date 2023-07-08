Sports Roundup – July 8

LOCAL SPORTS

Heatherton Warriors 8 (Winning pitcher Adam Anderson)

St. Andrew’s Flyers 0 (Losing pitcher Andrew MacIssac)

Top Hitters for Heatherton: Joe Chisholm (2 run walkout homer, 3 RBI), Joey MacDonald (2 triples, double, RBI)

Top Hitters for the Flyers: Andrew MacIsaac, Eric Proctor, & Joey MacDonald each had a single.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Rasheed Bailey’s nine-yard touchdown catch after a Stampeders’ turnover broke a third-quarter tie and helped boost the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 24-11 victory. Tied 11-11 late in the third quarter, Winnipeg got an interception leading to a seven-play, 54-yard drive capped by Bailey for its first lead of the game. The Bombers went on to outscore Calgary 13-0 in the second half.

Alek Manoah had a successful return to the big leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays. Starting the same day he got recalled from the minors, Manoah struck out eight batters and surrendered one run and five hits in six innings. Toronto defeated the Detroit Tigers 12-2 in its series opener.

Lourdes Gurriel Junior hit a three-run homer and fellow all-star Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3. National League West-leading Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak. Gurriel also had two doubles and drove in four runs, three of them on his 15th homer in the third inning off Rich Hill.

All-star Luis Robert Junior tied the game with his 26th homer of the season, and the Chicago White Sox rallied past St. Louis 8-7 after Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery left with a right hamstring injury. Nolan Arenado hit a pair of two-run homers for St. Louis, which took a 5-0 edge in the third and led 5-1 in the fifth when Montgomery departed abruptly.

Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and fellow all-star Freddie Freeman went deep to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 11-4. Angels all-star Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a run scored as the designated hitter. The Angels lost their ninth in a row in the Freeway Series, their longest skid in the rivalry.

Canada has advanced to the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup semifinals. Nirra Fields scored a game-high 22 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds and Canada defeated Argentina 68-60 in quarterfinal action in Mexico. The undefeated Canadians next face the U-S for a shot at Sunday’s final.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 24 Calgary 11

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Detroit 2

Cleveland 3 Kansas City 0

Boston 7 Oakland 3

Baltimore 3 Minnesota 1 (10 innings)

Seattle 10 Houston 1

National League

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 7 San Diego 5 (10 innings)

Arizona 7 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 5 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7 Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8 St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 11 L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Gausman 7-4) at Detroit (Manning 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 5-7) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Seabold 1-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 2-3) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.