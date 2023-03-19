Sports Roundup – March 19

LOCAL SPORTS

At the U-Sports Women’s Hockey Championship in Montreal, the X-Women got past Nipissing 7-3 in their consolation semi-final. Maggie Burbidge led the scoring with a hat trick for the X-Women. The team plays University of Toronto at Noon in the fifth-place game.

U13AAA Provincials at Antigonish Arena: The Bulldogs have advanced to this morning’s semifinals – they face off with the TASA Ducks at 9 am. In the other semifinal at 9 at the Keating Centre, the Pictou County Crushers take on the Bedford Blues. The bronze medal game will be at Noon, with the final at 2 pm. Bulldog player Dylan Mombourquette was named an All Star Goalie at the tournament.

Female U15AAA Provincials at the Keating Centre: The Whitecaps are playing in the championship game this morning at 11 versus the Metro West Force Citadels. Several Whitecap players won awards: Breagha Maclellan – All Star Defence, Summer Maclean – All Star Forward, Karly Boyle – Top Tournament Defence, Hali Rose Maclean – Tournament MVP

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers host Yarmouth in game 2 of their playoff series tonight at 7 at the PC Wellness Centre. Yarmouth won the first game on Friday.

U18: Pictou Weeks Majors eliminated the Halifax Macs following a 3-2 shootout win in Game 4 in Halifax. The Majors will play the Cole Harbour Wolfpack in the finals – Game 1 is Tuesday night.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects edged the Halifax Western Capitals 2-1 in a shootout to complete the three-game series sweep and capture the provincial banner. The Selects’ Brooke Thomson and the Caps’ Tenaya Sparks traded goals in regulation before Bree MacPherson sniped the shootout winner. Jorja Burrows made 28 saves in the win for the Selects, who now move on the Atlantics.

Rural League: Heatherton advanced to the finals, defeating Pleasantdale 3-1 in Game 6. Heatherton plays St. Croix in Game 1 of the finals on Friday at the Arena.

The Nova Scotia Junior League’s Sid Rowe division final series begins tonight at the Antigonish Arena. The Antigonish Bulldogs are squaring off with the Eskasoni Eagles, the teams that finished 1 and 2 in the division in the regular season. Bulldogs Head coach Donnie Grant expects a good series between the two teams, as they’ve battled each other throughout the season. Grant said the Eagles are a good team, noting they have the top four scorers in the league. Game 1 is tonight at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena, with Game 2 in Eskasoni Wednesday night, Game 3 set for Antigonish on Saturday, and Game 4 back in Eskasoni next Sunday.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jason Robertson scored the overtime winner for his second goal of the game in the Dallas Stars’ 6-5 win over the host Calgary Flames. Robertson ended it with 12 seconds remaining in O-T. Joe Pavelski, Wyatt Johnston Radek Faksa and Jani Hakanpaa also scored for Dallas. Elias Lindholm, MacKenzie Weegar, Blake Coleman, Nick Ritchie and Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames, who remain four points out of a playoff spot.

The Vancouver Canucks got a third-period power-play goal from Elias Pettersson to tie the game 2-2, then beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on a J-T Miller shootout goal. Brock Boeser also scored for the visiting Canucks, while Miller and Quinn Hughes each chipped in with two assists. Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, Artemi Panarin scored twice and Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves as the New York Rangers routed the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 for their second win over the Penguins in three days. The surging Rangers have won nine of their last 11 home games and are 12-4-0 in their past 16 at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins lost their third straight.

The netminder for the San Jose Sharks has landed himself in some hot water. Goalie James Reimer declined to take part in Saturday night’s pre-game warm-ups, pointing to the team’s decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys in support of the L-G-B-T-Q-2 community. He issued a statement saying while he has always strived to treat everyone with respect, based on his Christian beliefs, he could not endorse something counter to his personal Bible-based convictions. The You Can Play Project, which works to promote inclusiveness in sports, says the organization was disappointed in Reimer’s actions.

Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the United States over Venezuela 9-7 and into the World Baseball Classic semifinals. The defending champion Team U-S-A will face Cuba Sunday night for a spot in the W-B-C championship. Venezuela second baseman and Houston Astros star Jose Altuve left the game in the fifth with a right- hand injury after he was hit by a pitch.

The Vancouver Whitecaps remain winless in Major League Soccer, but they did pick up a valuable point on Saturday night when they tied the host L-A Galaxy 1-1. Tristan Blackmon scored for the Whitecaps at the 14-minute mark, but Kelvin Leerdam tied it four minutes into stoppage time in the first half. Vancouver is now 0-3-and-2, while the Galaxy are 0-3-and-1.

Domantas Sabonis had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Terence Davis the Second provided an early spark off the bench and added 21 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 132-118 in N-B-A action. Sacramento has won 11 of its last 13 games since the All-Star break and seven straight on the road.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)

Winnipeg 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

Dallas 6 Calgary 5 (OT)

Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 2 (SO)

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 3

Edmonton 6 Seattle 4

Colorado 5 Detroit 1

Boston 5 Minnesota 2

Carolina 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)

Florida 4 New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 6 Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 4 Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 San Jose 1

NBA

Toronto 122 Minnesota 107

New York 116 Denver 110

Orlando 113 L.A. Clippers 108

Philadelphia 141 Indiana 121

Chicago 113 Miami 99

Sacramento 132 Washington 118

Memphis 133 Golden State 119

Utah 118 Boston 117

MLS

Toronto 2 Miami 0

CF Montreal 3 Philadelphia 2

Vancouver 1 LA Galaxy 1

Los Angeles FC 0 Seattle 0

Atlanta 5 Portland 1

New England 1 Nashville 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 Columbus 1

New York City 3 D.C. United 2

Charlotte FC 2 Orlando City 1

Cincinnati 3 Chicago 3

FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 2 Austin FC 0

Saint Louis City 3 San Jose 0

Minnesota 2 Colorado 1

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final

East Regional Second Round

Tennessee 65 Duke 52

South Regional Second Round

San Diego St. 75 Furman 52

Alabama 73 Maryland 51

Princeton 78 Missouri 63

Midwest Regional Second Round

Houston 81 Auburn 64

Texas 71 Penn St. 66

West Regional Second Round

Arkansas 72 Kansas 71

UCLA 68 Northwestern 63

NCAA Women’s Basketball Final

Greenville 1 First Round

Oklahoma 85 Portland 63

UCLA 67 Sacramento St. 45

Greenville 2 First Round

Indiana 77 Tennessee Tech 47

Miami 62 Oklahoma St. 61

Florida Gulf Coast 74 Washington St. 63

Villanova 76 Cleveland St. 59

Seattle 3 First Round

Toledo 80 Iowa St. 73

Tennessee 95 Saint Louis 50

North Carolina 61 St. John’s 59

Ohio St. 80 James Madison 66

Baylor 78 Alabama 74

UConn 95 Vermont 52

Seattle 4 First Round

Louisville 83 Drake 81

Texas 79 East Carolina 40

Colorado 82 Middle Tennessee 60

Duke 89 Iona 49

MLB Spring Training

Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 9 Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay 3 Boston (ss) 1

St. Louis 8 Detroit 4

Miami 7 Washington 0

Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4

San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7 Oakland 1

Kansas City (ss) 8 Colorado (ss) 5

L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6 Cleveland (ss) 4

Texas 6 L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 11 Milwaukee 6

Colorado (ss) 6 Kansas City (ss) 3

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2 Houston 0

Cleveland (ss) 5 Seattle 4

World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

United States 9 Venezuela 7

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final

Midwest Region Second Round

at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Pittsburgh (24-11) at Xavier (26-9), 12:10 p.m.

at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.

Miami (26-7) at Indiana (23-11), 8:40 p.m.

East Region Second Round

at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Kentucky (22-11) at Kansas State (24-9), 2:40 p.m.

at Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Michigan State (20-12) at Marquette (29-6), 5:15 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson (21-15) at Florida Atlantic (32-3), 7:45 p.m.

West Region Second Round

at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.

Saint Mary’s (27-7) at UConn (26-8), 6:10 p.m.

at Ball Arena Denver, Col.

TCU (22-12) at Gonzaga (29-5), 9:40 p.m.

South Region Second Round

at Ball Arena Denver, Col.

Creighton (22-12) at Baylor (23-10), 7:10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Final

Greenville 1 Second Round

at Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.

USF (27-6) at South Carolina (33-0), 1 p.m.

at Purcell Pavilion South Bend, Ind.

Mississippi State (22-10) at Notre Dame (26-5), 3:30 p.m.

at XFINITY Center College Park, MD.

Arizona (22-9) at Maryland (26-6), 5:30 p.m.

Seattle 4 Second Round

at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa

Georgia (22-11) at Iowa (27-6)

at Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif.

Mississippi (24-8) at Stanford (29-5), 9:30 p.m.

Seattle 3 Second Round

at Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA.

San Diego State (29-5) at Virginia Tech (28-4), 5 p.m.

Greenville 2 Second Round

at Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, Utah

Princeton (24-5) at Utah (26-4), 7 p.m.

at Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA.

Michigan (23-9) at LSU (29-2), 7:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay, at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Washington, at West Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota, at Fort Myers, Florida, at 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami, at Jupiter, Florida, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St. Lucie, Florida, at 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Cleveland, at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. Texas, at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco, at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Arizona, at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (ss), at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss), at Las Vegas, Nevada, 4:10 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Semifinals

Cuba vs. United States, 7 p.m.