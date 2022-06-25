Sports Roundup – June 25

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s bid for a Stanley Cup three-peat is still alive. The defending champions staved off elimination with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for the win. Game 6 of the Cup final goes tomorrow in Tampa.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers in a third straight game in a 9-4 win over the Brewers to start a three-game roadstand in Milwaukee. Kirk left the game in the seventh inning with a bruised hand. The Jays say Kirk underwent precautionary X-rays that came back negative.

South Korea’s In Gee Chun is running away with the women’s P-G-A championship in Bethesda, Maryland with a six-stroke lead after two rounds. Canada’s Brooke Henderson is tied for fourth at 4-under par heading into today’s third round. Xander Schauffele has a five-stroke lead in the P-G-A’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The host Saint John Sea Dogs and Quebec Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan Cataractes square off today in the Memorial Cup. The winner earns a bye to Wednesday’s championship game. The loser faces the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs in Monday’s semifinal.

The Canadian women’s soccer team hosts South Korea in a friendly tomorrow in Toronto. It’s not clear if 39-year-old star Christine Sinclair will be available for the match, however. The world’s all-time leading scorer is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Bev Priestman says it is more important to have Sinclair ready for next month’s CONCACAF championship in Mexico.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL – Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay 3 Colorado 2 (Colorado leads series 3-2)

Memorial Cup Round-Robin at Saint John, N.B.

Edmonton 2 Hamilton 4

CFL

Hamilton 12 Winnipeg 26

MLB

American League

Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 6 Cleveland 3

Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 3 Oakland 1

Seattle 4 L.A. Angels 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 0

San Diego 1 Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 4 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 4 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 2 Texas 1

Colorado 1 Minnesota 0

Toronto 9 Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5 Arizona 1

MLS

Orlando City 0 Cincinnati 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at B.C., 10 p.m.

Memorial Cup Round-Robin at Saint John, N.B.

Saint John vs. Shawinigan, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.