Sports Roundup – July 9

LOCAL SPORTS

Teams in the AGR Fastpitch League welcome the Nova Scotia Canada games team for a series of exhibition games this weekend. Last night, St. Andrew’s and Pomquet each played in St. Andrews. This afternoon sees a doubleheader in Guysborough against the Broadhorns beginning at 1 pm. Sunday afternoon in Heatherton, the Canada Games team will play Heatherton at 1, followed by St. Joseph’s at 3.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Canadian women’s soccer team qualifies for the 2023 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Panama in the CONCACAF championship. With two wins, Canada is assured a top-two finish in its pool in Monterrey, Mexico and a berth in the semifinals, which is enough to stamp a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Julia Grosso scored for Canada in the 64th minute.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders down the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 28-13. The Riders improve to four and one in the West Division while the Redblacks remain winless in the East after four games. Frankie Hickson scored his first C-F-L touchdown on a 63-yard run for Saskatchewan.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., heads to the all-star a game a second straight year, while catcher Alejandro Kirk will make his debut in the July 19th game at Dodger Stadium. Fan voting put both Blue Jays in the American League’s starting lineup.

Adam Svensson of Surrey, B-C leads the P-G-A’s Barbasol Championship heading into the third round, but several of his competitors still have to finish their second. Thunderstorms and fog delayed play yesterday and darkness fell before many could finish in Kentucky. Svensson tops the leaderboard at 15-under par. American Trey Mullinax was two shots back after completing 13 holes.

Cameron Tringale of the U-S carries a three-shot lead into today’s third round of the Scottish Open in North Berwick. Fellow Americans Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim are tied for second. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario, and Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B-C are both 10 shots off the lead. The Scottish Open is the traditional warmup tournament for the British Open that starts next week at St. Andrews.

There will be a first-time Wimbledon winner today in the women’s final. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur aims to become the first Arab woman and the first African woman to win a tennis major when she meets Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for the title. Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios square off in the men’s final tomorrow.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Ottawa 13 Saskatchewan 28

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 12 Boston 5

Texas 6 Minnesota 5

Kansas City 4 Cleveland 3

Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 8 Oakland 3

Seattle 5 Toronto 2

National League

Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 12 Washington 2

Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0

Colorado 6 Arizona 5

San Diego 6 San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Interleague

Cincinnati 2 Tampa Bay 1 (10 innings)

MLS

Philadelphia 7 D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3 LA Galaxy 2

Minnesota 3 Vancouver 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Perez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodon 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

New England at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.