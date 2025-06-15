Sports Roundup – June 15

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: In Heatherton, the Warriors host the Pomquet Acadians at 1 pm.

The 50th Annual Johnny Miles Running Event runs today with several street closures. Dalhousie Street from Archimedes Street to Provost Street, and Provost Street between George Street & MacLean Street, re-open at 6 pm today. The following streets are closed until 2 pm: George Street Bridge, Terrace Street, Clyde Street, Becks Hill (formerly Arch Street), and the northbound lane of North Foord Street from Stellarton to Stellarton Road, New Glasgow. The northbound lane will also be closed from Bridge Avenue, Stellarton, to George Street, New Glasgow. Only southbound traffic will be permitted. Motorists should anticipate delays as these closures are required to ensure the safety of runners.

The X-Men Hockey Team will have three local players joining the squad this fall. The team announced they’ve signed Forward Lucas Canning from Stellarton and Antigonish natives Jack MacDonald and Jack Milner. Milner was a goaltender with the Truro Bearcats, while MacDonald played with New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Canning was a leading scorer with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers in the Maritime Hockey League.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brad Marchand scored twice as the visiting Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup final. Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen (EH-too loo-star-EE-nehn) also scored for the Panthers, who can repeat as Cup champions with a win Tuesday in Sunrise, Florida. Connor McDavid and Corey Perry scored for the Oilers.

Prince Owusu scored twice in the first half and C-F Montreal knocked off Houston Dynamo 3-1 in Major League Soccer action. Elsewhere, Diego Rossi’s goal in the 23rd minute snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Columbus Crew to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Ibrahim Aliyu also scored for the Crew. Jean-Claude Ngando (gan-doe) scored for the visitors.

Kayla Thornton had 22 points and a dozen rebounds as the 5-and-5 Golden State Valkyries defeated the visiting Seattle Storm 76-70 in W-N-B-A action. Temi Fagbenle chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds for the hosts. Skylar Diggins led the 6-and-5 Storm with 21 points.

Max Kepler hit a solo shot to right field off of reliever Chad Green in the eighth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. It was the second straight win for the Phillies against the Jays. They’ll wrap up their three-game series on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Junior had evened the score at 2-2 with a double in the fifth inning that scored Bo Bichette.

Sam Burns has the lead in the U-S Open and faces his biggest test on Sunday. The 28-year-old from Louisiana has never contended in 20 previous majors. He shot a 69 with a late birdie on Saturday and that gave him a one-shot lead over Australian Adam Scott. J-J Spaun shot 69 and also was one back. Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B-C, is eight shots back of the lead at the Oakmont course.

Mercedes driver George Russell will have pole position for the second consecutive year in today’s Canadian Grand Prix. Russell clocked a blistering lap of just over one minute and ten seconds around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, finishing ahead of three-time defending Canadian G-P winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull. This year’s Canadian G-P is the 10th stop of the 24-race championship. McLaren holds a sizable 197-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida 5 Edmonton 2 (Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

CFL

Calgary 29 Toronto 19

Saskatchewan 28 Hamilton 23

MLB

Interleague

Philadelphia 3 Toronto 2

Cincinnati 11 Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Mets 4

American League

Athletics 4 Kansas City 0

Houston 3 Minnesota 2

Texas 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (11 innings)

Baltimore 6 L.A. Angels 5

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 4 Cleveland 3

National League

Miami 4 Washington 3

Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 4 Colorado 1

St. Louis 8 Milwaukee 5

Arizona 8 San Diego 7

L.A. Dodgers 11 San Francisco 5

MLS

CF Montréal 3 Houston 1

Columbus 2 Vancouver 1

L.A. Galaxy 3 St Louis City 3

Cincinnati 1 New England 0

Philadelphia 2 Charlotte FC 1

Austin FC 2 New York 1

Nashville 2 Chicago 0

FC Dallas 4 Sporting Kansas City 2

San Diego FC 4 Minnesota 2

Orlando City 1 Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 2 D.C. United 0

WNBA

Minnesota 101 Los Angeles 78

Indiana 102 New York 88

Golden State 76 Seattle 70

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB

Interleague

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 9-1) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 2-5) at Baltimore (Povich 1-5), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 5-5) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3) at Houston (Walter 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-2) at Texas (Rocker 1-4), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 3-7) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Perex 0-1) at Washington (Gore 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Milwaukee (Priester 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.