Sports Roundup – June 10

LOCAL SPORTS

In AGR Fastpitch last night, the Guysborough Broadhorns had two losses on their home field. In Game 1, St. Joseph’s triumphed 8-1, with Jaron Kennedy getting the win. The second game was much closer, as the St. Andrew’s Flyers outscored Guysborough 2-1. Winning pitcher Rene D’Entremont struck out 15 hitters, while Adam Rodgers of the Broadhorns had 16 K’s. There are two games slated tomorrow afternoon.

Riverside International Speedway kicks off the racing season with three events. Eighteen teams are competing in the R.J. Poirier 150 as part of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour. Also on the race card is the NAPA/Henry’s Autopro 100, the first of three stops in the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series at Riverside this season. And the Dulux Paint Street Stock series is back after two decades with the Nickerson Auto Salvage Twin 40s. Practice begins at 1 pm, the box office opens at 2, with racing set to start at 4.

Tickets go on sale Monday for the opening ceremony of this summer’s Indigenous Games. The opening of the North American Indigenous Games takes place July 16th at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. The event kicks off the games, welcoming about five-thousand Indigenous youth from over 756 Nations who will compete in 16 sports. Tickets will be available by phone or through the Ticket Atlantic website.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A hot first quarter spurred the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 42-31 win over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the C-F-L. Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns in the opening quarter. The Tiger-Cats battled back with four touchdowns in the second half, but couldn’t overtake Winnipeg.

The Denver Nuggets are a win away from an N-B-A championship. Denver downed the host Miami Heat 108-95 to take a three-to-one series lead in the final. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 27 points while Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ontario contributed 15 points and 12 assists to the victory. Game five is Monday in Denver.

Corey Conners is one shot off the lead heading into the Canadian Open’s third round at Oakdale Golf and Country club in Toronto. The golfer from Listowel, Ontario, is in a four-way tie for second behind Carl Yuan of China atop the leaderboard at nine-under-par.

Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in all three Minnesota Twins runs in a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The host Jays stranded a dozen runners on base in the game. The two teams meet again this afternoon for the second of a three-game set at Rogers Centre.

Dani Holmqvist leads the ShopRite L-P-G-A Classic in New Jersey after shooting a seven-under 64 in the first round. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario, posted a 69 to sit five shots back of Swede.

The jockey from Drummond, New Brunswick who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown victory is recalling a magnificent horse. Fifty years after that historic year, Ron Turcotte says the racer was a regal horse. Friday marked the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s emphatic 31-length victory in the Belmont to become the first American Triple Crown winner in 25 years. Turcotte told The Canadian Press “I loved him from the first time I rode him.”

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 42 Hamilton 31

NBA Final

Denver 108 Miami 95 (Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8 Texas 3

Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3 Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3 Toronto 2 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 8 Texas 3

Cleveland 10 Houston 9 (14 innings)

L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 4

National League

Pittsburgh 14 N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 3 Washington 2

St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 4

San Diego 9 Colorado 6

Chicago Cubs 3 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Arizona 11 Detroit 6

Chicago White Sox 2 Miami 1

Oakland 5 Milwaukee 2

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Vegas at Florida, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (France 1-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (German 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Shuster 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.