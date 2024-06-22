Sports Roundup – June 22

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch in St. Andrews:

Game 1: Heatherton Warriors 7 St. Andrew’s Flyers 6

Winning Pitcher: Paul Purcell (7 K) Losing Pitcher: Keegan Maguire (12 K)

Heatherton Top Hitters: Joe Chisholm (HR, double, triple, 4 RBI), Burton Chisholm Jr. (single, triple, RBI), Adam Anderson (single, 2 RBI), Ricky Bowie (3 doubles)

St. Andrew’s Top Hitters: Trent MacDonald (double, 2 RBI), Dave MacPherson (single, double, RBI), Tyler MacIssac (double, RBI)

Game 2: St. Joseph’s Chiefs 13 St. Andrew’s Flyers 2

Winning Pitcher: Robert Bernard, Losing pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac

St. Joseph’s Top Hitters: Robert Bernard (3 run HR, double, 3 RBI), Jaron Kennedy (3 run HR, single, 3 RBI), Logan Kennedy (3 run HR, 2 singles, 3 RBI)

St. Andrew’s Top Hitters: Tyler MacIsaac (2 run HR, 2 RBI), Andrew MacIsaac (single), Curry Smith (single)

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from pulling off the near impossible. The Oilers defeated the Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final to drag the series back to Florida for Game 7, sending fans decked in orange and blue into a frenzy in and around Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Connor McDavid-led Oilers can become just the second team to complete a 3-0 series comeback in the final, joining the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

A gutsy call by Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was crucial to the Oilers win. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov scored 10 seconds after Edmonton’s Adam Henrique gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Knoblauch and his staff successfully challenged the goal with Florida’s Sam Reinhart offside by a hair. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice joked they’d bring in the C-I-A to figure out if he actually was.

Vernon Adams Junior threw a pair of touchdown passes to Alexander Hollins in a 26-24 B-C Lions’ victory that kept the Winnipeg Blue Bombers winless this season. Winnipeg has lost its first three games of the season for the first time since 2012. The Lions bumped their record to 2-and-1 in front of 30-thousand unhappy Bombers fans.

Carlos Carrasco pitched six strong innings while Toronto’s pitchers couldn’t find the strike zone, and the Cleveland Guardians won 7-1 over the Blue Jays. The Guardians scored seven runs in the second inning as Jays rookie starter Yariel Rodríguez and reliever Bowden Francis needed 70 pitches to get three outs. It was the most pitches thrown by the Blue Jays in an inning in 30 years.

Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit home runs as the Atlanta Braves routed the suddenly struggling New York Yankees 8-1 for their seventh win in eight games. Major League-leading New York has lost five of six.

W-N-B-A sensation Caitlin Clark had 16 points and seven assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 in front of a record-breaking 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena. Atlanta’s previous largest home crowd was 11,609 fans in 2008. The game was played at the home of the Atlanta Hawks due to high ticket demand to see Clark.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton 5 Florida 1 (Series tied 3-3)

CFL

B.C. 26 Winnipeg 24

MLB

American League

Cleveland 7 Toronto 1

Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 6 Kansas City 2

Houston 14 Baltimore 11

Oakland 6 Minnesota 5

National League

N.Y. Mets 11 Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 5 Philadelphia 4

Washington 11 Colorado 5

San Diego 9 Milwaukee 5

Interleague

Tampa Bay 10 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 8 N.Y. Yankees 1

Cincinnati 5 Boston 2

Miami 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 3 L.A. Dodgers 2 (10 innings)

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage

Group D

at Berlin – Austria 3 Poland 1

at Leipzig – Netherlands 0 France 0

Group E

at Dusseldorf – Ukraine 2 Slovakia 1

Copa America Group Stage at Arlington, Texas

Peru 0 Chile 0

WNBA

Indiana 91 Atlanta 79

Las Vegas 85 Connecticut 74

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-1) at Detroit (Maeda 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-5) at Cleveland (Lively 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 8-2) at Houston (Blanco 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Hicks 4-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rodriguez 0-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-3) at Colorado (Quantrill 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 6-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage

Group E at Cologne

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m.

Group F

at Hamburg – Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m.

at Dortmund – Turkey vs. Portugal, noon

Copa America Group Stage

at Santa Clara, Calif.

Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m.

at Houston

Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.