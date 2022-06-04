Sports Roundup – June 4 (UPDATED 10:25 AM)

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch

Pomquet Acadians 13 St. Andrews Flyers 3

Winning Pitcher – Jaiden Doiron (7 Strikeouts) Losing Pitcher – Andrew MacIsaac (4 Strikeouts)

Pomquet top hitters: Mark Dort (Triple, 3 RBI) – Riley Deyoung (Triple, Single, RBI)

St. Andrews top hitters: Cole O’Leary (Triple, 2 RBI) – Pat McCarron (Single, 2 RBI)

Heatherton Warriors 8 Carmie MacInnis St Joseph Chiefs 5

Winning Pitcher – Adam Anderson (8 Strikeouts) Losing Pitcher – Jaron Kennedy (7 Strikeouts)

Heatherton top hitters: Josh Vanderlinden (Triple, Inside the park Home Run, 3 RBI’s) – Josh Wood (Single, Double)

St. Joseph’s top hitters: Spencer Barron (Triple, Solo homer, 1 RBI) – Logan DeYoung (2 Singles, RBI)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final. New York won its eighth straight home game at Madison Square Garden, extending a franchise playoff record. Game 3 in the series is Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay.

The Edmonton Oilers, no strangers to adversity or one-sided games this N-H-L season, are confident they can cut into the 2-0 Western Conference final series lead held by the Colorado Avalanche when they host Game 3 tonight in Edmonton. Colorado coach Jared Bednar says he expects the arena and city to be buzzing and hostile.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The 34-year-old Price returned to play on April 15 against the Islanders after missing the first 74 games of the season due to a knee surgery that took place during the off-season. He also entered the N-H-L’s players’ assistance program on October 7, 2021, and then joined the team in November. The trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece as the Minnesota Twins beat Toronto 9-3 on Friday night to end the Blue Jays’ eight-game winning streak. Byron Buxton also went deep for the visitors, who outhit Toronto 12-4. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave up homers to George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in his three-inning season debut. It was just the fourth loss in 16 games for Toronto (30-21). The Blue Jays fell to 17-9 at Rogers Centre this season.

Rob Thomson says the Philadelphia Phillies have all the pieces to be successful despite their troubling start to the season. The Canadian was named the Phillies’ interim manager following the firing of Joe Girardi. The Phillies are 23-and-29 despite a roster boasting National League M-V-P Bryce Harper and four other 2021 all-stars.

In C-F-L pre-season play tonight, the Montreal Alouettes defeated the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 27-26, the Toronto Argonauts squeezed past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 18-17 in Guelph, Ont, the Edmonton Elks lost 37-7 to the visiting Calgary Stampeders and the Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 20-18 in Vancouver to the B.C. Lions. The regular season starts June 9.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Eastern Conference Final

New York Rangers 3 Tampa Bay 2 (New York leads series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Minnesota 9 Toronto 3

Cleveland 6 Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 13 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4 Texas 3

Houston 10 Kansas City 3

Boston 7 Oakland 2

National League

St. Louis 14 Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 15 Miami 6

Washington 8 Cincinnati 5

Arizona 8 Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7 Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3 Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 6 N.Y. Mets 1

Interleague

Philadelphia 10 L.A. Angels 0

CFL Pre-Season

Montreal 27 Ottawa 26

Toronto 18 Hamilton 17

Calgary 37 Edmonton 7

B.C. 20 Saskatchewan 18

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m. (Colorado leads series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berrios 3-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (Lopez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.