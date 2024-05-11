Sports Roundup – May 11

Evan Bouchard’s goal at 5:36 of overtime lifted the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks to tie their second-round playoff series 1-1. Leon Draisaitl, a game-time decision to play, also added two assists. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, while Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers. Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Nikita Zadorov scored for the Canucks.

Second-period power-play goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe broke open a tight game and lifted the visiting Florida Panthers to a 6-2 playoff win over the Boston Bruins. Evan Rodrigues added two goals, while Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart netted singles for the Panthers, who lead the series 2-1. Jakub Lauko and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins.

Jesse Compher’s goal at 18:35 of the third period snapped a scoreless tie and lifted Toronto to a 2-0 win over visiting Minnesota in Professional Women’s Hockey League playoff action. Hannah Miller added an empty-net goal with under 10 seconds left to seal the deal. Toronto leads the best-of-five semifinal series 2-0. Game 3 is Monday in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Carlos Santana’s go-ahead home run in the fifth inning lifted the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Miranda’s R-B-I single in the first inning opened the scoring as Minnesota won its third straight. Pinch-hitter Max Kepler added another R-B-I single in the ninth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s home run in the third inning and his R-B-I single in the ninth was all the offence Toronto could muster.

After dropping both games at home, the Denver Nuggets bounced back in a big way, beating the host Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 to trim the deficit to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Nikola Jokic and Canadian Jamal Murray each had 24 points for the Nuggets. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 19 points. Game 4 is Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points and Pascal Siakam added 26 as the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting New York Knicks 111-106. Donte DiVincenzo scored 35 points for the Knicks, who still lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-1.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Edmonton 4 Vancouver 3 (OT) (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Florida 6 Boston 2 (Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

PWHL Playoffs Semifinals

Toronto 2 Minnesota 0 (Toronto leads best-of-five series 2-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Group Stage

at Prague

Switzerland 5 Norway 2

Czechia 1 Finland 0 (SO)

at Ostrava, Czechia

Germany 6 Slovakia 4

Sweden 5 United States 2

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Indiana 111 New York 106 (New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Denver 117 Minnesota 90 (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Minnesota 3 Toronto 2

Houston 5 Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 3

Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 8 Oakland 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 8 Miami 2

Milwaukee 11 St. Louis 2

San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 4 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Baltimore 4 Arizona 2

Washington 5 Boston 1

Colorado 4 Texas 2

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Rangers lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

Dallas at Colorado, 10 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

PWHL Playoffs Semifinals

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-five series 1-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Group Stage

at Prague

Britain vs. Canada, 6:20 a.m.

Austria vs. Denmark, 10:20 a.m.

Norway vs. Czechia, 2:20 p.m.

at Ostrava, Czechia

France vs. Kazakhstan, 6:20 a.m.

Poland vs. Latvia, 10:20 a.m.

United States vs. Germany, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Wood 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 2-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-1) at San Francisco (Black 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 4-0) at San Diego (Waldron 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Nelson 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

MLS

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:45 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.