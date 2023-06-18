Sports Roundup – June 18

LOCAL SPORTS

Registration is open for this year’s Kilted Golf Tournament July 5th at the Antigonish Golf & Country Club. Cost per person is $55 for members and $75 for non-members. There are two draws, both with Shotgun Starts: the 7:30 am draw will be individual stroke play and four-person scramble, with the 1:30 pm draw featuring four-person scramble teams. The event will include Prizes and Entertainment. Teams can be registered at the following link: www.golfgenius.com/ggid/kgmtmp/register. For more info, call the pro shop at 902-863-4797

NATIONAL SPORTS

Dominique Rhymes scored a third-quarter touchdown, quarterback Vernon Adams Junior threw for more than 300 yards and the B-C Lions blitzed the visiting Edmonton Elks 22-0 in C-F-L action in Vancouver. The Lions improved to 2-and-0, while the Elks slipped to 0-and-2. More than 33,000 fans attended the Lions’ season-opener at B-C Place.

The Toronto Blue Jays, sitting fourth in the five-team A-L East standings with a 39-and-33 record, will be aiming to win a three-game road series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Jays, who gave up three homers in a 4-2 loss Saturday to the Rangers, won Friday’s opener 2-1 and are now 20-and-20 on the road. The A-L West-leading Rangers won for just the third time in 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Junior hit a three-run homer, J-D Davis added a pinch-hit grand slam, and the San Francisco Giants routed the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers 15-0 for their season-high sixth straight victory. It was the Giants’ largest margin of victory over their N-L West rival in 10 years. With the loss, the Dodgers dropped a home series to the Giants for the first time since losing three of four in July 2021.

A fan favourite. An underdog. A comeback story. All those storylines are in play heading into Sunday’s final round at the U-S Open. And, as luck would have it, they are all wrapped up in the same player: Rickie Fowler. One of the golf’s most popular personalities is emerging from a three-year slump. He’s heading into Sunday’s final round in Los Angeles sharing the Open lead with Wyndham Clark, who are both at 10-under-par. They have a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and three-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler.

Max Verstappen won the 25th pole of his career and moved one step closer today to tying the late Ayrton Senna for Formula One victories as the two-time reigning world champion overcame wet conditions in qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Verstappen has won five of seven races this season. He will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to win his 44th career race. It would tie him with Senna for fifth on F1’s all-time winners list.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 22 Edmonton 0

MLB

American League

Texas 4 Toronto 2

Minnesota 2 Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 4 Seattle 3 (11 innings)

Kansas City 10 L.A. Angels 9

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

National League

Miami 5 Washington 2

Atlanta 10 Colorado 2

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5 N.Y. Mets 3

San Francisco 15 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 3 Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 3 Oakland 2 (12 innings)

Cincinnati 10 Houston 3

San Diego 2 Tampa Bay 0

Arizona 6 Cleveland 3

Major League Soccer

Columbus 1 New York City FC 1

Real Salt Lake 2 D.C. United 1

New England 3 Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3 St. Louis City 1

Portland 0 San Jose 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (TBA) 1:35 p.m., first game

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Varland 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-5) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:10 p.m., second game

National League

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Panama vs. Mexico, 6 p.m.

Canada vs. United States, 8:30 p.m.