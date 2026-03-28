Sports Roundup – March 28

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior B: The Eskasoni Eagles are still alive in their quarterfinal series following a 5-2 win over the Antigonish Bulldogs. The Bulldogs lead 3-2, with Game 6 in Eskasoni tonight at 7.

U16 AAA: At provincials in Membertou, the Cabot Highlanders are 1-1 after defeating the CB Jets 3-2, followed by a 1-0 loss to the Buccaneers. Their next game is at Noon today against HC Kings.

U15: The Novas could win their series against the Dartmouth Whalers with a victory tonight at the Arena – puck drops 7 pm. The Wearwell Bombers could also take their series at home – they face the Harbour Rage at the Wellness Centre at 7.

High School Boys: Due to issues on Friday at the Port Hood rink, the Division 2 provincials begin today at the Inverness Arena with Eastern Shore vs Par-en-Bas at 10 am, followed by NKEC vs Sommet at Noon, NDA vs Par-en-Bas at 2 pm, then Dalbrae vs Sommet at 4. Play continues this evening, with playoffs on Sunday.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Officials say Tiger Woods has been released on bail hours after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities say the golfer’s Land Rover clipped a truck and rolled onto its side this afternoon, not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island in Florida. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says Woods was believed to be impaired by medication. Woods was not injured.

The boys of summer are back. Kazuma Okamoto scored the winning run in his Blue Jays debut, and Kevin Gausman had 11 strikeouts as Toronto opened its 50th anniversary season with a 3-2 walkoff victory over the Athletics. Gausman set a franchise record in the fifth inning when he fanned Max Muncy for his 11th strikeout, the most on opening day in team history.

The start of the Jays’ game was delayed about 35 minutes for player introductions and a ceremony to recognize the team’s 2025 American League title. The sellout crowd of more than 40-thousand roared as a new banner was unveiled above the large video screen at Rogers Centre.

Scottie Barnes had 23 points and 12 assists as the Toronto Raptors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 119-106. The win moved the Raptors into sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks. Toronto hosts Orlando on Sunday.

Matt Dunstone is off to a winning start in his debut at the men’s world curling championship in Ogden, Utah. The Winnipeg skip opened with a 5-2 win over South Korea before defeating Italy 9-2 in the evening draw. Dunstone is representing Canada for the first time at the senior level after winning this year’s Brier in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Dylan Garand made 27 saves for his first N-H-L win as the New York Rangers downed the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1. The Detroit Red Wings handed the Buffalo Sabres a 5-2 defeat in the night’s only other game. All seven Canadian teams play today.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 6 Chicago 1

Detroit 5 Buffalo 2

PWHL

Boston 4 Toronto 0

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Newfoundland 6 Cape Breton 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Moncton 5 Saint John 1 (Moncton leads series 1-0)

Charlottetown 5 Québec 3 (Charlottetown leads series 1-0)

Chicoutimi 8 Halifax 1 (Chicoutimi leads series 1-0)

Rouyn-Noranda 8 Gatineau 0 (Rouyn-Noranda leads series 1-0)

Blainville-Boisbriand 5 Victoriaville 3 (Blainville-Boisbriand leads series 1-0)

Val-d’Or 6 Drummondville 3 (Val-d’Or leads series 1-0)

Sherbrooke 4 Shawinigan 1 (Sherbrooke leads series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Athletics 2

L.A. Angels 6 Houston 2

Seattle 5 Cleveland 1

National League

Miami 2 Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 Arizona 4

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6 Kansas City 0

Detroit 5 San Diego 2

NBA

Toronto 119 New Orleans 106

L.A. Clippers 114 Indiana 113

Boston 109 Atlanta 102

Cleveland 149 Miami 128

Oklahoma City 131 Chicago 113

Houston 119 Memphis 109

Denver 135 Utah 129

Dallas 100 Portland 93

Golden State 131 Washington 126

L.A. Lakers 116 Brooklyn 99

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

PWHL

New York vs. Montreal at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Sherbrooke at Shawinigan, 4 p.m. (Sherbrooke leads series 1-0)

Victoriaville at Blainville-Boisbriand, 4 p.m. (Blainville-Boisbriand leads series 1-0)

Saint John at Moncton, 6 p.m. (Moncton leads series 1-0)

Québec at Charlottetown, 6 p.m. (Charlottetown leads series 1-0)

Gatineau at Rouyn-Noranda, 6 p.m. (Rouyn-Noranda leads series 1-0)

Halifax at Chicoutimi, 7 p.m. (Chicoutimi leads series 1-0)

Val-d’Or at Drummondville, 7 p.m. (Val-d’Or leads series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Athletics (Springs 0-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 0-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Washington (Mikolas 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Atlanta (López 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.