Sports Roundup June 23 *UPDATED 9:45 am*

River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL this past season. In 46 games, he posted a 27-15 record, 2.47 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts.

Wet weather forced a postponement of the Nova Truck Centres Make-a-Wish 150. Racing will take place at 2 this afternoon at Scotia Speedworld. Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro leads the championship point standings heading into the race, which he won last season. Grandstand gates will open at 11:00am with Pit Gates at 10am.

Congratulations to all PHAST swimmers who celebrated the season last night with some huge awards, including Aidan Doucet (FINA point Swim of the Year), Josh Elsworth (Florence King Award), Olivia Langley (Kevin van de Sand Swimmer of Excellence), Sophie Langley (Novice Swimmer of the Year), and Matthew Penner (Lucille Silver Swimmer of Excellence).

Any chance of a second-half comeback was put down quickly by Jeremiah Masoli. Masoli threw three touchdown passes and ran in one more as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hammered the Toronto Argonauts 64-14. Hamilton cemented the win by outscoring Toronto by a whopping 44-8 margin in the second half.

The Blue Jays didn’t even have to wait 24 hours to pay Boston back for its comeback victory. One day after the Red Sox rallied from four runs down to win on a walk-off homer in the 10th inning, the Blue Jays erased a six-run deficit to beat Boston 8-7 at Fenway Park. Freddy Galvis and Tellez hit back-to-back homers as Toronto scored four in the seventh inning.

Kyle Larson will lead the field at the start of today’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway. Larson captured the Sonoma pole for the third straight year by edging fellow Chevy driver William Byron. Joey Logan is third, followed by Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

Women’s World Cup – Round of 16

Germany 3 Nigeria 0

Norway 1 Australia 1 (Norway wins 4-1 on penalties)

MLB

American League

Minnesota 5 Kansas City 3 (10 innings)

Toronto 8 Boston 7

Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8 Seattle 4

Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 5

Texas 6 Chicago White Sox 5

National League

N.Y. Mets 10 Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 5 Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 3

Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 4 (11 innings)

Atlanta 13 Washington 9

San Francisco 7 Arizona 4

Interleague

St. Louis 4 L.A. Angels 2

MLS

LA Galaxy 2 Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 3 Toronto FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1 Chicago 1

Colorado 2 Vancouver 2

Portland 4 Houston 0