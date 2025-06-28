Sports Roundup – June 28

AGR Fastpitch: The U17 Chiefs split a doubleheader with the Guysborough Broadhorns last night.

Game 1: U17 Chiefs 11 Guysborough 6

Winning pitcher Brandon Connors, Losing pitcher Andrew Connolly

Top hitters for the Chiefs: Milo Cook (3/4 – HR, 2 Singles, 3 RBI), Carter Decoste (2 Singles, 2 RBI)

Top hitters for Guysbirough: Koda Simon (HR, 2 RBI), Seiya Hall (Double)

Game 2: Guysborough 13 U17 Chiefs 12

Winning pitcher Jacob Cook, Losing pitcher Carter Decoste

Top hitters for Guysborough: Brent O’Handley (2/4 – HR, Single, 5 RBI, Walk), Jesse MacDonald (3/4 – 3 Singles, 2 RBI), KJ Simon (2/4 – 2 Doubles, 2 RBI, Walk)

Top hitters for the Chiefs: Brandon Connors (Triple, RBI, Stolen base), Milo Cook (2/3 – 2 Singles, 2 RBI), Ephraim Turner (1/2 – Single, 2 RBI)

Riverside International Speedway hosts its season opener today with two of the nation’s top touring series set for the Maple Leaf Classic Presented by Tidal Tractor. The nation’s only national stock car touring series, NASCAR Canada, will see a 300-lap feature – and the region’s longest running pro stock/late model series, the FGI Pro Stock Tour, will contest the Wajax 150. Both races are championship points events for their respective series.

Besides the racing action, fans will see time trials set the field for the NASCAR Canada Series 300, and heat races set the field for the FGI Pro Stock Tour. The show concludes with a fireworks display to celebrate Canada’s 158th birthday on Tuesday. Fans are encouraged to display their Canadian pride at the Maple Leaf Classic by wearing Canada-themed swag and/or red and white, with prizes for the “best-dressed.”

Racing action gets underway at 5:30 pm. The grandstand opens at 1 pm for advance ticket holders, while the box office opens at 2. NASCAR Canada practice runs from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m., and FGI Pro Stock Tour practice is from 2:20 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., fans can meet the drivers in a 30-minute autograph session.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The first round of this year’s N-H-L draft is a wrap. The New York Islanders selected talented two-way defenceman Matthew Schaefer first overall, the San Jose Sharks took scoring winger Michael Misa second and Swedish centre Anton Frondell went third to the Chicago Blackhawks. The draft continues with rounds two through seven today in Los Angeles.

Noah Dobson says joining the Montreal Canadiens is a dream come true. The 25-year-old offensive defenceman landed in Montreal via trade from the New York Islanders and quickly put pen to paper on a lucrative eight-year extension with the historic Canadiens on Friday. The P-E-I native says he’s energized to play in a hockey-mad market on a team with a bright future.

Bo Levi Mitchell is the 10th quarterback in C-F-L history to reach 100 wins. The 35-year-old veteran reached the milestone with two touchdown passes to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Montreal Alouettes 35-17. Mitchell is also the fastest Q-B to hit the century mark, doing so in his 144th start.

Jose Berrios pitched seven scoreless innings, George Springer had three hits and two R-B-I singles, and the Toronto Blue Jays earned a 9-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Toronto has won six of eight meetings with its A-L East rivals this season. Boston, meanwhile, has lost six in a row for the first time since September 2022.

The Baltimore Orioles have pulled off the improbable. Baltimore fell behind 6-0 in the second inning to the Tampa Bay Rays, only to storm back for a 22-8 rout. The Orioles became the first team in either the American or National League to win by at least 14 runs after trailing by six.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 32 points as the Indiana Fever held on without injured W-N-B-A superstar Caitlin Clark to win 94-86 over the Dallas Wings. Clark’s groin injury spoiled what was supposed to be the first meeting of the past two Number 1 picks in the draft. The game was the first at the home of the N-B-A’s Dallas Mavericks for the Wings, who took Paige Bueckers first overall this year.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 35 Montreal 17

MLB

American League

Toronto 9 Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 3 Athletics 0

Baltimore 22 Tampa Bay 8

Minnesota 4 Detroit 1

Seattle 7 Texas 6 (12 innings)

National League

Pittsburgh 9 N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 8 San Diego 1

Philadelphia 13 Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 10 Colorado 6

Miami 9 Arizona 8

Interleague

St. Louis 5 Cleveland 0

San Francisco 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7 Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 5 Kansas City 4

Washington 15 L.A. Angels 9

WNBA

Indiana 94 Dallas 86

Minnesota 96 Atlanta 92 (OT)

Golden State 83 Chicago 78

Seattle 97 Connecticut 81

Phoenix 106 New York 91

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Athletics (Sears 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-5) at Detroit (Mize 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 7-4) at Texas (Rocker 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 6-7) at Baltimore (Eflin 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-3) at Boston (Giolito 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Blackburn 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-10) at Milwaukee (Priester 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-8) at Arizona (Pfaadt 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-3) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 6-4), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 8-2) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-3) at Houston (Gusto 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami ppd.

WNBA

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.