Sports Roundup – June 20

New York scored three goals in the second period and the Islanders held on to beat Tampa Bay 3-2. Their Stanley Cup semifinal series is now tied at two games apiece. Isles defenceman Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds of the game to prevent the Lightning from tying it up.

Kevin Durant scored an N-B-A record 48 points in a Game 7 but it wasn’t enough to defeat Milwaukee. The Bucks held on to eliminate the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime and advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee.

Canadian Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds was ejected in the first inning versus San Diego following a heated argument with the home plate umpire. Votto disagreed when he was called out on a checked swing. At one point the Toronto-born first baseman had to be restrained as he continued to argue. Reds manager David Bell and a Padres fan were also tossed.

L-A Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning. But it came to an end when Arizona’s David Peralta lined a leadoff single into center field. The 26-year-old right-hander cruised through the Diamondbacks’ order, striking out a season-best 11. He was pulled with one out in the eighth. The Dodgers went on to win 9-3.

Canada’s Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a calf injury. Raonic of Thornhill, Ontario, announced his decision in an Instagram post. The world number 18 also pulled out of the French Open three weeks ago. Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28th.

Seattle extended the franchise’s longest unbeaten start to an M-L-S season with a 2-1 win over the L-A Galaxy. Raul Ruidiaz and Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored or the Sounders. They improved to 6, 0 and 3, matching the eighth-longest unbeaten start in league history. L-A dropped to 5, 3 and 0 with two losses against Seattle.

In the first such infection among Olympians arriving for the Tokyo Games, a Ugandan athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, and been barred from entering Japan. The athletes, arriving late Saturday at Tokyo’s Narita airport, were all fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jabs and had negative P-C-R tests before boarding. The eight other members of the Olympic team were allowed to leave for host town Osaka. The Ugandan team is the second, after the Australian women’s softball team, to arrive for the Olympics, which open July 23rd.

Saturday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Semifinals

New York Islanders 3 Tampa Bay 2 (Series tied 2-2)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Milwaukee 115 Brooklyn 111 (OT) (Milwaukee wins series 4-3)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Oakland 5

Minnesota 3 Texas 2

Toronto 10 Baltimore 7

Boston 7 Kansas City 1

Houston 7 Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8 Detroit 3

Seattle 6 Tampa Bay 5 (10 innings)

National League

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 1 (1st game)

Washington 6 N.Y. Mets 2 (2nd game)

Miami 11 Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 13 San Francisco 6

San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 3

St. Louis at Atlanta – ppd

Interleague

Pittsburgh 6 Cleveland 3

Euro 2020

Hungary 1 France 1

Germany 4 Portugal 2

Spain 1 Poland 1

MLS

Columbus 2 Chicago 0

Colorado 2 Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 3 Toronto FC 2

New England 3 New York City FC 2

D.C. United 1 Miami 0

Minnesota 1 FC Dallas 1

San Jose 0 Austin FC 0

Seattle 2 LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 1 Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Semifinals

Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. (Montreal leads series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

Third Round

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. (First game of series)

MLB

American League

Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Thompson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (Gonzalez 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Interleague

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Euro 2020

Italy vs. Wales at Rome, noon

Switzerland vs. Turkey at Baku, noon

MLS

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.