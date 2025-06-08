Sports Roundup – June 8 *UPDATED 11:55 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

Yesterday’s rain postponed the championship game in the Division 1 High School Boys Slo-Pitch Provincial Championships. The morning saw the completion of the semi-finals, with Glace Bay defeating Park View and Memorial defeating CP Allen to advance to the final, before the tournament at the Lower South River Ball Fields was halted due to inclement weather. Both the championship and the bronze medal games will be played at a date to be determined.

Several local hockey players were chosen in the QMJHL draft on Saturday. Duncan Anderson, a defenceman from Antigonish who plays for South Kent, was drafted by the Halifax Mooseheads. Jack Bell, a goaltender for Cape Breton West who is also from Antigonish, was also chosen by Halifax. Stellarton’s Sam Berthiaume is now part of the Cape Breton Eagles.

AGR Fastpitch: The doubleheader that was scheduled in Guysborough this afternoon has been postponed.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Trevor Story had five R-B-Is, Garrett Crochet struck out Aaron Judge three times, and the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 10-7 to even their weekend series at one win apiece. Judge went 0-for-4, dropping his major league-leading average to .390. A-L East-leading New York lost for the fourth time in 13 games. The Red Sox won for the fifth time in the past 14 games.

Nathan Rourke threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and the B-C Lions opened their C-F-L season with a 31-14 win over the visiting Edmonton Elks. The Canadian quarterback went 27-for-36 on his passing attempts, linking up with Stanley Berryhill the Third twice in the end zone.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Junior completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 284 yards and the Calgary Stampeders defeated the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-26. Dedrick Mills rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns for the Stamps in the regular-season opener for both squads.

The Indiana Fever continue to find ways to win without injured star Caitlin Clark. Kelsey Mitchell had 17 points and five rebounds as the visiting Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 79-52 in WNBA action. The Fever have won two straight and improved to 4-and-4 without Clark.

Italian star Jannik Sinner is set to face off against defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final today in Paris. The two players share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time. The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings. Canadian athletes Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Dallo bowed out of the tournament in the second round.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 31 Edmonton 14

Calgary 38 Hamilton 26

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Minnesota 4

Houston 5 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 1

Boston 10 N.Y. Yankees 7

L.A. Angels 8 Seattle 6

Baltimore 7 Athletics 4

National League

Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3 (10 innings), Game 1

Cincinnati 13 Arizona 1, Game 2

St. Louis 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 3 Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 4 San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 8 Colorado 1

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 6 Detroit 1

Texas 5 Washington 0

Miami 11 Tampa Bay 10 (10 innings)

MLS

Chicago 7 D.C. United 1

Austin FC 2 Colorado 0

Canadian Shield Tournament at BMO Field

Canada 4 Ukraine 2

New Zealand 1 Ivory Coast 0

WNBA

Golden State 95 Las Vegas 68

Indiana 79 Chicago 52

Seattle 89 Phoenix 77

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NBA Final

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. (Indiana leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

WNBA

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (Walter 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-6) at Chicago White Sox (Vasil 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-7) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 5-3) at Athletics (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Dobbins 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Bergert 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-6), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-7) at Cincinnati (Singer 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-4) at Colorado (Márquez 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Alcantara 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Latz 0-0) at Washington (Williams 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

MLS

St Louis City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.