Sports Roundup – June 21

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: St. Andrew’s Flyers 15 Heatherton Warriors 8

Winning pitcher: Robert Bernard Losing pitcher: Trent Deyoung

Top hitters for the Flyers: Jarron Kennedy (HR, Single, Double, 3 RBI), Robert Bernard (HR, Single, 3 RBI), Logan Kennedy (HR, 2 RBI), Cole O’Leary (HR, Single, 2 RBI), Trent Deyoung (2 Singles, Double, 2 RBI)

Top hitters for Heatherton: Joey MacDonald (HR, Double, 3 RBI), Adam Anderson (HR, RBI), Burton Chisholm Jr. (2 Singles, Double, RBI)

NATIONAL SPORTS

The struggling Chicago White Sox snapped an eight-game losing skid with an early attack, en route to a 7-1 win over the host Toronto Blue Jays. Luis Robert Junior hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s four-run third inning. The Jays’ Spencer Turnbull gave up four runs on five hits and two walks over two innings of work.

Jacob Misiorowski took a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second career start, Christian Yelich drove in a career-high and franchise-record eight runs, and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers scored 16 times in the final four innings to beat the Minnesota Twins 17-7. Milwaukee moved a season-high six games over .500, while the Twins have lost seven of eight.

Mario Alford returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown with nine seconds left in the game to give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 39-32 C-F-L victory over the winless Toronto Argonauts. The host Argos tied the game with a late T-D and two-point conversion, but lost it on the ensuing kickoff to “Super Mario,” who finished the game with 172 yards on 4 kickoff returns, and 71 yards on 4 punt returns.

Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Skylar Diggins chipped in with 24 points and five assists, and the 8-and-5 Seattle Storm defeated the host Las Vegas Aces 90-83 in W-N-B-A action. Jackie Young scored 22 points for the 5-and-7 Aces, while A’ja WIlson added 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Canada’s under-16 women’s basketball team defeated Puerto Rico 72-47 in Mexico to earn a spot in today’s FIBA Americup semifinals. Pippa Gibb led Canada with 14 points and six assists. With the victory, Canada punched its ticket to the FIBA 2026 under-17 Women’s Basketball World Cup, marking another milestone for the country’s basketball program.

Friday’s Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 39 Toronto 32

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 7 Toronto 1

Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 14 Detroit 8

Athletics 5 Cleveland 1

Houston 3 L.A. Angels 2 (10 innings)

National League

Miami 6 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 10 N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 14 Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 6 Washington 5

Interleague

Seattle 9 Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 6 Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 17 Minnesota 7

Kansas City 6 San Diego 5

Boston 7 San Francisco 5

WNBA

Dallas 86 Connecticut 83

Atlanta 92 Washington 91

Seattle 90 Las Vegas 83

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 4-6), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Walter 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-5), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 3-8) at Athletics (Spence 2-1), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at St. Louis (Gray 7-2), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 3-6) at Miami (Pérez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 6-3) at Philadelphia (Abel 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 6-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 9:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-9), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-2) at San Diego (Cease 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Gold Cup Soccer – Group B matches

Curacao vs. Canada, in Houston, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. El Salvador, in Houston, 10 p.m.