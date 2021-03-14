Sports Roundup – March 14

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Junior Hockey: The Antigonish Bulldogs begin their Division Semi-Final tonight against the Pictou County Scotians. The Sold Out Game 1 is at the Antigonish Arena at 7:30. The other semi-final between the Strait Pirates and Junior Miners begins Tuesday night in Membertou.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers fell 6-5 in Overtime to the Gulls. This morning, the Bombers host the Rangers at 11:30 at the Wellness Centre. The Novas are in Cole Harbour to face the Storm at 11am.

U16: The Cabot Highlanders were outscored 3-2 by the Wildcats on Saturday: today the Highlanders are in Sackville playing the Kings at 11am.

U18: In Port Hood, the CB West Islanders trounced the Mustangs 10-3. The teams play again at Noon: the game will be liverstreamed on the Islanders’ Facebook page. Also on Saturday, The Weeks Majors stopped the CB Rush 7-3. The rematch is at 1pm today in Membertou.

Maritime Hockey: Pictou County Weeks Crushers fell 5-4 to Summerside last night. The teams play again at the Wellness Centre at 3pm.

QMJHL: Cape Breton lost 4-2 to Charlottetown in Sydney. Today, Charlottetown is in Halifax at 4, while Acadie Bathurst plays Saint John at 3.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects continue to dominate, with a 6-2 defeat of the Penguins. The rubber match is at the Wellness Centre at Noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves en route to a 2-1 Vancouver Canucks win over the Edmonton Oilers. Bo Horvat and Tyler Myers both scored a goal for the Canucks. Leon Draisaitl scored Edmonton’s lone goal.

The Winnipeg Jets downed the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2 last night. Adam Lowry scored the game-winning goal. Winnipeg also got offence from Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton and Paul Stastny.

Darryl Sutter is undefeated in his second era as Calgary Flames head coach. Sean Monahan scored twice as the Flames defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames. Jeff Petry scored Montreal’s lone goal in the loss.

LaMelo Ball scored 23 points for the Charlotte Hornets as his team overpowered an overmatched Toronto Raptors squad 114-104. Toronto was without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, O-G Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw. Head coach Nick Nurse also said those players won’t be available for Toronto tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Boston 0

Columbus 4 Dallas 3

Florida 4 Chicago 2

Calgary 3 Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 6 Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 0

Washington 5 Philadelphia 4

Winnipeg 5 Toronto 2

Vegas 5 St. Louis 1

Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1

San Jose 3 Anaheim 1

NBA

New York 119 Oklahoma City 97

Brooklyn 100 Detroit 95

Milwaukee 125 Washington 119

Charlotte 114 Toronto 104

Atlanta 121 Sacramento 106

Portland 125 Minnesota 121

Dallas 116 Denver 103

Indiana 122 Phoenix 111

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 9 Detroit 3

Boston 7 Atlanta 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 5 Baltimore 0

Kansas City 10 Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 6 L.A. Angels 5

San Francisco 5 Cleveland 4

Texas 4 Milwaukee 4

Arizona 6 San Diego 3

Colorado 2 Seattle 1

Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 6 Miami 4

Oakland 5 Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:00 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5:00 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 5:00 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5:00 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2:00 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 4:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:00 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 9:00 p.m.

MLB

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 9:05 p.m.