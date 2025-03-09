Sports Roundup – March 9

LOCAL SPORTS

U15: The Novas won at home 3-1 against the Halifax Wolverines.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders outshot and outscored the Buccaneers for a 3-2 win. The teams meet again at the Keating Centre at 3 pm.

U18 Major: The opening games of the playoffs saw losses for local teams: the Weeks Majors fell 4-3 to Steele Subaru, while the CB West Islanders lost 1-0 to the Halifax Macs. Game 2 in their series go today: the Islanders & Macs at the Halifax Forum at 12:30, followed by the Majors & Steele at the Wellness Centre at 1.

Junior B: The Pictou County Scotians can clinch their series against the Junior Miners with a win at the Trenton Sports Centre, Game 5 goes at 6 pm – the Bulldogs will face the series winner for the division.

Maritime League: It’s the final game of the regular season for the Pictou County Crushers, who are in Yarmouth for an afternoon match against the Mariners – puck drops at 4. The Crushers have already clinched the final playoff spot in the South Division.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid had a goal and assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the visiting Dallas Stars 5-4. Victor Arvidsson and Connor Brown also scored for the Oilers. Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen, Jamie Benn and Mathew Dumba replied for the Stars, who trailed 5-1 heading into the final period.

Defending champion Brad Gushue, with a chance to win on his final shot, missed a tricky double-takeout and lost 7-4 to Matt Dunstone of Manitoba in the Page 1 versus 2 playoff game at the Montana’s Brier in Kelowna, B-C. With the win, Dunstone advances to Sunday’s final, while Gushue has to play Brad Jacobs of Alberta in today’s semifinal to earn a berth in the final.

Tate Johnson scored in his Major League Soccer debut and the Vancouver Whitecaps posted a historic 2-0 victory over visiting C-F Montreal. Mathias Laborda also had a goal for the Caps, who have three straight M-L-S wins to start the season for the first time in team history. The result marked a third straight defeat for winless Montreal, and the second game in a row where the team failed to score.

Kevin Denkey scored on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and Yuya Kubo added an insurance marker in the 88th as F-C Cincinnati beat the visiting Toronto F-C 2-0. Toronto remains winless after three league games with two losses and a draw. Cincinnati improves to 2-and-1.

Jordan Poole scored 34 points and N-B-A-worst Washington won their second straight game, beating host Toronto 118-117 when Raptors guard Jamal Shead’s running layup at the buzzer was ruled to be too late. R-J Barrett led Toronto with 23 points, and Jakob Poeltl added 21. The Raptors had their three-game win streak halted.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 40 points and 12 rebounds as the Boston Celtics bounced the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 111-101. Jaylen Brown added 31 points for the Celtics, who won their fourth straight game. Luka Doncic had 34 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who had their eight-game win streak halted. LeBron James had 22 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 5 Dallas 4

Ottawa 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (OT)

Calgary 1 Montreal 0

Colorado 7 Toronto 4

Seattle 4 Philadelphia 1

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 0

Florida 4 Buffalo 0

Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 2 St. Louis 1 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 4 San Jose 2

PWHL

Montreal 3 Boston 2 (OT)

NBA

Washington 118 Toronto 117

Charlotte 105 Brooklyn 102

Houston 146 New Orleans 117

Atlanta 120 Indiana 118

Chicago 114 Miami 109

Orlando 111 Milwaukee 109

Golden State 115 Detroit 110

Boston 111 L.A. Lakers 101

MLS

Vancouver 2 CF Montreal 0

Cincinnati 2 Toronto FC 0

Houston 0 Columbus 0

Seattle 5 Los Angeles FC 2

New York 0 Atlanta 0

D.C. United 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 2 New England 0

New York City FC 2 Orlando City 1

Colorado 1 Austin FC 0

Chicago 3 FC Dallas 1

Nashville 2 Portland 0

San Diego FC 3 Real Salt Lake 1

Minnesota 1 San Jose 0

MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia 5 Toronto (ss) 4

Toronto (ss) 5 Detroit 0

St. Louis 5 Washington 3

Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9 Boston 8

Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 5

Chicago Cubs 9 Seattle 8

Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 7 Kansas City (ss) 3

Texas 5 Kansas City (ss) 3

Athletics (ss) 8 Colorado 1

L.A. Angels 6 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7 Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 9 Arizona (ss) 8

Athletics (ss) 4 Arizona (ss) 2

Houston 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 7 Miami 3

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

PWHL

Minnesota at Toronto, 1 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte at Inter Miami, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Galaxy, 7 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Toronto vs Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m., at Port Charlotte, Fla.

Minnesota vs Baltimore (ss), 1:05 p.m., at Sarasota, Fla.

Atlanta vs Boston, 1:05 p.m., at Fort Myers, Fla.

Miami vs Houston, 1:05 p.m., West Palm Beach, Fla.

Baltimore (ss) vs Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., at Clearwater, Fla.

N.Y. Yankees vs St. Louis, 1:05 p.m., at Jupiter, Fla.

Pittsburgh vs Detroit, 1:05 p.m., at Lakeland, Fla.

Washington vs N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Athletics (ss) vs L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m., at Phoenix, Ariz.

Arizona vs Athletics (ss), 4:05 p.m., at Las Vegas, Nev.

Milwaukee vs Kansas City, 4:05 p.m., at Surprise, Ariz.

San Francisco (ss) vs Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m., at Mesa, Ariz.

San Diego vs San Francisco (ss), 4:05 p.m., at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland, 4:05 p.m., at Goodyear, Ariz.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m., at Tempe, Ariz.

Texas vs Arizona (ss), 4:10 p.m., at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Colorado vs Seattle, 4:10 p.m., at Peoria, Ariz.