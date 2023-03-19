Sports Roundup – March 19

LOCAL SPORTS
At the U-Sports Women’s Hockey Championship in Montreal, the X-Women got past Nipissing 7-3 in their consolation semi-final. Maggie Burbidge led the scoring with a hat trick for the X-Women. The team plays University of Toronto at Noon in the fifth-place game.
U13AAA Provincials at Antigonish Arena: The Bulldogs have advanced to this morning’s semifinals – they face off with the TASA Ducks at 9 am. In the other semifinal at 9 at the Keating Centre, the Pictou County Crushers take on the Bedford Blues. The bronze medal game will be at Noon, with the final at 2 pm. Bulldog player Dylan Mombourquette was named an All Star Goalie at the tournament.
Female U15AAA Provincials at the Keating Centre: The Whitecaps are playing in the championship game this morning at 11 versus the Metro West Force Citadels. Several Whitecap players won awards: Breagha Maclellan – All Star Defence, Summer Maclean – All Star Forward, Karly Boyle – Top Tournament Defence, Hali Rose Maclean – Tournament MVP
Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers host Yarmouth in game 2 of their playoff series tonight at 7 at the PC Wellness Centre. Yarmouth won the first game on Friday.
U18: Pictou Weeks Majors eliminated the Halifax Macs following a 3-2 shootout win in Game 4 in Halifax. The Majors will play the Cole Harbour Wolfpack in the finals – Game 1 is Tuesday night.
Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects edged the Halifax Western Capitals 2-1 in a shootout to complete the three-game series sweep and capture the provincial banner. The Selects’ Brooke Thomson and the Caps’ Tenaya Sparks traded goals in regulation before Bree MacPherson sniped the shootout winner. Jorja Burrows made 28 saves in the win for the Selects, who now move on the Atlantics.
Rural League: Heatherton advanced to the finals, defeating Pleasantdale 3-1 in Game 6. Heatherton plays St. Croix in Game 1 of the finals on Friday at the Arena.
The Nova Scotia Junior League’s Sid Rowe division final series begins tonight at the Antigonish Arena. The Antigonish Bulldogs are squaring off with the Eskasoni Eagles, the teams that finished 1 and 2 in the division in the regular season. Bulldogs Head coach Donnie Grant expects a good series between the two teams, as they’ve battled each other throughout the season. Grant said the Eagles are a good team, noting they have the top four scorers in the league. Game 1 is tonight at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena, with Game 2 in Eskasoni Wednesday night, Game 3 set for Antigonish on Saturday, and Game 4 back in Eskasoni next Sunday.
NATIONAL SPORTS
Jason Robertson scored the overtime winner for his second goal of the game in the Dallas Stars’ 6-5 win over the host Calgary Flames. Robertson ended it with 12 seconds remaining in O-T. Joe Pavelski, Wyatt Johnston Radek Faksa and Jani Hakanpaa also scored for Dallas. Elias Lindholm, MacKenzie Weegar, Blake Coleman, Nick Ritchie and Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames, who remain four points out of a playoff spot.
The Vancouver Canucks got a third-period power-play goal from Elias Pettersson to tie the game 2-2, then beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on a J-T Miller shootout goal. Brock Boeser also scored for the visiting Canucks, while Miller and Quinn Hughes each chipped in with two assists. Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings.
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, Artemi Panarin scored twice and Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves as the New York Rangers routed the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 for their second win over the Penguins in three days. The surging Rangers have won nine of their last 11 home games and are 12-4-0 in their past 16 at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins lost their third straight.
The netminder for the San Jose Sharks has landed himself in some hot water. Goalie James Reimer declined to take part in Saturday night’s pre-game warm-ups, pointing to the team’s decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys in support of the L-G-B-T-Q-2 community. He issued a statement saying while he has always strived to treat everyone with respect, based on his Christian beliefs, he could not endorse something counter to his personal Bible-based convictions. The You Can Play Project, which works to promote inclusiveness in sports, says the organization was disappointed in Reimer’s actions.
Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the United States over Venezuela 9-7 and into the World Baseball Classic semifinals. The defending champion Team U-S-A will face Cuba Sunday night for a spot in the W-B-C championship. Venezuela second baseman and Houston Astros star Jose Altuve left the game in the fifth with a right- hand injury after he was hit by a pitch.
The Vancouver Whitecaps remain winless in Major League Soccer, but they did pick up a valuable point on Saturday night when they tied the host L-A Galaxy 1-1. Tristan Blackmon scored for the Whitecaps at the 14-minute mark, but Kelvin Leerdam tied it four minutes into stoppage time in the first half. Vancouver is now 0-3-and-2, while the Galaxy are 0-3-and-1.
Domantas Sabonis had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Terence Davis the Second provided an early spark off the bench and added 21 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 132-118 in N-B-A action. Sacramento has won 11 of its last 13 games since the All-Star break and seven straight on the road.
Saturday’s Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 5 Ottawa 4 (SO)
Winnipeg 3 Nashville 2 (OT)
Dallas 6 Calgary 5 (OT)
Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 2 (SO)
Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 3
Edmonton 6 Seattle 4
Colorado 5 Detroit 1
Boston 5 Minnesota 2
Carolina 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Florida 4 New Jersey 2
N.Y. Rangers 6 Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 4 Chicago 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 San Jose 1
NBA
Toronto 122 Minnesota 107
New York 116 Denver 110
Orlando 113 L.A. Clippers 108
Philadelphia 141 Indiana 121
Chicago 113 Miami 99
Sacramento 132 Washington 118
Memphis 133 Golden State 119
Utah 118 Boston 117
MLS
Toronto 2 Miami 0
CF Montreal 3 Philadelphia 2
Vancouver 1 LA Galaxy 1
Los Angeles FC 0 Seattle 0
Atlanta 5 Portland 1
New England 1 Nashville 0
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 Columbus 1
New York City 3 D.C. United 2
Charlotte FC 2 Orlando City 1
Cincinnati 3 Chicago 3
FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Houston 2 Austin FC 0
Saint Louis City 3 San Jose 0
Minnesota 2 Colorado 1
NCAA Men’s Basketball Final
East Regional Second Round
Tennessee 65 Duke 52
South Regional Second Round
San Diego St. 75 Furman 52
Alabama 73 Maryland 51
Princeton 78 Missouri 63
Midwest Regional Second Round
Houston 81 Auburn 64
Texas 71 Penn St. 66
West Regional Second Round
Arkansas 72 Kansas 71
UCLA 68 Northwestern 63
NCAA Women’s Basketball Final
Greenville 1 First Round
Oklahoma 85 Portland 63
UCLA 67 Sacramento St. 45
Greenville 2 First Round
Indiana 77 Tennessee Tech 47
Miami 62 Oklahoma St. 61
Florida Gulf Coast 74 Washington St. 63
Villanova 76 Cleveland St. 59
Seattle 3 First Round
Toledo 80 Iowa St. 73
Tennessee 95 Saint Louis 50
North Carolina 61 St. John’s 59
Ohio St. 80 James Madison 66
Baylor 78 Alabama 74
UConn 95 Vermont 52
Seattle 4 First Round
Louisville 83 Drake 81
Texas 79 East Carolina 40
Colorado 82 Middle Tennessee 60
Duke 89 Iona 49
MLB Spring Training
Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 9 Baltimore 6
Tampa Bay 3 Boston (ss) 1
St. Louis 8 Detroit 4
Miami 7 Washington 0
Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4
San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7 Oakland 1
Kansas City (ss) 8 Colorado (ss) 5
L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 6 Cleveland (ss) 4
Texas 6 L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 11 Milwaukee 6
Colorado (ss) 6 Kansas City (ss) 3
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 2 Houston 0
Cleveland (ss) 5 Seattle 4
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals
United States 9 Venezuela 7
Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
NBA
Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Final
Midwest Region Second Round
at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.
Pittsburgh (24-11) at Xavier (26-9), 12:10 p.m.
at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.
Miami (26-7) at Indiana (23-11), 8:40 p.m.
East Region Second Round
at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.
Kentucky (22-11) at Kansas State (24-9), 2:40 p.m.
at Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio
Michigan State (20-12) at Marquette (29-6), 5:15 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson (21-15) at Florida Atlantic (32-3), 7:45 p.m.
West Region Second Round
at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.
Saint Mary’s (27-7) at UConn (26-8), 6:10 p.m.
at Ball Arena Denver, Col.
TCU (22-12) at Gonzaga (29-5), 9:40 p.m.
South Region Second Round
at Ball Arena Denver, Col.
Creighton (22-12) at Baylor (23-10), 7:10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Final
Greenville 1 Second Round
at Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.
USF (27-6) at South Carolina (33-0), 1 p.m.
at Purcell Pavilion South Bend, Ind.
Mississippi State (22-10) at Notre Dame (26-5), 3:30 p.m.
at XFINITY Center College Park, MD.
Arizona (22-9) at Maryland (26-6), 5:30 p.m.
Seattle 4 Second Round
at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa
Georgia (22-11) at Iowa (27-6)
at Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif.
Mississippi (24-8) at Stanford (29-5), 9:30 p.m.
Seattle 3 Second Round
at Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA.
San Diego State (29-5) at Virginia Tech (28-4), 5 p.m.
Greenville 2 Second Round
at Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, Utah
Princeton (24-5) at Utah (26-4), 7 p.m.
at Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA.
Michigan (23-9) at LSU (29-2), 7:30 p.m.
MLB Spring Training
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay, at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Washington, at West Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota, at Fort Myers, Florida, at 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami, at Jupiter, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St. Lucie, Florida, at 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Cleveland, at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (ss) vs. Texas, at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco, at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Arizona, at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (ss), at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss), at Las Vegas, Nevada, 4:10 p.m.
World Baseball Classic Semifinals
Cuba vs. United States, 7 p.m.