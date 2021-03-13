Sports Roundup March 13

LOCAL SPORTS

U18: The Pictou County Weeks Majors were shutout 3-0 by the Wildcats on Friday. Tonight they play the Cape Breton Rush in Membertou at 7pm.

The Cape Breton West Islanders host the South Shore Mustangs at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood at 6pm, and Sunday at Noon. Because of COVID Restrictions, there will be no General Admission or Advance Tickets sold, but the games will be livestreamed on the Islanders’ Facebook page.

NS Junior League: Antigonish Bulldogs begin their best of seven Division Semi-Final against the Pictou County Scotians Sunday night at 7:30 at Antigonish Arena. Tickets can be pre booked today from 3 – 5pm by calling Anne @ 902-863-1797 or email jrbbulldogs@gmail.com between 3-5.

Maritime Junior League: Pictou County lost 6-3 to South Shore on Friday: tonight at 7 they host Summerside at the Wellness Centre.

Q League: Cape Breton hosts Charlottetown at Centre 200. Game time 7pm.

U16: The Cabot Highlanders play the Wildcats in Berwick at 3.

U15: The Wear Well Bombers are on the Road against the Gulls at 6:45.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects host the Penguins at the Wellness Centre at 3.

Northern High School Hockey: CEC Cougars vs Northumberland Nighthawks @ 6:30pm in Westville

Rural League Playoffs, Saturday Antigonish Arena: 7:00 Pleasantdale vs Heatherton (Heatherton leads best of 7, 2 games to 1) 8:30 Outlaws vs St Croix (St Croix leads best of 7, 3 games to 0)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists while Leon Draisaitl and Tyler Ennis both added a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-2. Edmonton swept a three-game series with Ottawa and improved to 7-and-0 this season against the Senators.

Reilly Smith’s overtime goal lifted Vegas to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues that snapped a two-game losing streak for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves, playing after being removed from COVID-19 protocol due to a false positive. Fleury spent the last day and a half in his hotel room after testing positive upon arriving in St. Louis.

Rookie Kirill Kaprizov recorded his first N-H-L hat trick and Cam Talbot made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0. Kaprizov has four goals in the last two games and 10 this season. Minnesota is 10-2-and-1 since Feb. 18th, leading the N-H-L in wins, points and goals in that span.

Wayne Middaugh and Kevin Koe have given themselves a strong chance to reach the playoffs at the Tim Horton Brier. Both skips sit atop the standings at 8-and-2 with one more day of championship pool play to go. The top three teams at the end of pool play today will advance to the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and scored Denver’s final five points to help the Nuggets hold off the Memphis Grizzlies 103-102. Memphis had a chance to take the lead with about three seconds remaining when guard Ja Morant went to the rim against Jokic but came up short against the Denver centre. The Nuggets then ran out the clock for their fifth straight victory.

The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The one-year deal is reportedly worth close to $14-million dollars U-S. Newton signed with Patriots last June following his release from the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons. He had an up-and-down 2020 season in which he missed time after contracting COVID-19. The Patriots finished 7-and-9.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Minnesota 4 Arizona 0

Vegas 5 St. Louis 4 (OT)

Edmonton 6 Ottawa 2

Colorado 2 Los Angeles 0

San Jose 6 Anaheim 0

NBA

New Orleans 116 Cleveland 82

Denver 103 Memphis 102

Philadelphia 127 Washington 101

Miami 101 Chicago 90

San Antonio 104 Orlando 77

Utah 114 Houston 99

L.A. Lakers 105 Indiana 100

MLB Spring Training

Boston 8 Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 2 Toronto 1

Philadelphia 6 Baltimore 2

Atlanta 8 Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 4 Detroit 2

Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 Cleveland 2

Texas 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 5 San Diego 4

San Francisco 9 Colorado 8

L.A. Angels 4 Arizona 3

St. Louis 4 Houston 3

Seattle 4 Cincinnati 3

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

NBA

New York at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.