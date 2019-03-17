Sports Roundup – March 17

LOCAL SPORTS

Antigonish native Kristina Richard has won a medal at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Richard, a track and field athlete, captured bronze in the women’s 200 metres on Saturday, her first event of the games. Richard is also scheduled to compete in the 100 metres, and the 4 x 4 hundred metre relay.

The X-Men Hockey team were roundly defeated in their semi-final at the U-Sports Championship in Lethbridge. They were stopped 9-1 by UNB. UNB now plays University of Alberta for the title tonight – the X-Men face Saskatchewan for the Bronze Medal late this afternoon.

In Major Midget Playoffs, the Cape Breton West Islanders lost the first game in their best-of-five series 6-2 to Cole Harbour Saturday night. The Islanders will try to tie it up with a win this afternoon at 2 at the East Hants Sportsplex.

The Strait Pirates have taken the first two games of their series against the Junior Miners after a 1-0 win in Membertou Saturday night. They also kept the Miners scoreless in a 5-0 win on Friday. Game 3 goes back to Port Hawkesbury on Friday.

The Bantam A Bulldogs took silver at the Port Hawkesbury Paper Tournament. After going 2-1 in the round robin, the team were shutout 6-0 in the final by Louisville NB.

Game 2 at the Joe Montaigne tournament against Cole Harbour resulted in a 4- 3 loss for the Bantam AA Bulldogs. Scoring for the Bulldogs were Daniel Chaisson, Logan Mcgrath and Colin Smith. The Bulldogs finish round Robin play at 1030 am against Dartmouth.

At the Colchester Female Spring Thaw Tournament, the Antigonish Bantam A Female Bulldogs won 5-2 over Western Riptide Green in Brookfield. Bulldog Goals By: Julia MacDonald (2), Lauren Keats , Brooklyn Carter, and Isabel Lawrence. Player of the Game: Mary Beth Brophy. The Bulldogs won all 3 games in preliminary play & are moving on to the Championship Game tomorrow at 12:00 in Debert against Western Riptide White (Yarmouth).

The Northern Subway Selects Female Midget AAA team was victorious in the first game of their playoff series with the Station Six Fire. Final score was 5-4. The teams tangle at the Wellness Centre again at 12:15.

Rural League Playoffs Game 6: St Croix 3 Pleasantdale 1 (Series tied 3-3). Game 7 is Saturday Mar 23 7:00 Antigonish Arena

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Oilers aren’t done yet. Connor McDavid scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, to lead Edmonton to a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in the desert.The Oilers are 8-3-and-1 in their last 12 games while making a late playoff push. McDavid also assisted on Matt Benning’s goal.

The Flames got a little help from the Predators after Calgary’s 2-1 loss against the Jets in Winnipeg. Nashville earned a 4-2 victory over San Jose that allows Calgary to maintain its one point lead on the Sharks for first in the West. Winnipeg snapped Calgary’s three-game win streak with a 2-1 victory.

The Maple Leafs should have felt right at home at the Canadian Tire Centre with most of a season-high crowd of 18,607 cheering for Toronto in the Battle of Ontario. Instead the Ottawa Senators embarrassed the Leafs 6-2. And the Canadiens had no answer for Corey Crawford. Crawford stopped all 48 shots he faced as Chicago blanked Montreal 2-0 at Bell Centre.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have set team records for wins and points in a season by whipping the defending Stanley Cup champs. Alex Killorn notched his first career hat trick as the Lightning doubled up the Capitals, 6-3. Tampa set club marks with 55 wins and 114 points with 10 regular-season games to go.

NHL

Ottawa 6 Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2 Calgary 1

Edmonton 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Chicago 2 Montreal 0

Detroit 2 N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 1

Florida 4 Los Angeles 3

Boston 2 Columbus 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 6 Washington 3

Carolina 4 Buffalo 2

Minnesota 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 4 San Jose 2

NBA

Boston 129 Atlanta 120

Phoenix 138 New Orleans 136 (OT)

Washington 135 Memphis 128

Dallas 121 Cleveland 116

Golden State 110 Oklahoma City 88

San Antonio 108 Portland 103

Denver 102 Indiana 100

Utah 114 Brooklyn 98

MLB Pre-Season

Boston 6 Atlanta 1

St. Louis 8 Washington 5

Miami 11 N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, cancelled

Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Yankees 17 Toronto (ss) 7

Houston 13 Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 4 Toronto (ss) 3

Milwaukee (ss) 5 Colorado 4

Cincinnati 5 Texas 2

Kansas City (ss) 6 Milwaukee (ss) 2

San Francisco (ss) 10 San Diego (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago White Sox 0

San Diego (ss) 10 Kansas City (ss) 5

Chicago Cubs 7 Arizona 1

Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 2