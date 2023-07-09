Sports Roundup – July 9

LOCAL SPORTS

In the AGR, two games scheduled in Heatherton: the Warriors face St. Andrews at 2 pm, followed by Heatherton vs Guysborough at 4.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats survived a crazy final play to win their first game of the C-F-L season. Marc Liegghio kicked five field goals as the Tiger-Cats defeated the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 21-13. Dustin Crum of Ottawa, playing quarterback in place of injured starter Jeremiah Masoli, took off for the end zone on the final play of the game, but was stopped a yard-and-a-half short of the goal line.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, who led 1-0 and 2-1, lost 3-2 to the visiting Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer action. Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored a minute into second-half stoppage time to give Seattle the win. Ranko Veselinovic and Ryan Gauld scored for Vancouver, while Leo Chu scored twice for the Sounders. Elsewhere, visiting Atlanta United edged C-F Montreal 1-0, while visiting St. Louis City blanked Toronto F-C 1-0.

Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win. It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers’ history. Matt Manning pitched 6 and two-third innings, then Jason Foley got four straight outs before Tigers’ closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth. The Jays, who trounced the Tigers 12-2 on Friday, will attempt to win the three-game series on Sunday in the final game before the all-star break.

Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out R-B-I single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever’s life miserable.

Playing in front of the largest crowd in program history, the Canadian women’s rugby 15s team gave the reigning World Cup champions a scare, but the New Zealand Black Ferns prevailed 52-21 in a Pacific Four Series match in Ottawa. Canada kept the score within seven midway through the second half, but powerhouse New Zealand took over late in front of a record 10-thousand and 92 fans at T-D Place.

The Canadian women’s basketball team will play for third in the women’s AmeriCup in Mexico, following a heartbreaking 67-63 semifinal loss to the U-S. Despite trailing 39-29 at halftime, Canada played a superb second half and led the Americans 63-62 with three minutes left in the game. Canada will face Puerto Rico in today’s third-place final, while the U-S plays Brazil for the championship.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 21 Ottawa 13

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Toronto 0

Baltimore 6 Minnesota 2

Boston 10 Oakland 3

Cleveland 10 Kansas City 6

Houston 3 Seattle 2

National League

San Francisco 5 Colorado 3

Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 5

Miami 5 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 6 Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 3 Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8 Texas 3

Atlanta 6 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 L.A. Angels 5

MLS

Seattle 3 Vancouver 2

Atlanta 1 Montreal 0

St. Louis City 1 Toronto 0

Cincinnati 2 Charlotte FC 2

New York City 1 Columbus 0

Miami 2 D.C. United 2

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New England 1

Chicago 1 Nashville 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 Houston 2

Austin 4 Minnesota 1

Colorado 2 Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 4 Orlando City 0

L.A. Galaxy 3 Philadelphia 1

San Jose 1 Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (Scott 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Nola 8-5) at Miami (Luzardo 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-1) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Soccer – Gold Cup in Cincinnati, Ohio

Canada vs. U.S., 8 p.m.