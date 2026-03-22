Sports Roundup – March 22

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs got the 2-1 overtime win over the Junior Eagles in Eskasoni to take a 2-0 lead in their division final. Game 3 goes tonight at 6:30 at the Arena.

Maritime League: It went to double OT before the Pictou County Weeks Crushers fell 2-1 to the Truro Bearcats, who win their playoff series 4-1.

U15: The Novas won the first game of their best-of-three series 5-0 against the Dartmouth Whalers. This afternoon the Wearwell Bombers begin their best-of-three against the Rage in Cole Harbour – game time is 1 pm.

Rural League: St Croix defeated Heatherton 8-1 to lead the finals 3-0. Game 4 will be next Sunday night March 29th at 7 at the Arena.

U16 AAA: Last night’s game between the Cabot Highlanders & the CB Jets will be re-scheduled. Today’s match will be at 3 pm at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The Highlanders lead the series 1-0.

U18 Major: It’s Game 4 between the Weeks Majors & the Halifax Macs at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. The Macs lead 2-1 in the series. Puck drops at 3 pm.

The playoffs are set for the North Conference U13A championships at the Keating Centre. This morning at 10:30, the CB County Islanders face off with the West Colchester Cobras in one semi-final on the Main Rink, while on the Auxiliary Rink it’s the Pictou County Crushers vs the Northside Vikings at 10:45. The winners will play in the final at 1:30 on the Main ice.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists to lead the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Anthony Cirelli also scored twice and Jake Guentzel added a single for the Lightning, who won their third game in a row. Connor McDavid and Josh Samanski scored for the Oilers, who have lost two straight at home.

David Pastrnak had a goal and assist, Morgan Geekie had three assists, and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2. Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Bruins, who have won two straight. Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings, who had their two-game win streak halted.

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in a dominant performance. Anthony Stolarz was injured in warm-ups, forcing Joseph Woll to start for Toronto on short rest and face 38 shots. Ottawa received goals from five different players, while John Tavares and Easton Cowan scored for a Leafs team missing Auston Matthews. The Senators pulled away after Toronto narrowed the gap early in the third, restoring control with two more goals to seal the win.

Beau Leroux scored late in the first half and the visiting San Jose Earthquakes held on to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 in Major League Soccer. It was the Whitecaps first loss in five M-L-S matches, while the Earthquakes improved to four wins and a loss in the Western Conference.

The top two teams at the world women’s curling championship will meet in today’s gold-medal final. Team Canada’s Kerri Einarson, which had a 10-and-2 round robin record, will meet Xenia Schwaller of Switzerland for the championship title in Calgary. Schwaller went 11-and-1 in round robin play. Canada beat Japan 11-3 in eight ends in Saturday’s semifinal. Switzerland edged Sweden 8-5 in the other semifinal.

Kevin Durant scored 27 points to move past Michael Jordan for fifth place on the N-B-A’s career scoring list, and Amen Thompson had a tip-in at the buzzer to lift the Houston Rockets to a 123-122 win over the visiting Miami Heat. Durant’s shot for the win bounced off the rim and Thompson tipped it in to give Houston the thrilling victory. Durant has 32,294 points in his career, two more than Jordan.

LeBron James set the N-B-A record by playing in his 1,612th regular-season game, and Luke Kennard made a 3-pointer off a pass from James with zero-point-six seconds left to send the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-104 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic. Luka Doncic scored 33 points in the Lakers’ ninth straight win. James had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals on his record-breaking night, passing the mark Robert Parish held for nearly 30 years.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Tampa Bay 5 Edmonton 2

Ottawa 5 Toronto 2

Montreal 7 N.Y. Islanders 3

Pittsburgh 5 Winnipeg 4 (SO)

St. Louis 3 Vancouver 1

Nashville 4 Vegas 1

Buffalo 4 Los Angeles 1

Philadelphia 4 San Jose 1

Minnesota 2 Dallas 1 (OT)

Columbus 5 Seattle 2

Boston 4 Detroit 2

PWHL

Minnesota 3 Vancouver 1

Boston 3 Seattle 0

QMJHL

Saint John 3 Cape Breton 2

Newfoundland 6 Halifax 4

Moncton 6 Charlottetown 1

Rimouski 4 Baie-Comeau 3 (OT)

Chicoutimi 4 Québec 2

Gatineau 3 Drummondville 2

Shawinigan 9 Victoriaville 2

Blainville-Boisbriand 4 Sherbrooke 2

Rouyn-Noranda 5 Val-d’Or 0

NBA

Oklahoma City 132 Washington 111

Cleveland 111 New Orleans 106

L.A. Lakers 105 Orlando 104

Charlotte 124 Memphis 101

Atlanta 126 Golden State 110

San Antonio 134 Indiana 119

Houston 123 Miami 122

L.A. Clippers 138 Dallas 131 (OT)

Philadelphia 126 Utah 116

Milwaukee 108 Phoenix 105

Men’s U.S. College Basketball – Second Round

Michigan 95 Saint Louis 72

Michigan St. 77 Louisville 69

Duke 81 TCU 58

Illinois 76 VCU 55

Houston 88 Texas A&M 57

Texas 74 Gonzaga 68

Nebraska 74 Vanderbilt 72

Arkansas 94 High Point 88

Women’s U.S. College Basketball – First Round

Louisville 72 Vermont 52

Virginia 82 Georgia 73 (OT)

Ohio St. 75 Howard 54

Notre Dame 79 Fairfield 60

Kentucky 71 James Madison 56

UConn 90 UTSA 52

Alabama 68 Rhode Island 55

South Carolina 103 Southern U 34

Southern Cal 71 Clemson 67 (OT)

Iowa 58 Fairleigh Dickinson 48

West Virginia 82 Miami 54

Syracuse 72 Iowa St. 63

Oklahoma St. 82 Princeton 68

Vanderbilt 102 High Point 61

Illinois 66 Colorado 57

UCLA 96 Cal Baptist 43

Major League Soccer

San Jose 1 Vancouver 0

Toronto 2 Columbus 1

Chicago 2 Philadelphia 1

Nashville 5 Orlando City 0

D.C. United 0 Atlanta 0

Charlotte 6 New York 1

Dallas 4 Houston 3

Colorado 4 Sporting Kansas City 1

St. Louis City 3 New England 1

Los Angeles FC 0 Austin 0

MLB Pre-season

Pittsburgh 8 Toronto 3

Baltimore 10 Philadelphia 8

Atlanta 6 Boston 1

Detroit 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 3 Minnesota 2

St. Louis 7 Miami 4

Washington 3 N.Y. Mets (ss) 1

Houston 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 5

L.A. Dodgers 5 Athletics 5

Kansas City 6 Colorado 5

San Francisco 10 Cleveland 7

Milwaukee 6 San Diego 1

Arizona 5 Texas 2

Cincinnati 11 Chicago White Sox 7

Chicago Cubs 7 Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Utah, 9 p.m.

PWHL

Montreal at Ottawa, at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Denver, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Men’s U.S. College Basketball – Second round

Purdue vs. Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.

Kansas vs. St. John’s, 5:15 p.m.

Virginia vs. Tennessee, 6:10 p.m.

Florida vs. Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Utah State, 7: 50 p.m.

UConn vs. UCLA, 8:45 p.m.

Alabama vs. Texas Tech, 9:45 p.m.

Women’s U.S. College Basketball – Second Round

Maryland vs. UNC, noon

NC State vs. Michigan 1 p.m.

Ole Miss vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. LSU, 3 p.m.

Baylor vs. Duke, 4 p.m.

Oregon vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

MI State vs. Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. TCU, 10 p.m.

MLB Pre-season

Houston vs St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs Atlanta at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs Philadelphia at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs Boston at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs Tampa Bay at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Miami vs N.Y. Mets at Jupiter, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland vs Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs Athletics at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs Sacramento at West Sacramento, Calif., 8:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs Seattle at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs L.A. Dodgers at Anaheim, Calif., 9:07 p.m.

San Diego vs Arizona at Peoria, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:45 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Diego FC, 7 p.m.