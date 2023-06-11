Sports Roundup – June 11

LOCAL SPORTS

Fans were on the edge of their seats for the final 35 laps of the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 at Riverside International. Nicholas Naugle finished first after an intense battle with eventual second place finisher Craig Slaunwhite through the final stage of the race. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish was also in the mix and applied pressure on the leaders, but had to settle for third. Ryan VanOirschot finished twelfth in the 16-car field.

Earlier in the day, Logan Power swept both 40-lap features in the Dulux Paints Street Stocks, and Brady Creamer was first in the Autoworld Maritime Allstar Sportsman, followed by former Pro Stock Tour Champion Dylan Blenkhorn and Dylan Dowe.

The next event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the Nova Truck Centres 150, June 24th at Scotia Speedworld in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

Several local hockey players were taken up in this weekend’s QMJHL entry draft. Brady Peddle was drafted by the Gatineau Olympiques, while Jack Hayne is joining the Moncton Wildcats. Members of the Weeks Majors were also drafted – Logan Roop by the Rimouski Oceanic, Owen Conrad by the Charlottetown Islanders, and Kingsley Austin by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Today in AGR Fastpitch, a double-header in St. Joseph’s: at 1 o’clock, it’s the Chiefs vs Pomquet, followed by Guysborough vs St. Joseph’s at 3.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Vegas Golden Knights will have a chance to win the Stanley Cup on home ice Tuesday night, following a 3-2 victory over the host Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson scored twice for Vegas, while William Karlsson added a single as the Golden Knights grabbed a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven final. Brandon Montour and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers.

After winning 3 of 4 games against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, the Toronto Blue Jays have lost two straight to the struggling Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa hit his second career grand slam on Saturday as the visiting Twins scored 7 runs in the eighth inning to beat the Blue Jays 9-4 on Saturday. The Jays took a 3-1 lead into the eighth but failed to close. The teams finish a three-game series on Sunday.

C-T Pan of Taiwan will take a 2-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round at the R-B-C Canadian Open and he’ll have a lot of players on his heels, including Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B-C, who set a course record at Oakville Golf and Country Club with a 9-under-par on Saturday to sit eighth overall. Pan is at 14-under. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is in a 6-way tie for second as he looks for a third consecutive title. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario, is in the 10th spot, 4 shots back of the leader.

Mason Toye scored twice as C-F Montreal defeated the visiting Minnesota United 4-0 in Major League Soccer action Saturday. Elsewhere, Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 38th-minute for Toronto, but Randall Leal tied it in the 69th minute for visiting Nashville as the teams played to a 1-1 draw. And the Vancouver Whitecaps, fresh off Wednesday’s Canadian Championship win, gave up a goal in the 83rd minute to Luciano Acosta but recovered when Ryan Gauld scored on a penalty in the 89th minute to tie the visiting F-C Cincinnati 1-1.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 261 yards and ran for a touchdown in his first game as the Alouettes quarterback, and Montreal hung on to beat the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 19-12 on Saturday in the C-F-L regular-season opener for both squads. The Saskatchewan Roughriders will visit the Edmonton Elks on Sunday to wrap up the first week of action.

The Toronto Raptors are hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as their new head coach, according to multiple reports. The move comes almost 2 months after the firing of now-Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse. The Raptors were the only team remaining in the N-B-A with a head coaching vacancy.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 19 Ottawa 12

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Vegas 3 Florida 2 (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

MLB

American League

Minnesota 9 Toronto 4

Baltimore 6 Kansas City 1

Texas 8 Tampa Bay 4

Houston 6 Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Cincinnati 8 St. Louis 4

San Diego 3 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6 Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Arizona 5 Detroit 0

Miami 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 2 Milwaukee 1 (10 innings)

MLS

CF Montreal 4 Minnesota 0

Toronto 1 Nashville 1

Vancouver 1 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3 D.C. United 1

Seattle 3 Charlotte FC 3

New England 3 Miami 1

Orlando City 2 Colorado 0

Columbus 2 Chicago 1

Houston 4 Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 4 Austin 1

New York City FC 0 Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 2 Philadelphia 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Hernandez 0-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 7-3), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 3-2) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Perez 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-1), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Walker 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-6) at Colorado (Lamet 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at San Francisco (Brebbia), 4:05 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-6), 11:35, a.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

MLS

St. Louis at LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 10 p.m.