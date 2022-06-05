Sports Roundup – June 5

LOCAL SPORTS

In the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Craig Slaunwhite picked up his second win of the season in front of a huge crowd at Petty International Raceway in Moncton. Ashton Tucker and Cole Butcher led most of the race until mechanical issues struck them both, knocking them out of contention. Slaunwhite was able to capitalize and take top spot, as did Russell Smith Jr who came home second. Nicholas Naugle had a solid race and took the final spot in Victory Lane.

The Maritime League of Legends ran a 50 -lap feature prior to the main event. Danny Chisholm was first under the checkers, followed by Josh Langille and Colton Noble who rounded out the podium.

Next up for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment Repair 150 at Riverside International Speedway on Saturday at 4:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at RiversideSpeedway.ca and will be available at the gates on race day.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Edmonton Oilers are on life support in the N-H-L playoffs after losing 4-2 on home ice Saturday night to the Colorado Avalanche to go down 3 games to zero in the best of 7 Western Conference Final. J.T. Compher of Colorado scored with 7:18 left in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie. Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod replied for Edmonton, which will look to extend its season Monday in Game 4 back at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Lightning will try to reduce their two-game deficit on Sunday when the Eastern Conference Final moves to Tampa Bay for Game 3. The New York Rangers lead the series 2 games to zero after winning both games at Madison Square Garden.

Jose Berrios struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays backed him with three home runs, hammering the Minnesota Twins 12-3 earlier Saturday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette homered as the streaking Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 10 games. The teams will wrap up a three-game series on Sunday in Toronto.

A planned training session for Canada’s men’s soccer team was scrapped Friday amid ongoing discussions about player compensation. And a session scheduled for Saturday did not take place. The national team is in Vancouver ahead of a friendly match against Panama set for Sunday. TSN has reported that players refused to participate in training because of a contract dispute that involves, in part, how much the athletes will get for playing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A spokesperson for Canada Soccer said Saturday that discussions on player compensation are ongoing.

An injury-time penalty shot by Ryan Gauld lifted the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake. The goal was Gauld’s second of the Major League Soccer season and added to a first-half strike by Ranko Veselinovic. Real Salt Lake replied with a goal from Justin Meram in the 61st minute. It was the only MLS match on the schedule.

Billy Horschel has a commanding five shot lead at 13-under-par through three rounds of the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio. Horschel fired a 7-under 65 and has gone 44 straight holes without a bogey at Muirfield Village. He’ll be seeking his seventh PGA title when he tees off on Sunday. At Southern Pines, Minjee Lee shot a 4-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open. At 13-under, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under in 1999.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Colorado 4 Edmonton 2 (Colorado leads series 3-0)

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 0

Baltimore 5 Cleveland 4

Texas 3 Seattle 2

Boston 8 Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 6 Houston 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 1, 1st game

St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 4, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 2 Arizona 1

San Diego 4 Milwaukee 0

Miami 5 San Francisco 4

Washington 10 Cincinnati 8

Atlanta 6 Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 9 L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Philadelphia 7 L.A. Angels 2

MLS

Vancouver 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Eastern Conference Final

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. (New York leads series 2-0)

NBA Finals

Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Detroit (Garcia 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Perez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.