Sports Roundup – June 7

LOCAL SPORTS

High School Boys Division 1 Slo-Pitch Provincials at the Lower South River Ball Fields: Unfortunately, home field advantage wasn’t in the cards for the Dr. J. H. Gillis Royals as they went 0-3 on Friday, finishing with a narrow 17-16 loss to Yarmouth. In last night’s matches, CP Allen shut out Glace Bay 14-0, while Park View edged out Amherst 16-15. In today’s semi-finals, it’s CP Allen vs Memorial on Field 1, with Park View vs Glace Bay on Field 2. Both games begin at 9:30 am, with the medal games at 11:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brad Marchand scored at 8:04 of double overtime to lift the visiting Florida Panthers to a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final. The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers tied the best-of-seven series 1-1, with Game 3 on Monday in Sunrise, Florida.

Addison Barger hit a two-run home run, Bo Bichette had a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4. George Springer hit his ninth home run to make it 5-3 in the sixth.

Davis Alexander threw for one touchdown and 205 yards as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the visiting Toronto Argonauts 28-10 to open their C-F-L regular season. Montreal earned its revenge after the visiting Argonauts defeated the Alouettes 30-28 in last year’s East Division final en route to their 19th Grey Cup title.

In the WNBA, Azura Stevens had 21 points and six rebounds, and Dearica Hamby added 20 points as the visiting Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Dallas Wings 93-79. Dijonai Carrington paced the Wings with 16 points and J-J Quinerly added 14 points.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida 5 Edmonton 4 (2 OT) (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

CFL

Montreal 28 Toronto 10

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 6

Houston 4 Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 4

Athletics 5 Baltimore 4

National League

San Francisco 5 Atlanta 4 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4

San Diego 2 Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 5 L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 2

Arizona 3 Cincinnati 3 (Suspended at top of 7th)

Interleague

Detroit 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Tampa Bay 4 Miami 3

Washington 2 Texas 0

WNBA

Connecticut 84 Atlanta 76

Los Angeles 93 Dallas 79

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at B.C., 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 8-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 3-0), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 2-7) at Athletics (Severino 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Arizona 3 Cincinnati 3, 2:10 p.m., (Game resumes top of 7th)

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-5), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1), 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 6-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 5-3) at Detroit (Montero 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 5-2) at Washington (Parker 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Golden State, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.