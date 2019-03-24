Sports Roundup – March 24

Antigonish Rural League playoffs Saturday Night.
The Pleasantdale Panthers edged the St. Croix Angels 5– 4 in overtime
Pleasantdale wins the best-of-seven, league semi-final; 4 games to 3.
The Panthers advance to face Heatherton in the league final.
—
The Antigonish Bantam A Bulldogs were undefeated this weekend in the Gary L Wentzel Tournament in Bridgewater. They took gold in the Championship game Saturday afternoon, doubling TAFA 4-2. Jesse MacDonald and Brett MacLellan both scored twice for the Bulldogs.
They won both of their games on Friday, beating Cape Breton West in their first game 6-4. Scoring for the Bulldogs were John Boyd with a hat trick, and singles by Brennan MacDonald, Brett MacLellan and Kaylum MacLean. Chase Martell recorded the win.
In the second game, the Bulldogs beat Yarmouth 3-1. Brett MacLellan had a hat trick, and Brett Boyd recorded the win.
In the early game Saturday, the Bulldogs shut out Acadia 6-0. Scoring for Antigonish were Jesse MacDonald with a pair, and singles by John Boyd, Luke DeCoste, Brennan MacDonald and Dante MacDonald. Chase Martell recorded the shut out.
In their second game Saturday, they edged the Cape Breton West Islanders 4-3. Scoring for Antigonish were Dante MacDonald, Jesse MacDonald, Brett MacLellan and Isaac Murphy.
—
In the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League:
The Charlottetown Islanders won both their games. The Islanders beat the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 3-2 in double overtime on Friday night. Then, on Saturday night, it was the Islanders over the Screaming Eagles 6-4. The Islanders lead the series two games to none. Game three will be played Tuesday night in Sydney.
—
Elsewhere in the Q
The Quebec Remparts lead their series two games to none over the Halifax Mooseheads – beating them Friday night 3-2, and again Saturday 5-4 in overtime.
The series now shifts to Quebec for game three on Tuesday night.
—
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League playoff results from Membertou Saturday
The Strait Pirates edged the Miners 4– 3
Strait Pirate goals were scored by Josh MacMillan who had two, Singles were scored by Randon MacKinnon and Taylor Pierce…
The Pirates win the best-of-seven, Sid Rowe Division final 4-0
The Pirates advance to the league final
—
Nova Scotia Minor Midget AAA Hockey League playoff Saturday
Basin Armada shut out the Cabot Highlanders 3– 0
The Armada will have a chance to sweep the best-of-three series, and advance to provincials when the series shifts to Bedford for game two on Saturday (March 30).
—
Nova Scotia Female Midget ‘AAA’ hockey league championship Saturday
Halifax got past the Northern Selects 3 – 2 in a shoot-out
The best-of-five second-round series is tied at two games apiece.
The deciding game will be played Sunday at the Hector Arena in Pictou at 5pm
—
Saturday’s Games
NHL
New Jersey 2 Arizona 1 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4 Chicago 2
Ottawa 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 2 Toronto 1 (OT)
Boston 7 Florida 3
Carolina 5 Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 5 Nashville 0
Montreal 7 Buffalo 4
Pittsburgh 3 Dallas 2
St. Louis 4 Tampa Bay 3
Calgary 3 Vancouver 1
Detroit 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)
—
AHL
Rochester 5 Toronto 2
Charlotte 3 Hartford 1
Cleveland 5 Hershey 2
Milwaukee 8 Rockford 2
Syracuse 6 Utica 2
Providence 3 Binghamton 1
Laval 3 Springfield 2 (OT)
WB/Scranton 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)
Bridgeport 2 Belleville 1
Chicago 5 San Antonio 0
Grand Rapids 3 Texas 2
Manitoba 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Tucson 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
San Diego 5 Ontario 4 (SO)
—
NBA
Charlotte 124 Boston 117
Miami 113 Washington 108
Atlanta 129 Philadelphia 127
Minnesota 112 Memphis 99
Utah 114 Chicago 83
Dallas 126 Golden State 91
Portland 117 Detroit 112
Sacramento 112 Phoenix 103
—
MLS
FC Dallas 2 Colorado 1
Philadelphia 3 Columbus 0
Orlando City 1 New York 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1
—
MLB Pre-Season
St. Louis 4 Washington 4
Pittsburgh (ss) 5 Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 12 Atlanta 2
Detroit 8 Tampa Bay 7
Toronto (ss) 7 N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 12 Pittsburgh (ss) 3
Toronto (ss) 8 Canada Jr. 3
Milwaukee (ss) 7 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Dodgers 1
Cleveland 8 Cincinnati 5
San Francisco 3 Arizona 2
Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (ss)
San Diego 11 L.A. Angels 4
Minnesota 8 Baltimore 7
Houston 5 Miami 0
Colorado 11 Chicago Cubs 6
—
Men’s NCAA Tournament
(Second Round)
LSU 69 Maryland 67
Kentucky 62 Wofford 56
Michigan 64 Florida 49
Florida State 90 Murray State 62
Michigan State 70 Minnesota 50
Purdue 87 Villanova 61
Gonzaga 83 Baylor 71
Auburn 89 Kansas 75
—
Women’s NCAA Tournament
(First Round)
California 92 North Carolina 72
Kentucky 82 Princeton 77
N.C. State 63 Maine 51
South Dakota State 76 Quinnipiac 65
Syracuse 70 Fordham 49
Notre Dame 92 Bethune-Cookman 50
Michigan State 88 Central Michigan 87
Missouri State 89 DePaul 78
BYU 73 Auburn 64
Gonzaga 68 Little Rock 51
Maryland 73 Radford 51
UCLA 89 Tennessee 77
Oregon State 80 Boise State 75 (OT)
Stanford 79 UC Davis 54
Baylor 95 Abilene Christian 38
Iowa State 97 New Mexico State 61
—