Sports Roundup – May 12

Tyler Seguin and Logan Stankoven each scored twice, including one empty-net goal apiece, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who outshot the visitors 29-23.

Brady Skjei’s power-play goal at 16:49 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the visiting New York Rangers to avoid playoff elimination. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Canes, who still trail their best-of-seven N-H-L series 3-1. Will Cuylle, Braden Schneider and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers. Game 5 is Monday in New York City.

Taylor Wenczkowski’s goal at 11:44 of the third overtime period lifted visiting Boston to a 2-1 win over Montreal in Professional Women’s Hockey League playoff action. Amanda Pelkey also scored for Boston, which grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series. Kristin O’Neill scored for Montreal, which outshot Boston 57-52. Boston won Game 1 2-1 in overtime, despite being outshot 54-26. Game 3 is Tuesday in Boston.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the top-seeded Boston Celtics looked more like themselves by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-93 to grab a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Celtics didn’t mess around after dropping Game 2 at home by 24. Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points for the Cavaliers.

P-J Washington scored 27 points, and Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic each added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-101 to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points for the Thunder. Game 4 goes Monday in Dallas.

Cristian Olivera scored two goals, and Denis Bouanga added three assists as Los Angeles F-C beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night in California. Elsewhere, Lionel Messi and visiting Inter Miami beat C-F Montreal 3-2, and visiting New York City knocked off Toronto F-C 3-2.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Carolina 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (Rangers lead best-of-seven series 3-1)

Dallas 4 Colorado 1 (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

PWHL Playoffs Semifinals

Boston 2 Montreal 1 (3OT) (Boston leads best-of-five series 2-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Canada 4 Britain 2

Denmark 5 Austria 1

Czechia 6 Norway 3

at Ostrava, Czechia

Kazakhstan 3 France 1

Latvia 5 Poland 4 (OT)

United States 6 Germany 1

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Dallas 105 Oklahoma City 101 (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Boston 106 Cleveland 93 (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Toronto 10 Minnesota 8

Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 8 Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 9 Kansas City 3

Oakland 8 Seattle 1

National League

Pittsburgh 10 Chicago Cubs 9

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 8 Miami 3

San Francisco 5 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 0

Interleague

Baltimore 5 Arizona 4 (11 innings)

Boston 4 Washington 2

Colorado 8 Texas 3

MLS

Los Angeles FC 3 Vancouver 0

Miami 3 CF Montreal 2

New York City FC 3 Toronto FC 2

D.C. United 3 Atlanta 2

Charlotte FC 1 Nashville 0

New York 4 New England 2

Orlando City 3 Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 2 Columbus 1

FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 1

Houston 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

St. Louis 3 Chicago 1

San Jose 3 Colorado 2

Real Salt Lake 2 LA Galaxy 2

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Florida at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Britain vs. Finland, 6:20 a.m.

Canada vs. Denmark, 10:20 a.m.

Austria vs. Switzerland, 2:20 p.m.

at Ostrava, Czechia

Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, 6:20 a.m.

France vs. Latvia, 10:20 a.m.

Sweden vs. Poland, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Second Round

New York at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. (New York leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Wood 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-5) at Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Gore 2-3) at Boston (Bello 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Urena 1-2) at Colorado (Hudson 0-6), 3:10 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Seattle, 4:45 p.m.