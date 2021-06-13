Sports Roundup – June 13

E-S-P-N admits it should have cut away more quickly, rather than linger on the scene when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given C-P-R on the field after collapsing near the end of the first half of the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. Eriksen was awake and in stable condition last night after being taken to a Copenhagen hospital, although it’s still unknown what caused his collapse. After a 90 minute suspension, Finland went on to win the game 1-0. E-S-P-N faced online criticism for maintaining its shot of Eriksen receiving urgent medical attention.

Another strong playoff performance from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George got the Clippers back into their series. Leonard had 34 points and George added 31 as L-A downed the Utah Jazz 132-106 in Game 3. The Jazz lead the second-round series 2-1. Game 4 is Monday night at Staples Center.

The N-B-A has disciplined the Brooklyn security guard who appeared to shove Bucks player P-J Tucker during an altercation Thursday. N-B-A officials said the security guard wouldn’t work any of the remaining second-round games in Milwaukee, or the court area for the games in Brooklyn. The incident took place during a confrontation between Tucker and Kevin Durant in Game 3.

Crystal Dangerfield finished with 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-64 in the W-N-B-A. Dangerfield went 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Lynx great _ and current Sparks assistant coach _ Seimone Augustus returned to Minnesota for the first time since retiring in May. Canadian Bridget Carleton had four points and seven rebounds for the Lynx.

Min Lee has a two-stroke lead going into the final round at the L-P-G-A MEDIHEAL Championship. The 26-year-old Lee, from Taiwan, is trying to win for the first time on the L-P-G-A Tour. Hamilton’s Alena Sharp was the top-ranked Canadian, tied for 50th at 2-over par.

Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Kyle Hendricks threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory. The Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games, while the Cards have lost 10 of 12.

Saturday’s Games

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

L.A. Clippers 132 Utah 106 (Utah leads series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4

Toronto 7 Boston 2

Oakland 11 Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 15 Detroit 2

Minnesota 5 Houston 2

National League

Washington 2 San Francisco 0 (1st game)

San Francisco 2 Washington 1 (8 innings, 2nd game)

N.Y. Mets 4 San Diego 1

Miami 4 Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 10 Colorado 3

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 8 Arizona 7

Texas 12 L.A. Dodgers 1

MLS

Austin FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Euro 2020

Wales 1 Switzerland 1

Finland 1 Denmark 0

Belgium 3 Russia 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Semifinals

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. (Series tied at 0-0)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. (Brooklyn leads series 2-1)

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 3-0)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Boston (Perez 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Cueto 4-2) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-6) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (German 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Euro 2020

Croatia at England, 9 a.m.

North Macedonia vs. Austria at Bucharest, Romania, 12 p.m.

Ukraine at Netherlands, 3 p.m.