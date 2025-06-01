Sports Roundup – June 1

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: A doubleheader at Heatherton field this afternoon, featuring the Warriors vs St. Andrews at 1, followed by the Warriors against the St. Joseph’s U17 Chiefs at 3.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 21 to help the Indiana Pacers dump the New York Knicks 125-108 and reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. Indiana won the Eastern Conference final in six games. Siakam won the Larry Bird Trophy as the Eastern Conference finals M-V-P. The Pacers now take on Canadian Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the best-of-seven final that begins Thursday.

Ariel Atkins scored 26 points and Angel Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds as the visiting Chicago Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 94-83 in WNBA action to improve to 2-and-4. NaLyssa Smith scored 20 points for the Wings, who slipped to 1-and-6.

Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven R-B-Is, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the visiting New York Yankees 18-2. The Dodgers pounded out 21 hits and their runs were their most ever scored against the Yankees. New York’s only runs came on Judge’s 20th and 21st homers.

Cole Young hit a fielder’s choice in the 11th inning in his major-league debut for his first R-B-I, giving the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins. Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 22nd home run of the year in the third to tie the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

The visiting Washington Nationals had their first 11 batters reach base during a 10-run first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Nationals scored nine runs before the D-backs could record an out, which is the second-most in the big leagues since 1961. Luis Garcia Junior had a double, fielder’s choice and three R-B-Is as the Nationals sent 15 batters to the plate.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Indiana 125 New York 108 (Indiana wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

WNBA

Chicago 94 Dallas 83

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Athletics 7

Kansas City 1 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 16 Houston 3

Seattle 5 Minnesota 4 (11 innings)

Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 5

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 17 Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Mets 8 Colorado 2

Miami 1 San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 0

Washington 11 Arizona 7

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 18 N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5 Boston 0

St. Louis 2 Texas 0

MLS

Charlotte 2 Toronto 0

New England 3 Montreal 0

St. Louis 2 San Jose 1

New York City FC 2 Nashville 2

Chicago 3 Orlando 1

New York Red Bulls 2 Atlanta 0

Miami 5 Columbus 1

D.C. United 2 Cincinnati 1

Sporting KC 3 Houston 1

Philadelphia 0 Dallas 0

L.A. Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 0

San Diego 2 Austin 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at Baltimore (Morton 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 5-4), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-6) at Cleveland (Williams 4-3), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-4) at Houston (Brown 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Philadelphia (Suarez 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Palmquist 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 2-1) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-4) at Arizona (Burnes 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4) at San Diego (Vasquez 3-4), 5:10 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota at Seattle, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.