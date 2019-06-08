Sports Roundup – June 8

It’s the first race of the season at Riverside Speedway in James River. Events include NAPA Sportsmen Series Heat Races, Atlantic Tiltload Pro Stock Heat Races, the Henry’s Autopro 75, and the Ceilidh Honda Triple 50, a 150-lap race that after laps 50 and 100 could invert the running order on the track. Nova Scotia racers in the lineup include Cole & Jarrett Butcher of Porters Lake, Dylan Blenkorn of Truro, George Koszkulics of New Glasgow, and Donald Chisholm of Antigonish. The Grandstand and Box Office open at 3, racing begins at 6.

Day one of AA Spring Champs saw the Port Hawkesbury Swim Team, PHAST, racking up top 6 finishes.

Hannah Austen swam to 3rd in the 200m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 400m I.M.

Mariah Austen took 3rd in the 50m Backstroke. Baileigh Bekkers stroked to 4th in the 400m I.M.

Emma Crispo swam to 5th in the 200m I.M.

Josh Elsworth powered to 3rd in the 50m Backstroke, and 1st in the 200m Freestyle achieving AAA times in both swims.

Meghan Hayes swam to 6th in the 200m freestyle and 3rd in the 400m I.M.

Cein Kennedy powered to 1st in the 200m Freestyle.

Lily MacLean stroked to 2nd in the 200m Freestyle and 1st in the 200m Breaststroke in her age category.

Colleen MacLeod too 5th in the 50m Backstroke.

Matthew Penner flew to 1st and AAA time in the 200m Breaststroke.

Jacob Pinkohs swam to 6th in the 200m Freestyle and 2nd in the 50m Backstroke.

The competition continues today.

The Raptors are a victory away from winning an N-B-A championship. Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, and Toronto beat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 for a 3-1 lead in the N-B-A Finals. Serge Ibaka added 20 points as the Raptors took two games at Oracle Arena to set up a chance to win on their homecourt Monday.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed general manager Jon Horst to a multiyear extension, rewarding a key figure behind one of the best seasons in franchise history. Horst is one of the front-runners for N-B-A executive of the year, along with Denver’s Tim Connelly, the Clippers’ Lawrence Frank and Toronto’s Masai Ujiri.

Rookie quarterback Grant Kraemer helped spark a fourth-quarter comeback to power his B-C Lions past the Calgary Stampeders 38-36 in the final pre-season game for both teams. The Lions will kickoff their regular season on June 15th when they host Winnipeg. Calgary will see a Grey Cup rematch the same night, when the Stampeders battle the Ottawa Redblacks.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, but that was about all the fans at Rogers Centre had to cheer for. Kevin Cron hit his first Major League home run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Toronto 8-2 to open a three-game set.

The Houston Texans have abruptly fired general manager Brian Gaine less than 18 months after he took the job. Team owner Cal McNair says the decision was made in the best interest of the team’s effort to build a championship team. Gaine was hired to replace Rick Smith in January 2018 and the Texans went 11-and-5 in his first season in charge.

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 6 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 1

Oakland 5 Texas 3

Houston 4 Baltimore 3 (11 innings)

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 7 Miami 1

Colorado 5 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 5 Washington 4

San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Arizona 8 Toronto 2

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 2 Toronto FC 2