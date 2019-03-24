Sports Roundup – March 24

Antigonish Rural League playoffs Saturday Night.

The Pleasantdale Panthers edged the St. Croix Angels 5– 4 in overtime

Pleasantdale wins the best-of-seven, league semi-final; 4 games to 3.

The Panthers advance to face Heatherton in the league final.

—

The Antigonish Bantam A Bulldogs were undefeated this weekend in the Gary L Wentzel Tournament in Bridgewater. They took gold in the Championship game Saturday afternoon, doubling TAFA 4-2. Jesse MacDonald and Brett MacLellan both scored twice for the Bulldogs.

They won both of their games on Friday, beating Cape Breton West in their first game 6-4. Scoring for the Bulldogs were John Boyd with a hat trick, and singles by Brennan MacDonald, Brett MacLellan and Kaylum MacLean. Chase Martell recorded the win.

In the second game, the Bulldogs beat Yarmouth 3-1. Brett MacLellan had a hat trick, and Brett Boyd recorded the win.

In the early game Saturday, the Bulldogs shut out Acadia 6-0. Scoring for Antigonish were Jesse MacDonald with a pair, and singles by John Boyd, Luke DeCoste, Brennan MacDonald and Dante MacDonald. Chase Martell recorded the shut out.

In their second game Saturday, they edged the Cape Breton West Islanders 4-3. Scoring for Antigonish were Dante MacDonald, Jesse MacDonald, Brett MacLellan and Isaac Murphy.

—

In the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League:

The Charlottetown Islanders won both their games. The Islanders beat the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 3-2 in double overtime on Friday night. Then, on Saturday night, it was the Islanders over the Screaming Eagles 6-4. The Islanders lead the series two games to none. Game three will be played Tuesday night in Sydney.

—

Elsewhere in the Q

The Quebec Remparts lead their series two games to none over the Halifax Mooseheads – beating them Friday night 3-2, and again Saturday 5-4 in overtime.

The series now shifts to Quebec for game three on Tuesday night.

—

Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League playoff results from Membertou Saturday

The Strait Pirates edged the Miners 4– 3

Strait Pirate goals were scored by Josh MacMillan who had two, Singles were scored by Randon MacKinnon and Taylor Pierce…

The Pirates win the best-of-seven, Sid Rowe Division final 4-0

The Pirates advance to the league final

—

Nova Scotia Minor Midget AAA Hockey League playoff Saturday

Basin Armada shut out the Cabot Highlanders 3– 0

The Armada will have a chance to sweep the best-of-three series, and advance to provincials when the series shifts to Bedford for game two on Saturday (March 30).

—

Nova Scotia Female Midget ‘AAA’ hockey league championship Saturday

Halifax got past the Northern Selects 3 – 2 in a shoot-out

The best-of-five second-round series is tied at two games apiece.

The deciding game will be played Sunday at the Hector Arena in Pictou at 5pm

—

Saturday’s Games

NHL

New Jersey 2 Arizona 1 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4 Chicago 2

Ottawa 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 2 Toronto 1 (OT)

Boston 7 Florida 3

Carolina 5 Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 5 Nashville 0

Montreal 7 Buffalo 4

Pittsburgh 3 Dallas 2

St. Louis 4 Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3 Vancouver 1

Detroit 3 Vegas 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)

—

AHL

Rochester 5 Toronto 2

Charlotte 3 Hartford 1

Cleveland 5 Hershey 2

Milwaukee 8 Rockford 2

Syracuse 6 Utica 2

Providence 3 Binghamton 1

Laval 3 Springfield 2 (OT)

WB/Scranton 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)

Bridgeport 2 Belleville 1

Chicago 5 San Antonio 0

Grand Rapids 3 Texas 2

Manitoba 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Tucson 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

San Diego 5 Ontario 4 (SO)

—

NBA

Charlotte 124 Boston 117

Miami 113 Washington 108

Atlanta 129 Philadelphia 127

Minnesota 112 Memphis 99

Utah 114 Chicago 83

Dallas 126 Golden State 91

Portland 117 Detroit 112

Sacramento 112 Phoenix 103

—

MLS

FC Dallas 2 Colorado 1

Philadelphia 3 Columbus 0

Orlando City 1 New York 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1

—

MLB Pre-Season

St. Louis 4 Washington 4

Pittsburgh (ss) 5 Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12 Atlanta 2

Detroit 8 Tampa Bay 7

Toronto (ss) 7 N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 12 Pittsburgh (ss) 3

Toronto (ss) 8 Canada Jr. 3

Milwaukee (ss) 7 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Dodgers 1

Cleveland 8 Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 3 Arizona 2

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (ss)

San Diego 11 L.A. Angels 4

Minnesota 8 Baltimore 7

Houston 5 Miami 0

Colorado 11 Chicago Cubs 6

—

Men’s NCAA Tournament

(Second Round)

LSU 69 Maryland 67

Kentucky 62 Wofford 56

Michigan 64 Florida 49

Florida State 90 Murray State 62

Michigan State 70 Minnesota 50

Purdue 87 Villanova 61

Gonzaga 83 Baylor 71

Auburn 89 Kansas 75

—

Women’s NCAA Tournament

(First Round)

California 92 North Carolina 72

Kentucky 82 Princeton 77

N.C. State 63 Maine 51

South Dakota State 76 Quinnipiac 65

Syracuse 70 Fordham 49

Notre Dame 92 Bethune-Cookman 50

Michigan State 88 Central Michigan 87

Missouri State 89 DePaul 78

BYU 73 Auburn 64

Gonzaga 68 Little Rock 51

Maryland 73 Radford 51

UCLA 89 Tennessee 77

Oregon State 80 Boise State 75 (OT)

Stanford 79 UC Davis 54

Baylor 95 Abilene Christian 38

Iowa State 97 New Mexico State 61

—