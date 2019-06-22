Sports Roundup June 22

Officials at Scotia Speedworld are keeping an eye on the weather today, as the The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is back for the Nova Truck Centres Make-A-Wish 150 today. Yesterday’s events were cancelled due to wet track conditions. Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro leads the championship point standings heading into today’s race, which he won last season. If Mother Nature co-operates, racing will get underway at 4pm.

Jack Hughes is heading to New Jersey while Kaapo Kakko is a New York Ranger. The Devils selected Hughes first overall at the N-H-L draft in Vancouver. The Rangers chose Kakko at Number 2. Hughes put up a record 154 assists and 228 points over two seasons with the under-18 U-S National Team Development Program.

The Winnipeg Jets selected Finnish defenceman Ville Heinola with the 20th overall pick at the NHL draft. The 18-year-old played 34 games in Finland last season, scoring two goals and adding 12 assists. The Ottawa Senators also selected a Finnish defenceman. They chose Lassi Thomson with the 19th pick.

Trevor Harris and Greg Ellingson had it going against the visitiing Lions. Harris threw three touchdown passes, including two to Ellingson, as Edmonton overcame a bad start to beat the B-C. Lions 39-23. The win spoiled former Eskimo quarterback Mike Reilly’s return to Edmonton. Harris also ran in a touchdown. B-C was ahead 17-3 before Edmonton stormed back.

Christian Vazquez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to cap Boston’s comeback from four runs down as the Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 7-5. Boston trailed 5-1 before scoring three runs in the seventh, then tied it with a run in the eighth. Canadian Jordan Romano gave up the Vazquez homer for his first major league loss.

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Houston 1

Cleveland 7 Detroit 6

Boston 7 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 5 Texas 4 (10 innings)

Minnesota 8 Kansas City 7

Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 3

Seattle 10 Baltimore 9

National League

N.Y. Mets 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 4 Atlanta 3

Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 2 San Diego 1

Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 7

San Francisco 11 Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 2

Interleague

St. Louis 5 L.A. Angels 1

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the top vote-getter in the major leagues and Angels outfielder Mike Trout led the A-L in the first stage of Major League Baseball’s new two-phase fan balloting to determine All-Star Game starters. Bellinger got 3-point-6-9 million votes. Trout received 3-point-3-7 million.