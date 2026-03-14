Sports Roundup – March 14 *Correction 8:25 am*

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The UNB REDS are AUS women’s hockey champions once again, although the X-Women made them work for it, as UNB won in overtime 4-3 in the deciding game of their series Friday night at the Keating Centre. Alexandra Parvin netted the game winner 4:04 into overtime. Scoring for the X-Women were Tea Pearce, Ashlyn Garnett & Claire Carruthers. It’s the fourth league title for the REDS, who faced the X-Women in the finals for the fifth straight year.

The Antigonish Bulldogs Black squad is hosting the U11A provincial tournament at the Arena… in action yesterday, Bulldogs Black lost their first match 6-3 to the Elks, while Bulldogs White defeated the Ramblers 5-3. Play begins this morning with the Elks (2-0) vs the Pictou Crushers (0-1) at 9 am at the Arena, followed by Bulldogs White (1-0) vs Strait Pirates (0-1-1) at 10:30 and Bulldogs Black (0-1) against the Truro Bearcats (1-0-1) at Noon. Play continues through the afternoon, with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.

Maritime League: Pictou County Weeks Crushers were shut down 6-0 by the Truro Bearcats in Game 1 of their playoff series. Game 2 is Sunday night at 7 at the Wellness Centre.

U18 Major: The Pictou Weeks Majors lost the opener of their series against the Halifax Macs 5-2. Game 2 is this afternoon at 1:30 at the Halifax Forum.

U15: The Novas face off with the Whalers in Dartmouth at 5:30, then the Bombers play the Wolverines in Halifax at 6.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders open their playoff series against the Cape Breton Jets at 4 pm in Membertou.

Rural League: Game 2 of the finals between the Heatherton Warriors and St. Croix Angels goes tonight at 7 at the Arena – Heatherton leads 1-0.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects swept their series with the Cape Breton Lynx, winning 4-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-five.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The N-H-L is handing Anaheim defenceman Radko Gudas a five-game suspension for his hit on Toronto’s Auston Matthews Thursday night. Matthews suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee on the play. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks but will miss the rest of the season.

A dramatic finish in St. Louis. Robert Thomas scored with nine seconds left in overtime to give the Blues a 3-2 win over Edmonton. The Blues have won six of their last seven games. Los Angeles beat the New York Islanders 3-2 in the only other game on the N-H-L schedule.

Canada is making a quarterfinal exit at the World Baseball Classic. Pete Crow-Armstrong had two hits as the United States beat Canada 5-3. It was the first time that Canada reached the knockout round. The Dominican Republic walloped South Korea 10-0 to book its semifinal berth.

The Phoenix Suns’ four-game winning streak is over. Brandon Ingram scored 36 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 122-115 victory over the Suns. Scottie Barnes made a highlight-reel block on Jalen Green in the final minute to help preserve the win.

Mercedes driver George Russell is off to a dominant start this season. He won the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc was second and Lewis Hamilton took third. Russell won the first race of the Formula One season last weekend in Australia.

W-N-B-A commissioner Cathy Engelbert says progress is being made toward a new collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union. The two sides need to get a deal done by Monday to avoid disruptions to the upcoming season.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Los Angeles 3 N.Y. Islanders 2

St. Louis 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

PWHL

Minnesota 4 Seattle 1

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Rouyn-Noranda 5 Rimouski 1

Charlottetown 2 Cape Breton 1 (OT)

Halifax 5 Saint John 4

Blainville-Boisbriand 6 Val-d’Or 3

Drummondville 6 Victoriaville 5

Quebec 3 Gatineau 1

Sherbrooke 6 Chicoutimi 3

NBA

Toronto 122 Phoenix 115

Detroit 126 Memphis 110

Cleveland 138 Dallas 105

New York 101 Indiana 92

Houston 107 New Orleans 105

Minnesota 127 Golden State 117

Portland 124 Utah 114

L.A. Clippers 119 Chicago 108

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 6 Minnesota 1

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Yankees 6

Boston 7 Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 11 Baltimore 8

Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 13 Athletics (ss) 9

L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 2

Texas 9 Colorado 4

Athletics (ss) 13 Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 5 Houston 4

Pittsburgh 7 Detroit 5

N.Y. Mets (ss) 8 Washington 3

Miami 1 N.Y. Mets (ss) 0

Cincinnati (ss) 6 San Francisco (ss) 1, 1st game

Arizona 11 Kansas City 5

Cincinnati (ss) 1 San Francisco (ss) 0, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 10 Seattle 7

World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

at Miami, Fla.

Dominican Republic 10 South Korea 0

at Houston, Texas

United States 5 Canada 3

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Anaheim at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Utah, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

PWHL

Ottawa at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Halifax at Saint John, 3 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Shawinigan, 4 p.m.

Val-d’Or at Sherbrooke, 4 p.m.

Rouyn-Noranda at Gatineau, 5 p.m.

Moncton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Pre-season

Miami (ss) vs. Washington, 12:05 p.m., in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., in Tampa, Fla.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m., in Bradenton, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota, 1:05 p.m., in Fort Myers, Fla.

Detroit vs. Toronto, 1:07 p.m., in Dunedin, Fla.

St. Louis vs. Miami (ss), 1:10 p.m., in Jupiter, Fla.

Texas (ss) vs. Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m., in Goodyear, Ariz.

Kansas City vs. Athletics, 4:05 p.m., in Mesa, Ariz.

San Diego (ss) vs. Texas (ss), 4:05 p.m., in Surprise, Ariz.

Arizona vs. San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., in Scottsdale, Ariz.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m., in Phoenix, Ariz.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado (ss), 4:10 p.m., in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Seattle vs. L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m., in Tempe, Ariz.

Cleveland vs. San Diego (ss), 4:10 p.m., in Peoria, Ariz.

Colorado (ss) vs. Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., in Phoenix, Ariz.

Boston vs. Atlanta, 6:05 p.m., in North Port, Fla.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, 6:05 p.m., in West Palm Beach, Fla.

World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

at Houston, Texas

Puerto Rico at Italy, 3 p.m.

at Miami, Fla.

Venezuela at Japan, 9 p.m.

MLS

N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:15 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at LAFC, 10:30 p.m.