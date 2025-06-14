Sports Roundup – June 14

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch Results from Pomquet:

St. Andrew’s Flyers 9 Guysborough Broadhorns 2

Winning pitcher Andrew MacIsaac, Losing Pitcher Koda Simon

Top hitters for St.Andrew’s: Andrew MacIsaac (Single, Triple, RBI), Tyler MacIsaac (2 Doubles, RBI), Trent MacDonald (Double, 2 RBI), Paddy MacDonald (2 Singles, 2 RBI)

Top Hitters for Guysborough: Marko Hall (Double, RBI), Kyle Delorey, Koda Simon, Nelson Purcell (each with a Single)

Guysborough Broadhorns 8 Pomquet Acadians 5

Winning pitcher: Andrew Connolly, Losing Pitcher: Brett Murphy

Top hitters for Guysbrough: Jeff Myers (3/3, 3 Doubles, Walk, 3 RBI), Brent O’ Handley (2 Singles, 2 RBI), Lowell MacDonald (Single, Double, 2 RBI), KJ Simon (2 Doubles)

Top hitters for Pomquet: Blade Mann Dixon (2 Doubles, Triple, Stolen Base), Dave MacPherson (Single, Double, RBI), Brandon Connors (Single, Double, RBI)

St. Mary’s recreation department opened their first week of the softball program season with incredible public support – thirty-five youths registered, as well as four adult teams. Fifteen players signed up for Youth Softball Skills Development for ages five through thirteen, while twenty children ages three through six signed up for Tee Ball. Enough adults signed up for C0-Ed Softball to field four teams. Tee Ball is held on Thursday from 6-7 pm, Youth Skills Development on Monday evenings from 7-8 pm and Game Play on Wednesday’s from 6:30-7:30 pm. Adult Co-Ed Softball League on Tuesday evenings, games are at 6:00 & 7:15pm. For more information contact Community Development and Recreation Director Mallory Fraser at 902-522-2049 or email Mallory.fraser@saint-marys.ca

The 50th Annual Johnny Miles Running Event is this weekend and there will be several street closures that may affect travel. The Glasgow Square Theatre parking lot will be closed starting at 5 pm today. Dalhousie Street, from Archimedes Street to Provost Street, is closed until Sunday at 6 pm. Provost Street will be closed from George Street to MacLean Street, starting at 3 am Sunday morning, reopening to vehicle traffic at 6 pm. The following streets will be closed tomorrow from 6:30 am to 2 pm: George Street Bridge, Terrace Street, Clyde Street, Becks Hill (formerly Arch Street), and the northbound lane of North Foord Street from Stellarton to Stellarton Road, New Glasgow. The northbound lane will also be closed from Bridge Avenue, Stellarton, to George Street, New Glasgow. Only southbound traffic will be permitted. Motorists should anticipate delays as these closures are required to ensure the safety of runners.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-104. That win ties the N-B-A Finals 2-2. Jalen Williams added 27 and Alex Caruso had 20 for the Thunder.

Quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 344 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Montreal Alouettes rolled past the Ottawa Redblacks 39-18. Montreal won at Ottawa’s T-D Place for an 11th consecutive game, a streak dating back to 2018. Redblacks receiver Eugene Lewis’s streak of consecutive games with a touchdown came to an end, ending his bid to tie Terry Evanshen’s record of 10 straight games.

Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer as the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0. The Blue Jays got a small bit of good news, however, as veteran pitcher Max Scherzer had a successful start for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He looked sharp in his first rehab start after he was sidelined by thumb inflammation.

Dominic Canzone hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 to move back to .500. Canzone, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, smacked a base hit to score two during a four-run inning for the Mariners.

Logan Webb tossed seven innings of two-hit ball, Casey Schmitt hit his first career grand slam and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2. Webb allowed two runs, struck out four and walked three for his first win since May 16 against the Athletics. Schmitt’s grand slam travelled 423 feet in the third.

Caitlin Clark is ready to play again, meaning the Indiana Fever will have their best player back in time to play the reigning W-N-B-A champion New York Liberty this afternoon. Clark missed five games with a quadriceps injury, then practised this week with all signs pointed toward her playing against the undefeated defending champs.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 39 Ottawa 18

MLB

Interleague

Philadelphia 8 Toronto 0

Detroit 11 Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Mets 5

American League

Baltimore 2 L.A. Angels 0

Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 1 (10 innings)

Athletics 6 Kansas City 4

Texas 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 10 Minnesota 3

Seattle 7 Cleveland 2

National League

Pittsburgh 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (10 innings)

Atlanta 12 Colorado 4

Miami 11 Washington 9

Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 2

Arizona 5 San Diego 1

San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 2

NBA Finals

Oklahoma City 111 Indiana 104 (Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

WNBA

Atlanta 88 Chicago 70

Las Vegas 88 Dallas 84

MLS

San Jose 1 Portland 1

Toronto FC at Los Angeles FC (postponed)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

CFL

Calgary at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Cincinnati (Singer 6-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-8) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 6-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 0-4) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-2) at Houston (Brown 8-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-4) at Boston (Dobbins 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-6) at Seattle (Kirby 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-6) at Atlanta (Strider 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at St Louis City, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.