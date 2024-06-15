Sports Roundup – June 15

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch in Pomquet:

Pomquet Acadians 13 Guysborough Broadhorns 6

Winning pitcher Jaiden Doiron, Losing pitcher Lowell MacDonald

Pomquet Top Hitters: Bryden Boudreau (2 doubles, triple, 5 RBI), Blair VanOirschot (single, homerun, 2 RBI), Brian Gilfoy (single, double, 2 RBI), Logan Chisholm (3 singles)

Guysborough Top Hitters: Chris Avery (3 RBI), Jesse MacDonald (2 singles)

Tomorrow in New Glasgow, it’s the Johnny Miles Running Events, including the CIBC Wood Gundy 5K and Shiretown Dental Clinic Youth challenge at 9 am, followed by the Sobeys 10K and Advocate Half-Marathon at 9:05.

Racers can pick up their kits from 3-5 pm today or 7:30-8:30 am tomorrow morning at Glasgow Square.

The Parking Lot at Glasgow Square will be closed starting at 5 tonight. Provost Street will be closed on Sunday from George Street to MacLean Street starting at 3 am, re-opening to vehicle traffic at 6 pm.

From 8:30 am to 1 pm Sunday, George Street Bridge, Terrace Street, Clyde Street, Becks Hill (formerly Arch Street), and the north bound lane of North Foord Street to Stellarton Road will be closed, as well as the northbound lane from Bridge Avenue to George Street. Expect delays as road closure are in effect for runner’s safety.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Dallas Mavericks kept their season alive with a emphatic 122-84 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the N-B-A Finals. The Mavs’ stars shone, with Luka Doncic scoring 25 of his 29 points in the first half and Kyrie Irving adding 21 points. The Celtics still lead the series 3-1, and Game 5 is in Boston on Monday.

Charles Barkley says he has been in talks with several networks, but next season will be his last on T-V. No matter what happens with the N-B-A’s media deals, Barkley says he is done after 24 years of working as a studio analyst for T-N-T. T-N-T is facing the possibility of losing the rights to broadcast N-B-A games next season, with the Association talking with N-B-C, E-S-P-N and Amazon about carrying the games going forward.

The Montreal Alouettes remain perfect on the season after taking a 23-20 win over the Edmonton Elks. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and former Elk Walter Fletcher found the end zone both in the air and on the ground. Edmonton Q-B McLeod Bethel-Thompson amassed 300 passing yards and was picked off twice.

Kevin Gausman says there’s mounting pressure on the Blue Jays’ starting pitchers as Toronto’s offence continues to sputter. Gausman struck out six over 5 1/3 innings, but allowed three runs on eight hits as Toronto fell 3-1 to the Cleveland Guardians. The right-hander says the pitchers almost have to be perfect when the Jays can’t score runs.

A big return to Fenway Park for Alex Verdugo. The 28-year-old right-fielder had a two-run homer and four R-B-Is as the New York Yankees routed the Boston Red Sox 8-1. Verdugo spent four seasons with the Red Sox before being traded to New York in December.

A big return to international play for Lionel Messi. The superstar scored twice and assisted on another goal in his first international start since November as Argentina downed Guatemala 4-1 in a friendly. Messi previously missed a pair of international games in March with a hamstring issue, but he went the full 90 minutes in Argentina’s final tune-up before the World Cup champions take on Canada to open Copa America play next week.

A rivalry is flaring up as Kansas lawmakers try to snatch the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs away from Missouri. The Kansas Legislature expects to consider a plan to help both the Chiefs and professional baseball’s Kansas City Royals finance new stadiums even though economists long ago concluded that subsidizing pro sports isn’t worth the cost. But for Kansas lawmakers, one-upping Missouri may be important.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 23 Edmonton 20

MLB

American League

Cleveland 3 Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 8 Boston 1

Houston 4 Detroit 0

Minnesota 6 Oakland 5

Seattle 3 Texas 2

National League

St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 8 Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 2 San Diego 1

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 5 Baltimore 3 (11 innings)

Atlanta 7 Tampa Bay 3

Arizona 7 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 8 San Francisco 6

NBA Finals

Dallas 122 Boston 84 (Boston leads series 3-1)

WNBA

Washington 83 Chicago 81

Minnesota 81 Los Angeles 76

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage at Munich

Germany 5 Scotland 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m. (Florida leads series 3-0)

CFL

Calgary at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland (Estes 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-5) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 3-4) at Houston (Verlander 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-2) at Boston (Criswell 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Pallante 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-1), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-7) at Washington (Herz 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-5) at Milwaukee (Wilson 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Mazur 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 4-5) at Colorado (Blach 2-4), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8) at San Francisco (Winn 3-7), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-3) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 9-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage

at Cologne: Hungary vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.

at Berlin: Croatia vs. Spain, noon

at Dortmund: Italy vs. Albania, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Dallas, 1 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.