Sports Roundup – June 26

The B-C Lions, led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke’s record night, won their second lopsided game in as many starts Saturday with a 44-3 decision against the visiting Toronto Argonauts. It was the Argos’ first loss of the C-F-L regular season. In the earlier game, the Calgary Stampeders improved to 3 and 0 with a 30-23 win at home against their winless Alberta rival Edmonton Elks.

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to close their three-game series in Milwaukee today with a win over the Brewers. The Jays, who have lost 6 of their last 10 games, have slipped into third place in the American League East, 11 1/2 games behind the leading New York Yankees and half a game behind the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Jose Berrios will pitch for Toronto on Sunday, while the Brewers will counter with right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez.

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory. Javier was clearly tired when manager Dusty Baker brought in a reliever to start the eighth. Javier set career highs with 13 strikeouts and 115 pitches, and he matched his longest start with seven innings.

The Colorado Avalanche will try to win the Stanley Cup on the road Sunday after failing to wrap up the best-of-seven championship series on Friday in Denver. The Avalanche lead the two-time defending Cup champion Tampa Bay Lighting 3-2 and will try to beat the Bolts in Florida for a second straight time, having won Game 4 there — 3-2 in overtime.

Someone has paid 2.4-million-dollars for a one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card, a purchase price that fell short of what some expected. The auction of the “Triple Logo-Man” card ended Saturday. Officials at the collectibles marketplace Goldin, which ran the auction, suggested the card could fetch the largest price ever. The record remains 6.6-million-dollars spent for a Honus Wagner trading card last year.

Saturday’s Games

CFL

Calgary 30 Edmonton 23

B.C. 44 Toronto 3

Memorial Cup Round-Robin at Saint John, N.B.

Saint John 5 Shawinigan 3

MLB

American League

Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 6 Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 9 Kansas City 7

Boston 4 Cleveland 2

Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 3

National League

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

San Francisco 9 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 6 Pittsburgh 5

Texas 3 Washington 2

Milwaukee 5 Toronto 4

Minnesota 6 Colorado 0

Detroit 6 Arizona 3

MLS

Seattle 3 Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 3 D.C. United 1

Montreal 2 Charlotte FC 1

Toronto 2 Atlanta 1

Houston 2 Chicago 0

Miami 2 Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 2

Columbus 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 3 Colorado 0

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (Colorado leads series 3-2)

MLB

American League

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Miami (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.