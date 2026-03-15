Sports Roundup – March 15

LOCAL SPORTS

U15: Both local teams picked up wins on the road: the Novas crushed the Dartmouth Whalers 10-1, while the Wearwell Bombers shut out the Halifax Wolverines 2-0. The Novas are in the Valley to face off with the Wildcats at 12:15 pm.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors lost 6-2 to the Halifax Macs, and are down 2-0 in the finals. Game 3 will be Friday night at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Rural League: St. Croix Angels defeated the Heatherton Warriors 7-3 and lead the finals 2-0. Game 3 will be this coming Saturday at 7 pm at the Arena.

The semi-finals are set in the North Conference U11A tournament – the Antigonish Bulldogs White team faces the Truro Bearcats at the Antigonish Arena, while at the Keating Centre, the Pictou County Crushers take on the South Colchester Elks in the other semi. Both games begin at 10 am. The winners advance to the finals this afternoon at 1 at the Arena.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers look to even their series against the Truro Bearcats in Game 2 at the Wellness Centre. Puck drops at 7 tonight.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Former Maple Leaf Bobby McMann scored twice and added an assist in his Kraken debut, Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Jordan Eberle had three helpers and Seattle snapped a four-game slide with a 5-2 win over the host Vancouver Canucks. Jared McCann and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Kraken. Evander Kane and Marco Rossi scored for the last-place Canucks, who have lost three of their last four.

Thomas Harley scored at 2:06 of overtime to lift the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Wyatt Johnston with a goal and assist and Michael Bunting also scored for the Stars, who have won four in a row and six of their past seven. Simon Edvinsson and Lucas Raymond scored third-period goals for the Red Wings, who have lost three in a row.

Kerri Einarson and her Team Canada crew opened the World Women’s Curling Championship in Calgary with a pair of wins. The Manitoba foursome edged Isabella Wranna of Sweden 7-5 in the opener, then whipped Delaney Strouse’s American squad 11-3 in eight ends in the nightcap, stealing four points in the decisive seventh. Canada will play 1-and-1 China in its only game today.

Wilyer Abreu hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Maikel Garcia sparked the comeback with a two-run shot, and Venezuela beat Shohei Ohtani and defending champion Japan 8-5 in the World Baseball Classic to advance to the semifinals. Venezuela, which reached its first W-B-C semis since 2009, will face unbeaten Italy on Monday, a day after the U-S plays the Dominicans.

Paolo Banchero had 27 points and eight rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 21 points, and the visiting Orlando Magic outlasted the Miami Heat 121-117. It was the seventh straight win for the Magic, who snapped Miami’s seven-game win streak. Jaime Jaquez Junior and 22 points and seven assists for the Heat, who outscored the visitors 34-23 in the final quarter.

Austin Reaves had 32 points and seven rebounds, Luka Doncic had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers edged the visiting Denver Nuggets 127-125 in overtime. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 27 points, while Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Seattle 5 Vancouver 2

Ottawa 2 Anaheim 0

Winnipeg 3 Colorado 1

San Jose 4 Montreal 2

Buffalo 3 Toronto 2 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Calgary 2

Boston 3 Washington 2 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Minnesota 2

New Jersey 6 Los Angeles 4

Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 2

Columbus 2 Philadelphia 1 (SO)

Dallas 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4 Utah 3

Vegas 4 Chicago 0

PWHL

Ottawa 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Halifax 4 Saint John 2

Sherbrooke 4 Val-d’Or 0

Shawinigan 10 Baie-Comeau 2

Rouyn-Noranda 3 Gatineau 1

Moncton 3 Newfoundland 2 (OT)

NBA

Philadelphia 104 Brooklyn 97

L.A. Lakers 127 Denver 125 (OT)

Atlanta 122 Milwaukee 99

San Antonio 115 Charlotte 102

Boston 111 Washington 100

Orlando 121 Miami 117

Sacramento 118 L.A. Clippers 109

MLB Pre-season

Detroit 6 Toronto 1

Atlanta 10 Boston 1

Houston 8 N.Y. Mets 2

Texas (ss) 22 San Diego (ss) 2

San Diego (ss) 8 Cleveland 5

Cincinnati 4 Texas (ss) 3

Miami (ss) 4 Washington 1

St. Louis 7 Miami (ss) 7

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Yankees 4

Pittsburgh 8 Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay 9 Minnesota 6

Athletics 12 Kansas City 1

Arizona 8 San Francisco 7

Chicago White Sox 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2

Milwaukee 8 Colorado (ss) 4

Colorado (ss) 4 Chicago Cubs 3

World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

at Houston, Texas – Italy 8 Puerto Rico 6

at Miami, Fla. – Venezuela 8 Japan 5

MLS

Toronto 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

Orlando 2 Montreal 1

Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1

Nashville 1 Columbus 0

New York City 3 Colorado 1

Miami 0 Charlotte 0

Houston 3 Portland 2

San Diego 3 Dallas 3

D.C. United 2 Chicago 1

Salt Lake 2 Austin 1

Sporting KC 2 L.A. Galaxy 1

LAFC 2 St. Louis 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 8 p.m.

PWHL

Boston at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Saint John at Charlottetown, 1 p.m.

Moncton at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Drummondville at Blainville-Boisbriand, 3 p.m.

Sherbrooke at Quebec, 3 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

Rimouski at Chicoutimi, 4 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Golden State at New york, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

MLB Pre-season

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss), 1:05 p.m., in Tampa, Fla.

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., in Clearwater, Fla.

Minnesota vs. Boston, 1:05 p.m., in Fort Myers, Fla.

Washington vs. St. Louis, 1:05 p.m., in Jupiter, Fla.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m., in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Miami vs. Houston, 1:05 p.m., in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City, 4:05 p.m., in Surprise, Ariz.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss), 4:05 p.m., in Phoenix, Ariz.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Athletics vs. Cleveland, 4:05 p.m., in Goodyear, Ariz.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m., in Mesa, Ariz.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle, 4:10 p.m., in Peoria, Ariz.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m., in Tempe, Ariz.

San Diego vs. Arizona, 4:10 p.m., in Scottsdale, Ariz.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., in Sarasota, Fla.

World Baseball Classic Semifinal at Miami, Fla.

United States at Dominican Republic, 8 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati at New England, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7 p.m.