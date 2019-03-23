Sports Roundup – March 23

Rural League Playoffs

Saturday Antigonish Arena

Game 7

7:00 St Croix vs Pleasantdale

Series tied 3-3

—

The Antigonish Bantam A Bulldogs are playing in the Gary L Wentzel Tournament this weekend in Bridgewater.

They played two games on Friday, winning both.

In the first game, the final score was 6-4 against Cape Breton West. Goal scorers were John Boyd with a hat trick, and singles were scored by Brennan MacDonald, Brett MacLellan and Kaylum MacLean. Chase Martell recorded the win.

In the second game, the Bulldogs beat Yarmouth 3-1. Brett MacLellan had a hat trick, and Brett Boyd recorded the win.

—

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Charlottetown Islanders over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 3– 2 in double overtime on Friday.

The Islanders’ will host game two Saturday night.

—

Nova Scotia Female Midget AAA Hockey League

Halifax over the Northern Selects 6– 3

The Selects lead the best-of-five, second-round series, 2-1.

Game four will be played in Halifax Saturday.

—

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series

Quebec Remparts beat theHalifax Mooseheads 3– 2.

Game two will be played Saturday night in Halifax

—

Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Playoffs

Strait Pirates over the Miners 4– 3 in double overtime

Strait Pirate goals: Josh MacMillan (2)…Randon MacKinnon…Avery Warner

Strait Pirates lead the best-of-seven, Sid Rowe Division final, 3 – 0

The second-round series returns to Membertou for game four Saturday night.

—

Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League playoffs

Cole Harbour Wolfpack shut out the Cape Breton West Islanders 5– 0

The Wolfpack won the best-of-five, second-round series 3-0.

—

—

Friday’s Games

NHL

Minnesota 2 Washington 1

Anaheim 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

—

AHL

Utica 2 Laval 1 (SO)

Cleveland 5 Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2

Providence 2 Belleville 0

Springfield 7 Binghamton 2

Chicago 4 Texas 1

Milwaukee 4 Rockford 2

Manitoba 2 Colorado 0

Ontario 5 Bakersfield 4 (SO)

Stockton 5 Iowa 3

—

NBA

Oklahoma City 116 Toronto 109

Orlando 123 Memphis 119 (OT)

Denver 111 New York 93

L.A. Clippers 110 Cleveland 108

Houston 111 San Antonio 105

Milwaukee 116 Miami 87

Brooklyn 111 L.A. Lakers 106

—

MLB Pre-Season

Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 15 N.Y. Mets (ss) 5

Arizona 10 L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs (ss) 7 Texas 3

Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Angels (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Atlanta 4 Detroit 3

Boston 10 Minnesota 6

Houston 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Toronto 4 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 6 Philadelphia 3

Washington 5 Miami 5

Kansas City 15 San Francisco (ss) 3

Cleveland 8 Chicago Cubs (ss) 3

Colorado (ss) 6 San Diego 5

Seattle 8 L.A. Angels (ss) 7

Colorado 6 San Francisco 5

—

Men’s NCAA Tournament

(First Round)

At Columbia S.C.

Oklahoma 95 Mississippi 72

Virginia 71 Gardner-Webb 56

Duke 85 North Dakota State 62

UCF 73 VCU 58

At San Jose Cal.

UC Irvine 70 Kansas State 64

Oregon 72 Wisconsin 54

Liberty 80 Mississippi State 76

Virginia Tech 66 Saint Louis 52

At Columbus Ohio

Iowa 79 Cincinnati 72

Tennessee 77 Colgate 70

Washington 78 Utah State 61

North Carolina 88 Iona 73

At Tulsa Okla.

Texas Tech 72 Northern Kentucky 57

Buffalo 91 Arizona State 74

Houston 84 Georgia State 55

Ohio State 62 Iowa State 59

—

Women’s NCAA Tournament

(First Round)

At Charlotte N.C.

South Carolina 74 Belmont 52

Florida State 70 Bucknell 67

At Iowa City

Iowa 66 Mercer 61

Missouri 77 Drake 76 (OT)

At Starkville Miss.

Clemson 79 South Dakota 66

Mississippi State 103 Southern University 46

At Coral Gables Fla.

Arizona State 60 UCF 45

Miami 69 Florida Gulf Coast 62

At Eugene Ore.

Indiana 69 Texas 65

Oregon 78 Portland State 40

At College Station Texas

Marquette 58 Rice 54 (OT)

Texas A&M 84 Wright State 61

At Louisville Ky.

Louisville 69 Robert Morris 34

Michigan 84 Kansas State 54

At Storrs Con.

Buffalo 82 Rutgers 71

UConn 110 Towson 61

—