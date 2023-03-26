Sports Roundup – March 26

LOCAL SPORTS

NS Junior: The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs continued their winning streak with an 8-0 shutout of the Eskasoni Junior Eagles, taking a 3-0 lead in the Sid Rowe Division finals. The Bulldogs can complete the sweep with a win in Eskasoni tonight – game time is 7:30.

U15 AA: The Provincial tournament continues in Antigonish. In Saturday’s games, the Pictou County Crushers had a win and loss, defeating the Axemen 9-2 then losing to the Strait Richmond Pirates 2-1. The CB West Islanders also went 1-1, beating the Yarmouth Mariners 2-1 and falling 2-1 to the Axemen. And the Antigonish Bulldogs split their games as well, with a 3-1 victory over the Pirates and a 4-2 loss to the Truro Bearcats. In today’s semi-finals, the Bulldogs face the Islanders at the Keating Centre, while Yarmouth tangles with the Junior Lumberjacks at the Arena. Both games begin at Noon, with the winners playing in the final at the Arena at 3.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders lost 6-5 in Overtime to Kings in the first game of their playoff series. Game 2 will be in Sackville on Saturday.

U18 Major: The Pictou County Weeks Majors look to extend their lead over the Wolfpack in Cole Harbour this morning at 11:15. The Weeks Majors currently lead the series 2-0.

Rural League: Game 2 of the league finals between Heatherton and St. Croix goes tonight at 7 at the Arena. Heatherton won Game 1 on Friday.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Nicolas Roy scored at 2:26 overtime and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in N-H-L action. Jack Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won four straight. Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Evgeni Malkin scored at 18:40 of the third period to snap a 3-3 tie as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 4-3. Pittsburgh had built a 3-0 lead but third-period goals by Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome tied the game, setting up Malkin’s unassisted heroics.

The Vancouver Whitecaps remain winless in Major League Soccer. Mender Garcia scored at the 40-minute mark to give Minnesota United a 1-0 lead against visiting Vancouver, but Simon Becher scored eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to tie the match 1-1. Vancouver now has three ties and two losses in five M-L-S matches. In San Jose, the Earthquakes and visiting Toronto F-C played to a scoreless draw. Toronto now has one win, one loss and three ties in M-L-S action this season.

First-half goals by Jonathan David and Cyle Larin helped to lift Canada to a 2-0 win over Curacao in CONCACAF Nations League play Saturday night. The win moved Canada into top spot in League A’s Group C, above Honduras on goal difference. The two teams meet Tuesday at Toronto’s B-M-O Field where a draw or win means Canada wins the group and advances to the June final four in Las Vegas.

Devin Booker scored 29 points, Bismack Biyombo added 17 points and the Phoenix Suns snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 125-105 in N-B-A action. It was a badly needed win for the Suns, who had lost six of seven coming into the game to slide down to Numer 5 in the Western Conference playoff race. The Sixers have lost three of their past four.

Canada will be playing for a bronze medal today at the women’s world curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden. Kerri Einarson’s Manitoba-based foursome lost 8-5 to Norway in Saturday’s semifinal. Canada will play Anna Hasselborg’s crew of host Sweden for third. Unbeaten Switzerland defeated Sweden 8-4 in Saturday’s other semifinal, setting up a Norway-Switzerland showdown for gold on Sunday.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Vegas 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Calgary 5 San Jose 3

Montreal 8 Columbus 2

Vancouver 3 Dallas 1

Carolina 5 Toronto 3

Los Angeles 4 Winnipeg 1

New Jersey 5 Ottawa 3

Philadelphia 3 Detroit 0

Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 7 Nashville 2

Buffalo 2 N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3 Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Florida 3

Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3

St. Louis 6 Anaheim 3

NBA

Atlanta 143 Indiana 130

Brooklyn 129 Miami 100

Denver 129 Milwaukee 106

Phoenix 125 Philadelphia 105

Sacramento 121 Utah 113

New Orleans 131 L.A. Clippers 110

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – Regional Finals

FAU 79 Kansas St. 76

UConn 82 Gonzaga 54

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Regional Semifinals

Maryland 76 Notre Dame 59

South Carolina 59 UCLA 43

Ohio 73 UConn 61

Virginia Tech 73 Tennessee 64

MLB Spring Training

Detroit 4 Toronto 1

Atlanta (ss) 9 Minnesota (ss) 4

Tampa Bay 4 Boston 2

St. Louis (ss) 3 Miami 2

Atlanta (ss) 9 Minnesota (ss) 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 6 Oakland 5

San Diego 5 Texas 3

L.A. Angels 8 Chicago Cubs 7

San Francisco 7 Seattle (ss) 4

Arizona 4 Seattle (ss) 1

Houston 6 Washington 1

Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis (ss) 4 N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago White Sox 9 Cincinnati 2

Cleveland 4 Colorado 2

MLS

Vancouver 1 Minnesota 1

Toronto FC 0 San Jose 0

LA Galaxy 0 Portland 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 Charlotte FC 1

Columbus 6 Atlanta 1

New England 2 D.C. United 1

Chicago 3 Miami 2

Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1 Austin FC 1

Houston 1 New York City FC 0

Seattle 4 Sporting Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 1 Nashville 0

Saint Louis 4 Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 2 FC Dallas 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – Regional Finals

at Louisville, KY.

Creighton vs. San Diego St., 2:20 p.m.

at Kansas City, MO.

Miami vs. Texas, 5:05 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Regional Finals

at Greenville, S.C.

Miami (FL) vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.

at Seattle

Louisville vs. Iowa, 9:00 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

St. Louis vs. Houston, at West Palm Beach, Florida, 11:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees, at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston, at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta, at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore, at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami, at Jupiter, Florida, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago, at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Cleveland, at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox, at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland, at Oakland, California, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego, at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado (ss), at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Los Angeles, California, 9:10 p.m.