LOCAL SPORTS

It was quite the night as the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 ran at Riverside Speedway. After a restart on lap 120 that involved most of the field, the top eight starters had never won an East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Race. Danny Chisholm, who had led the majority of the race started back up front and battled Austin MacDonald of Pictou until lap 149 when another caution flew, setting up a green-white-checkered finish. Ultimately Chisholm, in only his sixth start on the Series, was victorious and MacDonald was second. Nicholas Naugle got tangled up in the wreck on lap 120 and returned to the track missing a bumper and nose on his Chevy, but was able to finish third. Ryan VanOirschot was eighth, and Danny’s Nova Construction teammate Russell Smith Jr. finished 13th in the 18-car field. The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to Riverside July 20 for the iconic IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis. NASCAR star Regan Smith will join the field in the CAT Car for Kids. Visit riversidespeedway.ca for complete event details and ticket information.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Rene Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Calgary Stampeders to a 22-19 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Quarterback Jake Maier threw for 239 yards and one touchdown as the Stamps improved to two-and-one. The Blue Bombers, who were West Division champions last season, slipped to oh-and-four.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be aiming to win their four-game series today against the visiting New York Yankees. The Jays, who beat the Yankees 9-2 on Thursday and 9-3 on Saturday, were whipped 16-5 on Friday. Right-hander Kevin Gausman (GAWZ’-mihn) will be on the mound Sunday for the 38-and-44 Jays, while the Yankees will counter with right-hander Gerrit Cole.

Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs, and Jackson Merrill and Brett Sullivan also went deep to carry the visiting San Diego Padres to an 11-1 victory over Boston. It was the fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games for surging San Diego. Jarren Duran hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost their third straight.

Canada has advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals in its inaugural appearance at the international men’s soccer tournament. Canada and Peru played to a scoreless draw in Orlando, Florida. Canada clinched second in Group A with a win, loss and tie behind unbeaten Argentina. Chile finished third and winless Peru was fourth. Canada’s next match is Friday in Arlington, Texas, against an opponent still to be determined.

Vancouver spotted visiting St. Louis City an early 2-0 lead before Brian White scored three consecutive goals and Fafa Picault added a late single as the Whitecaps recorded a 4-3 Major League Soccer victory. Elsewhere, C-F Montreal got late goals from Dominik Yankov and Ruan Teixeira to beat the visiting Philadelphia Union 4-2. In Atlanta, Jamal Thiaré scored eight minutes into stoppage time as the host United edged Toronto F-C 2-1.

Steven Stamkos is still on course to become a free agent even after the Tampa Bay Lightning cleared significant salary cap space with trades made at the weekend’s N-H-L draft in Las Vegas. G-M Julien BriseBois (breez-BWAH’) and agent Don Meehan independently confirmed their stances have not changed with respect to Stamkos signing a new contract with the club before free agency opens on Canada Day.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 22 Winnipeg 19 (OT)

MLB

American League

Toronto 9 N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 7 Kansas City 2

Baltimore 6 Texas 5

Minnesota 5 Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 6 Detroit 5 (10 innings)

National League

L.A. Dodgers 14 San Francisco 7 (11 innings)

Atlanta 2 Pittsburgh 1 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 4

Miami 3 Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 3

Interleague

San Diego 11 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 11 Colorado 3

Washington 8 Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 3 Oakland 0

Houston 9 N.Y. Mets 6

Euro 2024 Round of 16

at Berlin – Switzerland 2 Italy 0

at Dortmund – Germany 2 Denmark 0

Copa America Group Stage

at Orlando, Fla. – Canada 0 Chile 0

at Miami Gardens, Fla. – Argentina 2 Peru 0

MLS

Vancouver 4 St. Louis City 3

CF Montréal 4 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2 Toronto FC 1

Columbus 5 New England 1

D.C. United 2 New York 2

Cincinnati 1 FC Dallas 0

Houston 1 Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 Austin FC 0

Miami 2 Nashville 1

Los Angeles FC 3 Colorado 0

LA Galaxy 3 San Jose 0

Seattle 2 Chicago 1

Portland 3 Minnesota 2

WNBA

Las Vegas 88 Washington 77

Seattle 97 Dallas 76

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-1) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 8-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 10-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 7-7), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-9) at Baltimore (Irvin 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Falter 3-6) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-3), 11:35 a.m.

Miami (Chirinos 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suarez 10-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 5-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 7-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego (Waldron 5-6) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Dubin 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Euro 2024 Round of 16

at Gelsenkirchen – England vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m.

at Cologne – Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m.

Copa America Group Stage

Group B

at Atlanta

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m.

at Austin, Texas

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at New York, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 3 p.m.