Sports Roundup – June 25

LOCAL SPORTS

Nicholas Naugle took his second victory of the season, winning the Nova Truck Centres 150 in support of Special Olympics. Naugle took the lead from Craig Slaunwhite on lap 112 and never looked back. Slaunwhite picked up the Most Laps Led award, but had to settle for second. Danny Chisholm took third in his East Coast International Pro Stock Tour debut. Chisholm piloted the 89 car as part of Nova Racing’s Driver Development Program. Mike Rodgers had another consistent showing as did Jarrett Butcher who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Autoworld Maritime All Stars Sportsman Series kicked off the day’s racing. Pete Miller picked up the victory after a last lap incident with the two leaders coming out of turn four. Dennis Nickerson of Marshy Hope and Stacey Clements joined Miller on the podium.

The next event in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway on July 15.

Christian Gerro of Antigonish had a busy day at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on Saturday. He finished 6th in a tight race in the Men’s 100 Meter A final. There was less than one second between 1st place and 7th place. In the Men’s 4 x 100 Meter relay final, Christian ran the anchor leg to finish 3rd in another close race, bringing home bronze. Earlier in the games, Gerro won gold in the Standing Long Jump.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, but still beat the Calgary Stampeders 29-26 in overtime. Nic Marshall’s end-zone interception sealed the Riders’ C-F-L victory. On Calgary’s second possession of O-T, quarterback Jake Maier’s pass intended for Tre Odoms-Dukes ended up in the hands of Marshall. Saskatchewan improved to 2-and-1, while Calgary dropped to 1-and-2.

Vladimir Guerrero Junior and Danny Jansen hit two-run homers, Jose Berrios pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the visiting Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Saturday. Guerrero homered at home for the second straight day after going 32 games without clearing the fence. The teams finish their three-game series on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and Mickey Moniak capped it win a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ record-setting 25-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies. The Angels set franchise marks for runs and hits in a game, and tied team records for runs and homers in the third inning.

The visiting Vancouver Whitecaps scored twice in the first 23 minutes and then hung on to upset Los Angeles F-C 3-2 at BMO Stadium in Major League Soccer action. Elsewhere, Deandre Kerr scored in the 11th minute for F-C Toronto, but the New England Revolution got goals in the 33rd and 52nd minutes to edge the visitors 2-1. And C-F Montreal played to a scoreless draw with host Charlotte F-C.

Keegan Bradley shot a 6-under 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole scoring record at 21 under in the Travelers Championship, while Rickie Fowler had the second 60 of the week at T-P-C River Highlands. Bradley opened with rounds of 62 and 63 and leads Chez Reavie by one shot heading into Sunday’s final round. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario, is tied for 12th, eight shots behind Bradley.

The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenceman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings for a 2024 second-round draft pick. The 24-year-old played 72 games with the Kings last season, tying the team lead among defencemen with nine goals and was second with 29 assists. The Mississauga, Ontario, native was originally drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Maple Leafs.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 29 Calgary 26 (OT)

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Oakland 3

Baltimore 6 Seattle 4 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Boston 4

Kansas City 9 Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 3 Minnesota 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 9 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 7 Arizona 6

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 6

Miami 4 Pittsburgh 3 (11 innings)

Washington 2 San Diego 0

Interleague

L.A. Angels 25 Colorado 1

Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 Houston 7

MLS

Vancouver 3 Los Angeles FC 2

CF Montreal 0 Charlotte FC 0

New England 2 Toronto FC 1

Columbus 2 Nashville 0

D.C. United 3 Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 4 Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 4 Miami 1

Austin 3 Houston 0

Chicago 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

L.A. Galaxy 0 Colorado 0

Minnesota 2 Real Salt Lake 2

New York City FC 1 Portland 1

St. Louis City 2 San Jose 1

Orlando City 0 Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBA), 2:10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), in London, England, 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-6) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-7) at Miami (Perez 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-6) at San Diego (Lugo 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.