Sports Roundup May 11 *Updated 9:15 am*

At the Eastern Canadian U14 volleyball championship in Halifax, the Kempe U14 girls made it through to the Tier 1 top 16 round with a 2-1 record in pool play Friday. Saturday is another 3 matches with a trip to the Tier 1 Quarter finals on the line.

It’s Game 6 of the Q League final tonight… The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies lead the series 3-2, and face the Mooseheads in Halifax this afternoon at 4.

World Hockey Championship

at Kosice, Slovakia

Finland 3 Canada 1

Slovakia 4 United States 1

at Bratislava, Slovakia

Russia 5 Norway 2

Czech Republic 5 Sweden 2

Stephen Curry scored all 33 of his points in the second half and the Golden State Warriors overcame Kevin Durant’s absence to finish off Houston in six games, beating the Rockets 118-113. Klay Thompson added 27 points to help the two-time defending champion Golden State reach the conference finals for the fifth straight year.

Blue Jays rookie infielder Vladimir Guerrero Junior was moved to the Number 2 spot from fifth in the batting order against the White Sox, but the changes didn’t work. Guerrero grounded into a double play in his first at-bat and went 0-for-4 as his average slipped to .146 in Toronto’s 4-3 win against Chicago.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 8 Baltimore 3

Toronto 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 14 Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3

Houston 3 Texas 0

Minnesota 6 Detroit 0

Oakland 4 Cleveland 3 (12 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 11 Miami 2

Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 1

Colorado 12 San Diego 2

Atlanta 2 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 Washington 0

Cincinnati 7 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Kansas City 5 Philadelphia 1

Chris Matthews is returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers announced they’ve agreed to terms with the American receiver. Matthews began his C-F-L career with Winnipeg in 2012 and was league’s top rookie that year.

MLS

Vancouver 1 Portland 0