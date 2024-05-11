Sports Roundup – May 11

Evan Bouchard’s goal at 5:36 of overtime lifted the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks to tie their second-round playoff series 1-1. Leon Draisaitl, a game-time decision to play, also added two assists. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, while Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers. Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Nikita Zadorov scored for the Canucks.
Second-period power-play goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe broke open a tight game and lifted the visiting Florida Panthers to a 6-2 playoff win over the Boston Bruins. Evan Rodrigues added two goals, while Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart netted singles for the Panthers, who lead the series 2-1. Jakub Lauko and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins.
Jesse Compher’s goal at 18:35 of the third period snapped a scoreless tie and lifted Toronto to a 2-0 win over visiting Minnesota in Professional Women’s Hockey League playoff action. Hannah Miller added an empty-net goal with under 10 seconds left to seal the deal. Toronto leads the best-of-five semifinal series 2-0. Game 3 is Monday in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Carlos Santana’s go-ahead home run in the fifth inning lifted the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Miranda’s R-B-I single in the first inning opened the scoring as Minnesota won its third straight. Pinch-hitter Max Kepler added another R-B-I single in the ninth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s home run in the third inning and his R-B-I single in the ninth was all the offence Toronto could muster.
After dropping both games at home, the Denver Nuggets bounced back in a big way, beating the host Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 to trim the deficit to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Nikola Jokic and Canadian Jamal Murray each had 24 points for the Nuggets. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 19 points. Game 4 is Sunday.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points and Pascal Siakam added 26 as the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting New York Knicks 111-106. Donte DiVincenzo scored 35 points for the Knicks, who still lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-1.
Friday’s Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs Second Round
Edmonton 4 Vancouver 3 (OT) (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
Florida 6 Boston 2 (Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
PWHL Playoffs Semifinals
Toronto 2 Minnesota 0 (Toronto leads best-of-five series 2-0)
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Group Stage
at Prague
Switzerland 5 Norway 2
Czechia 1 Finland 0 (SO)
at Ostrava, Czechia
Germany 6 Slovakia 4
Sweden 5 United States 2
NBA Playoffs Second Round
Indiana 111 New York 106 (New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Denver 117 Minnesota 90 (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
MLB
American League
Minnesota 3 Toronto 2
Houston 5 Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 3
Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 8 Oakland 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 8 Miami 2
Milwaukee 11 St. Louis 2
San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 4 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Baltimore 4 Arizona 2
Washington 5 Boston 1
Colorado 4 Texas 2
Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs Second Round
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Rangers lead best-of-seven series 3-0)
Dallas at Colorado, 10 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
PWHL Playoffs Semifinals
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-five series 1-0)
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Group Stage
at Prague
Britain vs. Canada, 6:20 a.m.
Austria vs. Denmark, 10:20 a.m.
Norway vs. Czechia, 2:20 p.m.
at Ostrava, Czechia
France vs. Kazakhstan, 6:20 a.m.
Poland vs. Latvia, 10:20 a.m.
United States vs. Germany, 2:20 p.m.
NBA Playoffs Second Round
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Detroit (Skubal 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-4), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Wood 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 2-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-1) at San Francisco (Black 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 4-0) at San Diego (Waldron 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Arizona (Nelson 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-3) at Boston (Criswell 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 0-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
MLS
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:45 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.