Sports Roundup – May 12

Tyler Seguin and Logan Stankoven each scored twice, including one empty-net goal apiece, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who outshot the visitors 29-23.
Brady Skjei’s power-play goal at 16:49 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the visiting New York Rangers to avoid playoff elimination. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Canes, who still trail their best-of-seven N-H-L series 3-1. Will Cuylle, Braden Schneider and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers. Game 5 is Monday in New York City.
Taylor Wenczkowski’s goal at 11:44 of the third overtime period lifted visiting Boston to a 2-1 win over Montreal in Professional Women’s Hockey League playoff action. Amanda Pelkey also scored for Boston, which grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series. Kristin O’Neill scored for Montreal, which outshot Boston 57-52. Boston won Game 1 2-1 in overtime, despite being outshot 54-26. Game 3 is Tuesday in Boston.
Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the top-seeded Boston Celtics looked more like themselves by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-93 to grab a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Celtics didn’t mess around after dropping Game 2 at home by 24. Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points for the Cavaliers.
P-J Washington scored 27 points, and Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic each added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-101 to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points for the Thunder. Game 4 goes Monday in Dallas.
Cristian Olivera scored two goals, and Denis Bouanga added three assists as Los Angeles F-C beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night in California. Elsewhere, Lionel Messi and visiting Inter Miami beat C-F Montreal 3-2, and visiting New York City knocked off Toronto F-C 3-2.
Saturday’s Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs Second Round
Carolina 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (Rangers lead best-of-seven series 3-1)
Dallas 4 Colorado 1 (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
PWHL Playoffs Semifinals
Boston 2 Montreal 1 (3OT) (Boston leads best-of-five series 2-0)
IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage
at Prague
Canada 4 Britain 2
Denmark 5 Austria 1
Czechia 6 Norway 3
at Ostrava, Czechia
Kazakhstan 3 France 1
Latvia 5 Poland 4 (OT)
United States 6 Germany 1
NBA Playoffs Second Round
Dallas 105 Oklahoma City 101 (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Boston 106 Cleveland 93 (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
MLB
American League
Toronto 10 Minnesota 8
Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 8 Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 9 Kansas City 3
Oakland 8 Seattle 1
National League
Pittsburgh 10 Chicago Cubs 9
Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 8 Miami 3
San Francisco 5 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 0
Interleague
Baltimore 5 Arizona 4 (11 innings)
Boston 4 Washington 2
Colorado 8 Texas 3
MLS
Los Angeles FC 3 Vancouver 0
Miami 3 CF Montreal 2
New York City FC 3 Toronto FC 2
D.C. United 3 Atlanta 2
Charlotte FC 1 Nashville 0
New York 4 New England 2
Orlando City 3 Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 2 Columbus 1
FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 1
Houston 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
St. Louis 3 Chicago 1
San Jose 3 Colorado 2
Real Salt Lake 2 LA Galaxy 2
Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs Second Round
Florida at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage
at Prague
Britain vs. Finland, 6:20 a.m.
Canada vs. Denmark, 10:20 a.m.
Austria vs. Switzerland, 2:20 p.m.
at Ostrava, Czechia
Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, 6:20 a.m.
France vs. Latvia, 10:20 a.m.
Sweden vs. Poland, 2:20 p.m.
NBA Playoffs Second Round
New York at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. (New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-5), 4:07 p.m.
Oakland (Wood 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-3), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-5) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Montas 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
Washington (Gore 2-3) at Boston (Bello 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Urena 1-2) at Colorado (Hudson 0-6), 3:10 p.m.
MLS
Portland at Seattle, 4:45 p.m.