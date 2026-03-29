Sports Roundup – March 29

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior B: The Eskasoni Junior Eagles have tied their series with the Antigonish Bulldogs after winning 6-5 in Eskasoni. The deciding Game 7 is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 at the Antigonish Arena.

U15: The Novas & the Wearwell Bombers both advance after winning their best of three series with two straight wins: The Novas dominated the Dartmouth Whalers with a 10-1 victory at the Arena, while the Bombers crushed the Harbour Rage 8-2. Provincials begin Thursday at the Dartmouth Sportsplex.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are out of the provincial tournament after finishing with a record of 2-2: on Saturday they blanked the Voyageurs 3-0, but lost 4-2 to HC Kings. Kings play the Buccaneers for the gold medal at 10 am in Membertou.

Rural League: The St. Croix Angels could complete their sweep of the Heatherton Warriors tonight, with Game 4 at The Antigonish Arena tonight at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 7-3. The Flames have won five of their last six. The last-place Canucks have dropped five in a row and seven of their last nine.

Owen Tippett had three goals and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers built a 4-0 lead, then hung on for a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Mason Appleton, Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond scored third-period goals for the Red Wings, who have lost three of their last four.

Logan Cooley and Alexander Kerfoot each scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had four assists, and the visiting Utah Mammoth kept their post-season hopes alive with a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. With the win, the Mammoth snapped a two-game losing skid. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, who have lost five of their last six.

Cedric Coward had 24 points and nine rebounds, Tyler Burton had 18 points and five rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing skid with a 125-124 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls. Matas Buzelis had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost three straight. Collin Sexton chipped in with 26 points for the visitors.

Jalen Green had 31 points and six rebounds, Devin Booker had 26 points and eight assists, and the Phoenix Suns whipped the Utah Jazz 134-109. Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh each scored 26 points for the Jazz, who have lost five in a row.

Canadian skip Matt Dunstone is tied for second place at the world men’s curling championship after five draws in Ogden, Utah. The Manitoba-based team lost 8-3 to Scotland on Saturday, slipping to 2-and-1 and trailing the 3-and-0 Switzerland and Sweden crews in the 13-team event. Canada plays the 1-and-2 Americans today, before facing Poland and Japan on Monday.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Montreal 4 Nashville 1

Edmonton 4 Anaheim 2

Winnipeg 4 Colorado 2

Tampa Bay 4 Ottawa 2

St. Louis 5 Toronto 1

Calgary 7 Vancouver 3

Buffalo 3 Seattle 2 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Florida 2

Dallas 6 Pittsburgh 3

Boston 6 Minnesota 3

Carolina 5 New Jersey 2

San Jose 3 Columbus 2

Philadelphia 5 Detroit 3

Utah 6 Los Angeles 2

Washington 5 Vegas 4 (SO)

PWHL

Montreal 3 New York 1

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Playoffs – First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Sherbrooke 4 Shawinigan 1 (Sherbrooke leads series 2-0)

Rouyn-Noranda 2 Gatineau 0 (Rouyn-Noranda leads series 2-0)

Blainville-Boisbriand 6 Victoriaville 3 (Blainville-Boisbriand leads series 2-0)

Québec 5 Charlottetown 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Moncton 3 Saint John 2 (OT) (Moncton leads series 2-0)

Chicoutimi 2 Halifax 1 (Chicoutimi leads series 2-0)

Val-d’Or 4 Drummondville 2 (Val-d’Or leads series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Athletics 7 (11 innings)

Cleveland 6 Seattle 5 (10 innings)

Houston 11 L.A. Angels 9

Minnesota 4 Baltimore 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 10 Washington 2

Miami 4 Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4 Pittsburgh 2 (11 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

Interleague

St. Louis 6 Tampa Bay 5 (10 innings)

Texas 5 Philadelphia 4 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 6 Boston 5 (11 innings)

Milwaukee 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta 6 Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 San Francisco 1

San Diego 3 Detroit 0

NBA

San Antonio 127 Milwaukee 95

Detroit 109 Minnesota 87

Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 114

Atlanta 123 Sacramento 113

Memphis 125 Chicago 124

Phoenix 134 Utah 109

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

PWHL

Vancouver at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Baltimore (Baz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Morales 0-0) at Toronto (Lauer 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0) at Houston (Imai 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Quintana 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City (Lugo 0-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Gore 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Early 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Matz 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 6 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.