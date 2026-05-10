Sports Roundup – May 10

Kirill Kaprizov and Brock Faber each had a goal and two assists, Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-1 to trim their deficit to 2-1 in their playoff series. Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who will aim to level the series in Monday’s Game 4. Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche.

Jackson Blake’s second goal of the game, scored 5:31 into overtime, lifted the visiting Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to sweep their second-round series. Logan Stankoven also scored for the ‘Canes. Tyson Foerster and Alex Bump scored for the Flyers.

Sebastian Berhalter scored in the 76th minute to help the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps salvage a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer’s battle between the Western Conference’s top two sides. Preston Judd gave the Earthquakes a 1-0 lead with a goal in the fourth minute. Earlier in the day, Inter Miami defeated Toronto F-C 4-2, while C-F Montreal beat Orlando City 2-0.

Ajay Mitchell had 24 points and 10 assists, Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and nine assists, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder grabbed a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series with a 131-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 21 points and five rebounds. LeBron James chipped in with 19 points and six rebounds.

Brandon Valenzuela clouted a three-run homer and Ernie Clement went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 14-1 thumping of the visiting Los Angeles Angels. Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage worked four innings that yielded six strikeouts, four hits, two walks and one hit batter. Toronto took the first two games of the three-game homestand against the Angels.

William Contreras singled home the tying run in the eighth inning and hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the visiting New York Yankees 4-3. The Yankees wasted a brilliant performance from Cam Schlittler and have lost back-to-back games for the first time since they dropped five in a row from April 8th to 12th. Paul Goldschmidt hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs for the Yankees. Jake Bauers went deep for Milwaukee.

Josh Jung and Justin Foscue homered, Alejandro Osuna had a pair of R-B-I singles, and the Texas Rangers beat the visiting Cubs 6-0, ending Chicago’s second 10-game winning streak of the season. Jung, who finished with three hits, led off the second inning with a homer to snap an 0-for-13 skid since a 13-game hitting streak.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Carolina 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT) (Carolina wins series 4-0)

Minnesota 5 Colorado 1 (Colorado leads series 2-1)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Final

Chicoutimi 3 Moncton 2 (Series tied 1-1)

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Cleveland 116 Detroit 109 (Detroit leads series 2-1)

Oklahoma City 131 L.A. Lakers 108 (Oklahoma City leads series 3-0)

WNBA

Dallas 107 Indiana 104

Phoenix 99 Las Vegas 66

Atlanta 91 Minnesota 90

Chicago 98 Portland 83

MLB

American League

Toronto 14 L.A. Angels 1

Athletics 6 Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6 Seattle 1

Kansas City 5 Detroit 1

Minnesota 2 Cleveland 1 (11 innings)

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

National League

Miami 8 Washington 7

Philadelphia 9 Colorado 3

Arizona 2 N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4 St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 13 San Francisco 3

Atlanta 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Milwaukee 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 3 Houston 1

Texas 6 Chicago Cubs 0

MLS

Vancouver 1 San Jose 1

Miami 4 Toronto FC 2

CF Montréal 2 Orlando City 0

New York 3 Chicago 1

Cincinnati 2 Charlotte FC 2

LA Galaxy 2 Atlanta 1

New England 2 Philadelphia 1

Dallas 3 Real Salt Lake 1

D.C. United 2 Nashville 2

St Louis City 1 Colorado 0

Portland 6 Sporting Kansas City 0

San Diego 1 Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

Vegas at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. (Vegas leads series 2-1)

PWHL Playoffs Semifinals (Best of Five Series)

Boston at Ottawa, 3 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs

New York at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. (New York leads series 3-0)

San Antonio at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (San Antonio leads series 2-1)

WNBA

Seattle at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

New York at Washington, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-2) at Toronto (Lauer 1-4), 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 3-1) at Boston (Tolle 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 2-3) at Baltimore (Bassitt 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 4-1) at Cleveland (Williams 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hanifee 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

National League

Washington (Cavalli 1-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 12:15 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 3-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Brazoban 2-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 4-3) at San Diego (Buehler 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Teng 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-4) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

MLS

Columbus at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

Northern Super League

Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m.