Sports Roundup – June 17

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch Results:

Heatherton Warriors 8 (Winning Pitcher Adam Anderson)

St. Andrew’s Flyers 1 (Losing Pitcher Andrew MacIssac)

Top Hitters for Heatherton: Chris Connors (3 RBI), Ricky Bowie (Double, 2 RBI), Adam Anderson (Single, 2 RBI).

Top Hitters for the Flyers: Andrew MacIssac (Home Run), Dustin Landry (Single).

The Johnny Miles Running Event is tomorrow in New Glasgow. The CIBC Wood Gundy 5K and Shiretown Dental Clinic Youth Challenge will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Advocate Half-Marathon and Sobey’s 10K at 9:05. Today is the last day to register for the events. For more information, visit johnnymilesevents.com

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 45-27 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina to go 2 and 0. Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros went 22 for 30, threw two touchdowns and rushed for one in the win. Bomber backup quarterback Dru Brown also punched in two touchdowns in the win.

Danny Jansen homered for the third time in two games, Kevin Gausman worked six innings to win his fourth consecutive decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping A-L West-leading Texas Rangers 2-1. Jansen hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Martin Perez. Gausman meanwhile struck out four while allowing one run and four hits over six innings.

Canada will face off against Sweden in the My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts, after beating Hungary 4-1. Jeff (The Silencer) Smith won the tie for the 12th seed Canadians. The winner of the round of 16 tilt will meet either Wales or Denmark in the quarterfinals.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for their first-ever championship parade later today. Las Vegas police were preparing for upwards of 100,000 people for the Saturday night celebration. Planners were comparing expectations for the event with annual New Year’s Eve fireworks shows that draw hundreds of thousands.

The Vancouver Canucks have taken the costly decision to buy out veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract. The team will pay him 19-point-3-million dollars US over the next eight years as a result of the buyout. He joined Vancouver two years ago in a multiplayer trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Police say a New England Patriots player was arrested at a security checkpoint at Boston’s Logan Airport after two guns were found in a carry-on bag. Massachusetts State Police say 25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona was arrested Friday evening. Police say they were called to the security checkpoint in Terminal B at about 5:30 p-m after two firearms were found in a traveller’s carry-on luggage.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 45 Saskatchewan 27

MLB

American League

Boston 15 N.Y. Yankees 5

Toronto 2 Texas 1

Detroit 7 Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 3 Kansas City 0

Seattle 3 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

Miami 6 Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 6 St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8 Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 10 Baltimore 3

Cincinnati 2 Houston 1

Arizona 5 Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 6 Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 6 San Diego 2

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Columbus at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.