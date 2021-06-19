Sports Roundup – June 19

Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Montreal Canadiens edged the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in N-H-L playoff action. Anderson also scored the tying goal late in the third period, pouncing after Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury misplayed the puck behind the net. Carey Price made 43 saves as the Habs took a 2-1 lead in the semifinal series.

The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to the N-B-A Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history. Terance Mann had 39 points and the Clippers came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 131-119 and win their second-round series 4-2. The Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns in the conference final.

Cedric Mullins homered twice to help the Baltimore Orioles snap their eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles have lost 19 straight on the road, but kicked off their return to Camden Yards with a victory. The Blue Jays have lost five straight.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ended a 10-game losing streak with an 11-10 win over visiting Cleveland. The Pirates didn’t make it easy on themselves, as they almost squandered a 10-run lead in the later innings. Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in Pittsburgh’s five-run first inning. Cesar Hernandez had a grand slam in the seventh for Cleveland.

Russell Henley and England’s Richard Bland share the lead going into the weekend at the U-S Open in San Diego. Both are at 5-under through two rounds, one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario, is in a group three shots off the pace.

Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach each scored on headers in second-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in Major League Soccer action. Vancouver lost for the fourth straight time. Brian White had Vancouver’s goal in his Whitecaps debut.

Friday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Semifinals

Montreal 3 Vegas 2 (OT) (Montreal leads series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Philadelphia 104 Atlanta 99 (Series tied 3-3)

L.A. Clippers 131 Utah 119 (L.A. wins series 4-2)

MLB

American League

Baltimore 7 Toronto 1

Oakland 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 7 Texas 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 5 Boston 3

Houston 2 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 3

Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 1

National League

Washington 1 N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 9 St. Louis 1

Miami 10 Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 0

San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 8 Cincinnati 2

Interleague

Pittsburgh 11 Cleveland 10

Euro 2020

Sweden 1 Slovakia 0

Croatia 1 Czech Republic 1

England 0 Scotland 0

MLS

New York 2 Nashville 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Vancouver 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Semifinals

Tampa Bay at New York Islanders, 8 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads 2-1)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-6), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Perez 4-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Lopez 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-0) at Arizona (Peacock 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Euro 2020

Hungary vs. France at Budapest, 9 a.m.

Portugal vs. Germany at Munich, noon

Spain vs. Portugal at Seville, 3 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.