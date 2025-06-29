Sports Roundup – June 29

LOCAL SPORTS

It was a huge night for Ashton Tucker as he went from the very back of the field all the way to the front, getting his first win at Riverside Speedway in the Wajax 150. Tucker had to fend off second place finisher and current series champion Jarrett Butcher on several late race restarts. Austin MacDonald had a tumultuous day but rallied to take the final spot on the podium. Former Rookie of the Year Ryan VanOirschot had a great run at his home track, battling hard with sophomore Gage Gilby in the closing laps to take home fourth spot with Gilby fifth. Donald Chisholm won his Atlantic Tiltload heat race and began strong, but had some on-track mishaps and finished fifteenth. In the other big race, DJ Kennington finished first in the NASCAR Canada 300, with William Larue and Ryan Vargas taking the other two spots on the podium.

The FGI Pro Stock Tour returns to Riverside on July 19th for the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis. Visit riverside speedway dot ca for ticket information and event details.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have 12 days off to enjoy their 4-and-0 start to the C-F-L season. The B-C Lions, who lost 37-18 in Regina, will have less than a week to figure out how they’ll snap their three-game losing skid when they visit the Montreal Alouettes next Saturday. A-J Ouellette had 139 yards rushing and one touchdown on Saturday for the Riders, who also got 15 points on 5 field goals from Brett Lauther.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered, doubled and drove in a career high-tying five runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5 to snap an 11-game losing streak at home. Pasquantino’s 430-foot, three-run blast capped a four-run fifth inning for the Royals. Freddie Freeman went 3-for-3 with a homer for the Dodgers, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Kyle Tucker launched a three-run homer and matched a season high with four hits against the team that traded him in December, and the Chicago Cubs routed the Houston Astros 12-3 to halt the hosts’ five-game winning streak. Tucker also scored four times to pace a Cubs lineup that pounded out 15 hits.

Rookies Aziaha James and J-J Quinerly each scored 15 points as the Dallas Wings knocked off the visiting Washington Mystics 79-71 in W-N-B-A action. Sonia Citron had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Mystics, who were outscored 28-9 in the first quarter. The 5-and-13 Wings outscored the 8-9 Mystics’ bench 36-5.

Canada’s under-19 girls’ volleyball team collected the bronze medal with an exciting victory over the Dominican Republic on Saturday at the Pan American Cup in Kingston, Ontario. Canada won the best-of-five match 3-2, taking the tiebreaker 15-10 at Queen’s University Athletic and Recreation Centre. The United States beat Mexico in the gold-medal final.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 37 B.C. 18

MLB

American League

Boston 15 Toronto 1

Athletics 7 N.Y. Yankees 0

Detroit 10 Minnesota 5

Tampa Bay 11 Baltimore 3

Texas 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)

National League

San Diego 6 Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 5 Colorado 0

Miami 8 Arizona 7 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 9 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 1

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 12 Houston 3

Kansas City 9 L.A. Dodgers 5

Chicago White Sox 1 San Francisco 0

St. Louis 9 Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 8 Washington 2

MLS

Toronto FC 3 Portland 0

CF Montreal 1 New York City FC 0

Nashville 1 D.C. United 0

Colorado 3 New England 3

Minnesota 2 New York 2

Cincinnati 2 Orlando City 1

Chicago 3 Charlotte FC 2

San Diego FC 3 FC Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 1 St. Louis City 0

LA Galaxy 1 San Jose 1

Seattle 2 Austin FC 0

Atlanta at Miami ppd.

WNBA

Dallas 79 Washington 71

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Lauer 4-1) at Boston (Buehler 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Texas (Leiter 4-5), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 6-2) at Atlanta (Strider 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-7) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-5), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-8) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals at Minneapolis

Canada vs. Guatemala, 4 p.m.

USA vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.