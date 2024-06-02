Sports Roundup – June 2

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch Results from St. Andrews:

Carmie Macinnis Chiefs 14 St. Andrews Flyers 7

Winning pitcher Jaron Kennedy, Losing Pitcher Andrew MacIssac

Top Hitter for the Chiefs was Jared Green, with a homerun & 5 RBI. St. Andrew’s top Hitter was Tyler MacIsaac, with a double and 4 RBI.

Pomquet Acadians 7 Heatheron Warriors 6

Winning Pitcher Richie Connors, Losing pitcher, Paul Purcell

Top Hitters for Pomquet: Blade Mann Dixon – 2 Singles & 2 RBI. Brian Gilfoy – single, triple.

Top Hitters for Heatherton: Trent Deyoung – single, triple, 2 RBI. Adam Anderson – 2 singles, triple.

Between the two matches was an Exhibition Game:

U17 team 4 Guysborough Broadhorns 2

Winning pitcher Lowell MacDonald, Losing pitcher Brad Connors

U17 Top Hitters: Dawson Benoit – triple. Schramm Turner – 2 singles.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Florida Panthers are going back to the Stanley Cup final. Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko scored and the Panthers defeated the visiting New York Rangers 2-1 to win the NHL Eastern Conference final in six games. Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers. The Panthers, who lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in last year’s Cup final, will face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers-Dallas Stars series starting on June 8th.

The host Saginaw Spirit and the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights will square off tonight in the Memorial Cup championship game. The Knights finished the four-team round-robin in Saginaw, Michigan, with a 3-and-0 record, including a 4-2 win over Saginaw. The Spirit defeated the Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warriors 7-1 in Friday’s semifinal.

J-P Crawford hit a grand slam, Bryce Miller struck out nine in six smooth innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-0. Miller allowed just three hits for the Mariners, who lead the A-L West on June 1st for the first time since 2003. They have won seven straight home series and six of their last seven games overall. Seattle is a season-high six games over 500.

Damir Kreilach scored in the first minute of injury time and the Vancouver Whitecaps grabbed a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer action. The Caps appeared poised to settle for a draw until Kreilach, who came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute, put a shot through Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen for the win. Sebastian Berhalter also scored for Vancouver.

Vinicius Junior has sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final in London. The Brazil forward doubled Madrid’s lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front nine minutes earlier. Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti. It was his third with Madrid.

Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defence and his hold on Number 1 in the rankings are still alive thanks to a five-set victory over 22-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round match. It is Djokovic’s 369th win at a Grand Slam tournament. That ties him with Roger Federer for the most in tennis history. Djokovic and Musetti did not step on court until 10:30 p.m. Saturday and did not finish until Sunday after 3 a.m. It is the latest finish in tournament history.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Eastern Conference Final

Florida 2 New York Rangers 1 (Florida wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

MLB

Interleague

Pittsburgh 8 Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 San Francisco 3

San Diego 7 Kansas City 3

Cleveland 3 Washington 2

Milwaukee 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Texas 7 Miami 0

Oakland 11 Atlanta 9

American League

Boston 6 Detroit 3

Seattle 9 L.A. Angels 0

Houston 5 Minnesota 2

Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 5

National League

Arizona 10 N.Y. Mets 5

Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 5

MLS

Vancouver 2 Colorado 1

Toronto FC 2 D.C. United 2

CF Montréal 2 Philadelphia 2

St Louis City 3 Miami 3

New York 1 Orlando City 0

Chicago 2 LA Galaxy 1

Minnesota 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

New England 2 Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 5 Austin FC 1

Los Angeles FC 1 FC Dallas 0

Houston 2 Portland 2

Seattle at Columbus, ppd.

WNBA

Indiana 71 Chicago 70

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. (Edmonton leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

Memorial Cup at Saginaw, Michigan

Championship Final: Saginaw (host) vs. London (OHL), 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Oakland (Spence 4-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-6), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-6) at Miami (Rogers 1-6), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-4) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-4) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

American League

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-0) at Houston (Brown 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Bello 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at Baltimore (Irvin 5-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4) at Seattle (Castillo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 2-3) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:45 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.