Sports Roundup – May 10

Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 to tie the Western Conference second-round series 1-1. Hellebuyck had his fourth career playoff shutout to help the regular-season champion Jets rebound from a 3-2 loss Wednesday. Game 3 is Sunday in Dallas.

Brad Marchand scored on a deflected shot in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4. Despite the loss, Toronto still leads the series 2-1. John Tavares scored twice for Toronto, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Game 4 will be on Sunday night.

Addison Barger doubled three times and drove in two runs to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3. Barger gave the Blue Jays an early advantage with a two-run double in the first inning. He then scored a run of his own during a three-run third inning that made it 5-0.

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a wild 14-11 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers trailed 11-8 entering the ninth inning after blowing an early five-run lead. Max Muncy tied it at 11-all with a run-scoring single.

Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ontario, scored 27 points and Michael Porter Junior bounced back with 21 clutch points, leading the Denver Nuggets past the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in overtime. Denver now leads their Western Conference series 2-1. Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a tough night, missing 15 of 22 shots, going 1 for 6 from deep and finishing with 18 points.

Donovan Mitchell had 43 points and nine rebounds, and the finally full-strength Cleveland Cavaliers beat Indiana 126-104 to cut the Pacers’ lead to 2-1 in the N-B-A Eastern Conference semifinals. The road team has won all three games in the series, and the Pacers will have another chance to break that trend Sunday in Game 4.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Second Round

Florida 5 Toronto 4 (OT) (Toronto leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Winnipeg 4 Dallas 0 (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

PWHL Semifinals

Minnesota 5 Toronto 3 (Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Stockholm, Sweden

Finland 2 Austria 1

Sweden 5 Slovakia 0

at Herning, Denmark

Czechia 5 Switzerland 4 (OT)

United States 5 Denmark 0

NBA Conference Semifinals

Cleveland 126 Indiana 104 (Indiana leads series 2 – 1)

Denver 113 Oklahoma City 104 (OT) (Denver leads series 2 – 1)

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Texas 1

Kansas City 2 Boston 1 (12 innings)

Toronto 6 Seattle 3

Baltimore 4 L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 10 Athletics 2

National League

Pittsburgh 3 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 10 Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 7 Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 13 Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 14 Arizona 11

Interleague

Cleveland 6 Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 4 Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6 Miami 2

Minnesota 3 San Francisco 1

Houston 3 Cincinnati 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Second Round

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m. (Edmonton leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Stockholm, Sweden

Slovakia vs. Canada, 6:20 a.m.

Sweden vs. Austria, 10:20 a.m.

France vs. Latvia, 2:20 p.m.

at Herning, Denmark

Norway vs. Kazakhstan, 6:20 a.m.

Germany vs. Hungary, 10:20 a.m.

Denmark vs. Switzerland, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Conference Semifinals

Boston at New York, 3:30 p.m. (New York leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3) at Athletics (Sears 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 2-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-5) at Seattle (Evans 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Burnes 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 1-0) at Colorado (Blalock 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Myers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.