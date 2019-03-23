Sports Roundup – March 23

Rural League Playoffs
Saturday Antigonish Arena
Game 7
7:00 St Croix vs Pleasantdale
Series tied 3-3
—
The Antigonish Bantam A Bulldogs are playing in the Gary L Wentzel Tournament this weekend in Bridgewater.
They played two games on Friday, winning both.
In the first game, the final score was 6-4 against Cape Breton West. Goal scorers were John Boyd with a hat trick, and singles were scored by Brennan MacDonald, Brett MacLellan and Kaylum MacLean. Chase Martell recorded the win.
In the second game, the Bulldogs beat Yarmouth 3-1. Brett MacLellan had a hat trick, and Brett Boyd recorded the win.
—
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League
Charlottetown Islanders over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 3– 2 in double overtime on Friday.
The Islanders’ will host game two Saturday night.
—
Nova Scotia Female Midget AAA Hockey League
Halifax over the Northern Selects 6– 3
The Selects lead the best-of-five, second-round series, 2-1.
Game four will be played in Halifax Saturday.
—
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series
Quebec Remparts beat theHalifax Mooseheads 3– 2.
Game two will be played Saturday night in Halifax
—
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Playoffs
Strait Pirates over the Miners 4– 3 in double overtime
Strait Pirate goals: Josh MacMillan (2)…Randon MacKinnon…Avery Warner
Strait Pirates lead the best-of-seven, Sid Rowe Division final, 3 – 0
The second-round series returns to Membertou for game four Saturday night.
—
Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League playoffs
Cole Harbour Wolfpack shut out the Cape Breton West Islanders 5– 0
The Wolfpack won the best-of-five, second-round series 3-0.
—
—
Friday’s Games
NHL
Minnesota 2 Washington 1
Anaheim 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
—
AHL
Utica 2 Laval 1 (SO)
Cleveland 5 Rochester 2
Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2
Providence 2 Belleville 0
Springfield 7 Binghamton 2
Chicago 4 Texas 1
Milwaukee 4 Rockford 2
Manitoba 2 Colorado 0
Ontario 5 Bakersfield 4 (SO)
Stockton 5 Iowa 3
—
NBA
Oklahoma City 116 Toronto 109
Orlando 123 Memphis 119 (OT)
Denver 111 New York 93
L.A. Clippers 110 Cleveland 108
Houston 111 San Antonio 105
Milwaukee 116 Miami 87
Brooklyn 111 L.A. Lakers 106
—
MLB Pre-Season
Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 15 N.Y. Mets (ss) 5
Arizona 10 L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs (ss) 7 Texas 3
Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 4
L.A. Angels (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Atlanta 4 Detroit 3
Boston 10 Minnesota 6
Houston 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
Toronto 4 Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 3
Washington 5 Miami 5
Kansas City 15 San Francisco (ss) 3
Cleveland 8 Chicago Cubs (ss) 3
Colorado (ss) 6 San Diego 5
Seattle 8 L.A. Angels (ss) 7
Colorado 6 San Francisco 5
—
Men’s NCAA Tournament
(First Round)
At Columbia S.C.
Oklahoma 95 Mississippi 72
Virginia 71 Gardner-Webb 56
Duke 85 North Dakota State 62
UCF 73 VCU 58
At San Jose Cal.
UC Irvine 70 Kansas State 64
Oregon 72 Wisconsin 54
Liberty 80 Mississippi State 76
Virginia Tech 66 Saint Louis 52
At Columbus Ohio
Iowa 79 Cincinnati 72
Tennessee 77 Colgate 70
Washington 78 Utah State 61
North Carolina 88 Iona 73
At Tulsa Okla.
Texas Tech 72 Northern Kentucky 57
Buffalo 91 Arizona State 74
Houston 84 Georgia State 55
Ohio State 62 Iowa State 59
—
Women’s NCAA Tournament
(First Round)
At Charlotte N.C.
South Carolina 74 Belmont 52
Florida State 70 Bucknell 67
At Iowa City
Iowa 66 Mercer 61
Missouri 77 Drake 76 (OT)
At Starkville Miss.
Clemson 79 South Dakota 66
Mississippi State 103 Southern University 46
At Coral Gables Fla.
Arizona State 60 UCF 45
Miami 69 Florida Gulf Coast 62
At Eugene Ore.
Indiana 69 Texas 65
Oregon 78 Portland State 40
At College Station Texas
Marquette 58 Rice 54 (OT)
Texas A&M 84 Wright State 61
At Louisville Ky.
Louisville 69 Robert Morris 34
Michigan 84 Kansas State 54
At Storrs Con.
Buffalo 82 Rutgers 71
UConn 110 Towson 61
—