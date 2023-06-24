Sports Roundup – June 24

LOCAL SPORTS

Gold medalist Christian Gerro competed in the 100 m final at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, finishing sixth. Gerro is also a member of the 4 x 100 m relay – his team finished first in their semi-final heat.

AGR League:

St. Andrew’s Flyers 5 (Winning pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac)

Guysborough Broadhorns 4 (Losing pitcher: Lowell MacDonald)

Top Hitters for the Flyers: Kory Tate (Home run, double, 1 RBI), Andrew MacIsaac (Home run, single, 2 RBI), Matt MacDonald (Single, RBI)

Top Hitters for Guysborough: Tristan Richards (Single, double), Joe LeBlanc (Single, RBI), Mako Hall (Single, RBI)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Vladimir Guerrero Junior found his hitting groove but pitching woes remain for Chris Bassitt. The Toronto Blue Jays fell 5-4 to the lowly Oakland Athletics. Guerrero had a three-run homer in the third to give the Jays the lead only for Oakland to battle back.

Michael Busch doubled in the go-ahead in the fourth inning, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3 to 2 in an acrimonious game. The first interleague meeting since 2021 between the defending World Series champion Astros and the Dodgers, who led baseball with 111 wins last season, was filled with the anger of L-A fans. Most of the players from Houston’s 2017 World Series championship team are gone, but Dodger fans expressed their lingering resentment from the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that season.

The boos were out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Hamilton fell 38 to 12 against the Montreal Alouettes in their season home opener at Tim Hortons Field. The Tiger-Cats are without a win so far this season.

The Calgary Stampeders are hoping their young receivers will step up to help get the job done on offence Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Veteran slotback Reggie Begelton and wide receiver Tyson Middlemost on the injured list this week opened the door for a couple rookies to make their C-F-L debuts. The Stampeders and Roughriders both head into bye weeks following Saturday’s clash of 1-1 clubs in the West Division.

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets (boo-SKETS’) will be joining his former teammate Lionel Messi in M-L-S. Inter Miami has announced the arrival of the ex-Spain international on its social media accounts. Busquets’ contract with Barcelona — where he spent 18 years — expires at the end of June.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 38 Hamilton 12

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 11 Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4 Detroit 1

Seattle 11 Baltimore 1

Texas 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 5 Toronto 4

Boston 3 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Cincinnati 11 Atlanta 10

Pittsburgh 3 Miami 1

Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 13 Washington 3

San Francisco 8 Arizona 5

Interleague

Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 1

Colorado 7 L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 3 Houston 2

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berrios 7-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lopez 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Steele 7-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-6) at San Diego (Wacha 7-2), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

MLS

CF Montreal at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.